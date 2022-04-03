Here’s How to Watch the Grammys For Free, So You Don’t Miss Performances From BTS, Olivia Rodrigo & More

If you can’t wait for music’s biggest night, you may want to know how to watch the Grammys 2022 online for free to not miss performances from BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga and more stars.

The Grammys, which were originally known as the Gramophone Awards, started in 1959 as a way to honor artists and executives in the music industry in the same way that movies and television have the Oscars and the Emmys. The first award show was held on May 4, 1959, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, as well as the Park Sheraton Hotel in New York City. However, it wasn’t until later that year, at the second Grammy awards, that the show was televised for the first time. Its first live telecast was with the 13th Grammys in 1971.

Since the Grammys started more than 60 years ago, thousands of artists have received the coveted award: a gold-plated, gilded gramophone trophy made of zinc alloy. Though there are more than 80 categories across more than 25 fields and music genres, the Grammys are best known for their “General Field” categories (also known as the Big Four categories): Album of the Year; Record of the Year; Song of the Year; and Best New Artist. “Artists will often see a boost in album sales and streaming numbers after taking home a Grammy in what’s called a ‘Grammy bump,’ but the size of the bump often correlates with how many awards are collected and when in the ceremony the wins occur,” Billboard reported in 2022 of the significant of the Grammys. “Generally, primetime award wins and showstopping performances during the main telecast will yield bigger gains.”

So…where can one stream the Grammys? Read on for how to watch the Grammys 2022 online for free to catch performances from BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga and more artists live on music’s biggest night.

When are the Grammys 2022?

The Grammys 2022 air on Sunday, April 3, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus.

How to watch the Grammys 2022 online

How can one watch the Grammys 2022 online? The Grammys 2022 air on CBS, which is available to stream on services like Paramount Plus, Hulu+ With Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV. Paramount Plus offers two plans: an ad-supported Essential Plan for $4.99 per month and an ad-free Premium plan for $9.99 per month. Paramount Plus also offers two yearly plans: The Essential plan costs $49.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $10 from the monthly price) and the Premium plan costs $99.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $20 from the monthly price.) Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV both cost $64.99 per month, while Sling TV costs $35 per month.

How to watch the Grammys 2022 online for free

How can one watch the Grammys 2022 online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream the awards show and see performances from BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and more at no cost.

Sling TV’s free trial is an excellent option to watch the Grammys 2022 for cheap. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include a three-day free trial and cost $35 per month after the trial ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and local channels like CBS, which is where the Grammys 2022 airs. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch the Grammys 2022. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can stream on their own devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

The best way to watch the Grammys 2022 online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream the Grammys 2022. Along with CBS, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, CNN and ABC, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.

Who is the Grammys 2022 host?

The Grammys 2022 host is comedian and Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, who also hosted the Grammys in 2021. In an interview with Las Vegas Magazine before the 2022 Grammys, Noah revealed how he thinks the 2022 award show will be different from past ceremonies. “I can’t wait to share the electricity of the night with 15,000 people live. It’s going to be energizing and so insane. We’ve spent two years as a society kept away from each other, and as we move back to normal these types of moments are a great way to celebrate,” he said. He also discussed how Las Vegas, where the Grammys will film, will add to the Grammys telecast. “Vegas seems like the perfect fit for the Grammys. Everyone goes to Vegas to party and enjoy the best performers in the world, and now on one night everyone shares the same stage. It’s going to feel special,” he said.

Who are the Grammys 2022 performers?

The Grammys 2022 performers at the main show include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Lady Gaga. See below for a full list of Grammys 2022 performers at the pre-show and main show.

Grammys 2022 Pre-Show Performers

Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon , Kalani Pe’a , John Popper , The Isaacs

Jimmie Allen

Ledisi

Mon Laferte

Allison Russell

Curtis Stewart

Grammys 2022 Main Show Performers

Silk Sonic

Jon Batiste

Brothers Osborne

BTS

Brandi Carlile

Billie Eilish

Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel Zegler

H.E.R.

Justin Bieber, Giveon, Daniel Caesar

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

Nas

Olivia Rodrigo

Chris Stapleton

Aymée Nuviola, Maverick City Music, Billy Strings

John Legend

Carrie Underwood

J Balvin, Maria Becerra

Who are the Grammys 2022 nominees?

Jon Batiste had the most nominations at the Grammys 2022 with 11 nominations, including Record of the Year for “Freedom” and Album of the Year for We Are. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. had the second most nominations with eight nominations each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo had the third most with seven nominations each. See below for the Grammys 2022 nominees in the Big Four categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Record of the Year Grammys 2022 Nominees

“ I S till Have Faith in You ” – ABBA

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“ I Get a Kick Out of You ” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“ Peaches ” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“ Right on Time ” – Brandi Carlile

“ Kiss Me More ” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“ Happier Than Ever ” – Billie Eilish

“ Montero (Call Me by Your Name) ” – Lil Nas X

“ Drivers License ” – Olivia Rodrigo

“ Leave the Door Open ” – Silk Sonic

Album of the Year Grammys 2022 Nominees

We Are – Jon Batiste

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice – Justin Bieber

Planet Her – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

Montero – Lil Nas X

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore – Taylor Swift

Donda – Kanye West

Song of the Year Grammys 2022 Nominees

“ Bad Habits ” – Ed Sheeran

“ A Beautiful Noise ” – Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile

“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

“ Fight for You ” – H.E.R.

“ Happier Than Ever ” – Billie Eilish

“ Kiss Me More ” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“ Leave the Door Open ” – Silk Sonic

“ Montero (Call Me by Your Name) ” – Lil Nas X

“ Peaches ” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“ Right on Tim e ” – Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist Grammys 2022 Nominees

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Where are the Grammys 2022?

The Grammys 2022 will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 64th Grammys air on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS. Here’s how else to watch them for free.

