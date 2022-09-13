If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The Great British Baking Show is the pinnacle of wholesome television, with just enough drama and tension to keep viewers on their toes. The Great British Baking Show (known as The Great British Bake-Off in its native U.K .because “Bake-Off” is a trademarked term owned by Pillsbury) returned for its 13th season in September 2022. If you can’t wait to get your weekly dose of drama-inducing baked goods or you struggle to avoid social media spoilers, we have the tick on how to watch The Great British Baking Show in the US before everyone else.

The Great British Baking Show debuted in 2010 and has quickly become a light-hearted fan favorite. It became extra popular at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic because it was guaranteed to deliver serotonin straight to our souls through light-hearted, dessert-themed content. In fact, a total of 10.8 million viewers tuned in to Channel 4 for the opening of the 11th season that aired in September 2020 when COVID-19 numbers were surging once more. Those numbers don’t include how popular the show is on Netflix.

When does the Great British Baking Show 2022 air?

New episodes of The Great British Baking Show (or Bake-Off) season 13 air on Channel 4 in the U.K. at 8 p.m. BST, which translates to 12 p.m PT and 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch The Great British Baking Show 2022 in the US

How can one watch The Great British Baking Show in the US? The Great British Baking Show is available to stream for free on Chanel 4’s website, which has new episodes from the current season—season 13—as well as episodes from the past seven seasons. New episodes of The Great British Baking Show are also available to stream on Netflix three days after they air on Channel 4. However, to watch the show early in the US, Americans will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch The Great British Baking Show in the US before everyone else.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch The Great British Baking Show in the US with a VPN. Along with The Great British Baking Show, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The Great British Baking Show in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “UK” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit The Great British Bake-Off page on Channel 4’s website Sign in or create an account and watch Great British Baking Show in the US

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch The Great British Baking Show in the US before everyone else with NordVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit The Great British Bake-Off page on Channel 4’s website Sign in or create an account and watch Great British Baking Show in the US

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch The Great British Baking Show in the US before everyone else with PureVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit The Great British Bake-Off page on Channel 4’s website Sign in or create an account and watch The Great British Baking Show in the US

Who is The Great British Baking Show 2022 host?

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return as judges for The Great British Baking Show season 13. Paul is known for the coveted “Hollywood handshake” he dishes out when a contestant really impresses him, while Prue is known for her fabulous, neon nanna outfits. Providing the comic relief (and you’d be surprised how much these bakers need it given the stressful environment of The Tent!) and words of encouragement to the contestants are Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, much like they have since 2020. Though neither Noel or Matt know much about baking, their careers as cheeky, boundary-pushing comedians make them the perfect fit for this role. “Both Matt and Noel get away with murder. They’re both very funny and charming, so they get away with more than other people would,” Paul Hollywood said of the hosts in a September 2022 interview.

Who are The Great British Baking Show 2022 contestants?

A fresh lineup of ambitious bakers has hit the tent. The Great British Baking Show 2022 contestants include:

Abdul, 29, electronics engineer

Carole, 59, a supermarket cashier

Dawn, 60, IT manager

James, 25, nuclear scientist

Janusz, 24, teacher’s assistant

Kevin, 33, music teacher

Maisam, 18, student and sales assistant

Maxy, 29, architectural assistant

Rebs, 23, Master’s student

Sandro, 30, nanny

Syabira, 32, cardiovascular research associate

Will, 45, former charity director

What are the Great British Baking Show rules?

Twelve talented amateur bakers will be competing for the title of Master Baker White Tent this year. Each week, they’ll participate in three tasks designed around a different weekly theme that tests their baking skills and knowledge (French week, gluten-free week, bread week, etc.). Anyone who’s baked can attest it is a very precise art! The first round in an episode is what’s known as the Signature Challenge, the one where bakers show off their tried and tested recipes. The Technical Challenge tests their technical knowledge and requires them to follow a recipe with very limited instructions, the struggle being to guess the quantities and measurements of ingredients. The final round is the Showstopper Challenge in which the skills and finesse come together to make a centerpiece that really blows the judges away. Each week, the contestant that performs the best is given the Star Baker title, while the person that performs the poorest out of the group is sent home.

Where is the Great British Baking Show filmed?

Since 2020, the series has been filmed in the English countryside on the grounds of a private estate called Welford Park. The famous White Tent is pitched on a beautiful green lawn close to the main house, the grounds of which are welcome to guests from February to March.

Which celebrities have been in the Great British Baking Show?

There have been many high-profile guests over the years in the various special episodes, usually to benefit a charity. Stars like Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy, James Blunt, Tan France, Richard Dreyfuss, Louis Theroux, John Lithgow, Russell Brand and Teri Hatcher are among some of the biggest names to appear in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, a nonprofit that donates funds to cancer research and ground-breaking treatments.

