Here’s How to Watch the Golden Globes Live For Free to See Its Return to TV After It Was Cancelled

If you can’t wait for the start of awards season, you may want to know how to watch the Golden Globes 2023 live online for free to see which of your favorite movies and TV shows win this year—and which are snubbed.

The Golden Globe Awards started in 1944 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as a way to recognize the best of the best in both American and international movies and television. Presented each year around January, the Golden Globes often mark the start of awards season, which typically ends with the Academy Awards—or Oscars—in late February or early March. The Golden Globes trophy, which was most recently redesigned in 2009, is a gold and marble statuette of a gold globe on top of a gold pillar.

The Golden Globes are also known for their “Golden Globe Ambassador” tradition, which started in 1963 with the name “Miss Golden Globe” before it was retitled in 2018. The Golden Globe Ambassador is a young person, often the child of a celebrity, who assists in the award presentations by handing out trophies to winners and escorting them off stage. Past Golden Globe Ambassadors include Dakota Johnson, the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson; Laura Dern, the daughter of Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd; and Freddie Prinze Jr., the son of Freddie Prinze and Kathy Elaine Cochran.

The 80th Golden Globes in 2023 marked the Golden Globes’ return to television after its 79th broadcast was cancelled due to a boycott by the entertainment industry over the lack of action to increase diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. NBC declined to televise the 79th Golden Globes and the HFPA chose to hold a private, non-televised presentation for the awards, which were announced on social media. The 79th Golden Globes marked the first time there was no televised ceremony since 2008. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, Golden Globes executive producer Jesse Collins explained how the 2023 show will be different than previous years. “When you walk in the room, it’s going to have a fresh look. It’s going to feel like an immersive experience. It’s going to be glamorous and fun, lots of champagne will be flowing and a good time will be had by all,” he said.

So where can viewers stream the Golden Globes? Read on for how to watch the Golden Globes 2023 live online for free to see who wins and who loses.

When are the Golden Globes 2023?

The Golden Globes 2023 air on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

How to watch Golden Globes 2023 live online

How can viewers watch the Golden Globes 2023 live online? The Golden Globe Awards are available to stream on Peacock, which offers three plans: a Peacock Free, which users can sign up for with just their email; Peacock Premium, which includes ads and costs $4.99 per month; and Peacock Premium Plus, which is ad-free and costs $9.99 per month. To watch the Golden Globes live, however, users will need to sign up for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

The Golden Globes also air on NBC, which is available to stream on services like Sling TV, Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV. Sling TV starts at $40 for the first month; Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $69.99 per month; Hulu+ With live TV costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan comes with free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free no-ads plans of Hulu and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus.

How to watch Golden Globes 2023 live online for free

How can viewers watch the Golden Globes 2023 live online for free? Read on for how to stream the Golden Globe Awards at no cost.

Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Pro, Elite and Ultimate. plans. Fubo’s Pro plan includes 142 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 266 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Ultimate plan includes 306 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time. Each plan includes NBC to watch the Golden Globes.

Fubo starts at $69.99 per month for its Pro plan. The next level is the Elite plan for $79.99 per month. The final level is the Ultimate plan for $99.99 per month. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, costs $32.99 per month and includes 45 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to two screens at the same time.

One way to watch the Golden Globes online for free is to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity account Start watching the Golden Globes

Another way to watch the Golden Globes online for free is to be a Cox subscriber or know someone who is. Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium. Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Cox and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Cox account Start watching the Golden Globes

Who is the Golden Globes 2023 host?

The Golden Globes 2023 host is comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Carmichael, whose full name is Rothaniel Jerrod Carmichael, is a stand-up comedian who has released three stand-up comedy specials on HBO: 2014’s Love at the Store; 2017’s 8 and 2022’s Rothaniel. Along with his stand-up comedy career, Carmichael is also an actor and writer. He created, wrote, produced and starred in NBC’s The Carmichael Show, which ran from 2015 to 2017 and was based on his life. He also directed, produced and starred in the 2021 movie On the Count of 3. Carmichael won his first Primetime Emmy Award in 2022 in the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special category for Rothaniel. He also was nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his guest host episode of Saturday Night Live.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Helen Hoehne said in a statement after Carmichael was announced as the host of the 2023 Golden Globes. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, Golden Globes executive producer Jesse Collins revealed why he and his team chose Carmichael as the 2023 host. “We have a great host who really excited to do the show. Jerrod’s coming with a fresh look and is going to host through a different lens than anything that’s ever been done before,” he said. “He really has a great point of view on how he wants to do it. We’re just building around that at this point. Obviously, nominations just came out so that’s always a big part of the story. Today is the day that we now go into overdrive with presenter bookings to really create the night.”

He also explained how Carmichael will be a different than past Golden Globes hosts. “You know going in that Jerrod is going to bring a level of creativity to it. He’s not just going to come in and ‘host,'” he said. “You just know that it’s going to be something special, something different with him. In our first conversation, it became abundantly clear that we were all on the same page to really make the show different, special, fun, celebratory and incredibly funny, which we all know he will do. That’s the easy part for him.”

He continued, “I don’t want to tip his material but he’s coming in fully prepared, really excited and focused on celebrating what the show is about. At its core, everyone that is nominated has proven that they were in the best in class over this past year and they deserve to be celebrated. They worked really hard to get to this point and we want to make sure that they get their flowers. I think Jerrod is going to come in with a lens that everyone will love.”

Who are the Golden Globes 2023 nominees?

Who are the Golden Globes 2023 nominees? The Banshees of Inisherin was the most nominated movie at the Golden Globe awards with eight nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy; Best Director; and Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Colin Farrell. The Banshees of Insherin is also the most-nominated movie at the Golden Globes in the past 18 years, tying Cold Mountain, which also had eight nominations in 2004.

See below for a full list of the Golden Globe nominations in the Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy categories.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Insherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangles of Sadness

Who are the Golden Globes 2023 presenters?

The Golden Globes 2023 presenters include Quentin Tarantino, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis. See the full list of the Golden Globe Awards presenters confirmed so far.

Quentin Tarantino

Ana de Armas

Jamie Lee Curtis

Billy Porter

Ana Gasteyer

Colman Domingo

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Natasha Lyonne

Nicole Byer

Niecy Nash-Betts

Tracy Morgan

