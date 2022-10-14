Here’s How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ at Home For Free See if Michael Myers Lives or Dies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve seen the past 13 Halloween movies, you may want to know how to watch Halloween Ends online for free to see how the saga comes to an end.

Halloween Ends is the third and final movie in the Halloween sequel trilogy, which started in 2018 with Halloween and continued in 2021 with its sequel, Halloween Kills. The trilogy is a sequel to 1978’s Halloween, which centered on Michael Myers, a mental sanitarium patient who was committed for murdering his babysitting teenage sister on Halloween night when he was six years old. The film is set 15 years after the murder when Michael escapes the psychiatric hospital and returns to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, where he stalks Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), a teenage babysitter, and her friends on Halloween night.

The Halloween sequel trilogy is set 40 years after the original Halloween as Michael returns to Haddonfield and encounters Laurie one last time. Halloween Ends—which marks Curtis and Nick Castle’s final appearances as Laurie Strodes and Michael Myers—concludes the trilogy. “The universal understanding of Laurie Strode is that as this original ‘final girl’ she never gave up, always pushing through no matter what. It is beyond comprehension that that is my legacy,” Curtis told Variety in 2022. “I feel like I haven’t given up, that I have continued to try, but not at the level of Laurie Strode.”

She continued, “What I’ve gotten from her is way more than she’s gotten from me. Because when I’m gone, her legacy will become mine. Now, of course, I have my children, and that is my life, and that’s crucial. But in the films, she is my legacy, and I could not be prouder of any legacy — unless it’s like Mother Teresa or, you know, a great great Nelson Mandela or somebody like that — but in a film character, there’s not one you could name that I would rather be than Laurie Strode.”

So where can fans stream Halloween Ends? Read on for how to watch Halloween Ends online for free to see the final fight between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode.

When does Halloween Ends come out?

Halloween Ends premieres in theaters and on Peacock on October 14, 2022.

How to watch Halloween Ends online

How can fans watch Halloween Ends online? Halloween Ends is available to stream on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service, which offers three plans: Peacock Free, which users can sign up for with just their email; Peacock Premium, which includes ads and costs $4.99 per month; and Peacock Premium Plus, which is ad-free and costs $9.99 per month. Peacock also has a current deal where users can receive a full year of Peacock Premium for $19.99 with the code “Fall 2022″ at checkout. The deal saves users $39.98 per year—or 66 percent—from Peacock’s monthly rate. To watch Halloween Ends, users will need to sign up for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

How to watch Halloween Ends online for free

How can rans watch Halloween Ends online for free? Read on for how to stream the final Halloween movie at no cost.

If you want to watch Halloween Ends online for free, there is a way, but you’ll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity account Start watching Halloween Ends

Another way to watch Halloween Ends online for free is to be a Cox subscriber or know someone who is. Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium. Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. See step-by-step instructions for how to watch Halloween Ends online for free with Cox’s free Peacock Premium subscription below.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Cox account Start watching Halloween Ends

Who’s in the Halloween Ends cast?

The Halloween Ends cast includes Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards, who starred in the original 1978 Halloween movies. Halloween Ends also stars Andi Matichak as Curtis’ granddaughter. See the full Halloween Ends cast below.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode

Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson

James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle as Michael Myers / The Shape

Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins

Rohan Campbell as Corey Cunningham

Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace

Michael O’Leary as Dr. Mathis

Omar Dorsey as Sheriff Barker

Diva Tyler as Sondra

In an interview with AV Club, director David Gordon Green explained how that he didn’t have much of a plan for how Halloween Ends would conclude the franchise. “There was a plan of an essence. But I don’t know necessarily a plan until I’m on set and we’re really engaged in things, no matter how much rehearsal or writing I’ve done. It’s still a vague tapestry until we start really getting in there and weaving it together. So after the success of our 2018 film, we knew where we wanted to go vaguely,” he said. “And I knew that I wanted to center the second film around a lot more action and aggression. And then I wanted the third film to be a love story that felt more grounded and intimate. And so those were always essential ingredients in this, and then trying to figure out how to tell the story of the manifestation of evil.”

He continued, “The second one is a big Michael Meyers exploitation movie—that’s what Halloween Kills is for me, the opera of Michael Myers. And then two is you’re not going to go into a Michael Myers backstory because as far as I’m concerned, that’s forbidden territory. I don’t want to know his motivation, what inspires him. But I do ask a lot of questions about evil and community that have been left in the aftermath of the Haddonfield massacres. So trying to find a way to ask these questions, but not [doing that] through Michael Myers insisted I bring in a new character to give a perspective of Michael and his behaviors, Laurie and her insights, and then Haddonfield as a whole.”

He also explained how he wanted the Halloween trilogy to end for Laurie. “I don’t think the Laurie Strode I want to follow is ever going to be 100 percent resolved in any outcome that the story might unfold for her. I felt passionate that we want a story that deals with her struggles and her reflections,” he said. “And so I feel like wherever this movie would take her, on whatever journey, there’s a thoughtfulness to it. And there’s never going to be an absolute definitive, tragic ending, and there’s never going to be an absolute definitive, happy ending. I think it’s a series of tragic events that accumulate in her psyche. And at the end of the day, as we all should when we live through hardships and face difficulties, the thoughtfulness, the reflection, the evolution beyond that is, I think, what’s the most interesting.”

Green also told AV Club about why he decided to make a sequel to Halloween in 2018 instead of a remake. “That’s a really fun question, and conversation—it’s a big conversation. Because the original Halloween has inspired so many people, and so many people have ripped off ideas or emulated it to the point of cliche or camp. I personally like to select what tropes I invite into it when it’s too little, or too much,” he said. “Turning your back on a bad guy who’s about to pick up a knife? I’m not sure you can get away with a lot of that as much as you used to be able to do without audience groans. I think some of the pacing you need up a little bit for a contemporary audience that may or may not have as much patience as they had 44 years ago.”

He continued, “And so there are certain stylistic choices we make, but all of it within certainly the appreciation of John [Carpenter] and having him there as a consultant and a collaborator helps me when I get off path a little bit. Sometimes I’ll have a wild idea and say, ‘This is a little wild, John, but what if?’ And he’ll either say, ‘That’s a terrible idea,’ or ‘That’s interesting. See where it takes you.'”

Halloween Ends is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

