Here’s How to Watch ‘Free Guy’ For Free Now That Ryan Reynolds’ Movie Is Finally Streaming

If you didn’t see it while it was in theaters, you may want to know how to watch Free Guy online for free to see Ryan Reynolds fight crime as a video game character.

Free Guy, which premiered in theaters on August 13, 2021, stars Reynolds as Guy, a bank teller in the video game Free City, who is unaware that he’s a video game character. The movie follows Guy as he discovers the truth of his universe and fights alongside Molotovgirl (a character controlled by real-life player Millie) to save his game from a video game CEO who wants to wipe his universe’s data forever. Since it premiered in 2021, Free Guy has since grossed more than $121.6 million in the United States and Canada and $209.9 million overseas for a worldwide total of $331.5 million. The film, which is Reynolds’ second highest-grossing movie ever, was also well-reviewed by critics, with a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In an interview with Collider in 2021, Reynolds explained how Free Guy was inspired by 1998’s The Truman Show, which featured similar themes of surveillance. “The Truman Show is a huge influence for me as well. The fish bowl idea is an integral part of the DNA of this movie,” he said. “The Truman Show is as much a part of this movie as E.T. and Back to the Future, and all of that wish fulfillment, Amblin type of entertainment that came out in the ‘80s and ‘90s, which I was weaned on and I think is something that we don’t really have in cinema as much. Wish fulfillment is an important part of life. Wish fulfillment is such a huge of our DNA and our makeup. So, those elements were super important to me. The Truman Show really was a hallmark movie. In terms of it being next level and really taking an idea to a different place, I thought that did such a beautiful job.”

Jodie Comer, who plays Millie/Molotovgirl, also told the site about how Free Guy drew influence from action movies like Indiana Jones, Tomb Raider and The Mummy. “It’s probably the coolest I’m ever gonna be, to be honest. It’s definitely not how I navigate my own life. It was incredible because I learned a lot, in terms of the physicality of her,” she said. “This was my first film, so to come in and also have to learn a lot of new, exciting skills, I really just wanted to throw myself into it and do everything I possibly could. It’s all in the editing. The edits made me look a lot cooler because they don’t show the scenes of me missing a mark. I’d never thrown a punch before in a movie.”

So how can one watch Free Guy online for free? Read on for where to stream Free Guy and the secret to do so at no cost.

When is Free Guy streaming?

Free Guy is available to stream on Disney Plus starting on February 23, 2022.

How to watch Free Guy online

Free Guy is available to stream on Disney Plus, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves users about $16 from the monthly price.) Disney Plus is also a part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month for Hulu with ads and $19.99 per month for Hulu with no ads.) The bundle saves users about $8 per month (or 25 percent) from subscribing to each service individually. (Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, Hulu starts at $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month for a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price.)

How to watch Free Guy online free

How can one watch Free Guy online for free?

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for the cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month.

How long is Free Guy?

Free Guy is one hour and 55 minutes long.

Who’s in the Free Guy cast?

The Free Guy cast includes Ryan Reynolds as Guy (a.k.a. Blue Shirt Guy), Jodie Comer as Millie/Molotovgirl, and Joe Keery as Keys. See the full Free Guy cast below.

Ryan Reynolds as Guy (“Blue Shirt Guy”)

Jodie Comer as Millie/Molotovgirl

Joe Keery as Keys

Lil Rel Howery as Buddy

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mouser

Taika Waititi as Antwan

Channing Tatum as Revenjamin Buttons

Matty Cardarople as Keith

Britne Oldford as the barista

Camille Kostek as the bombshell

Mark Lainer as the bank hostage,

Mike Devine as Officer Johnny

Anabel Graetz as Phyllis

