Here’s How to Watch Formula One Races For Free, So You Don’t Miss All the Racecar Action

If you love the race track, you may want to know how to watch Formula One races in the US online for free to see who win this year’s world championship.

The FIA Formula One World Championship started in 1960 as a motor racing championship for Formula One cars, open-wheel, single-seater formula racing cars sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). (The word “formula” refers to the set of rules each racing car must follow.) Each Formula One season consists of a series of races, known as Grands Prix, which are held across the world on both race circuits and closed public roads.

In an interview with Robb Report in 2022, Formula One Group Stefano Domenicali explained how Formula One races have started attracting younger fans over recent years. “That is something we are already seeing, especially with our approach through social media and e-gaming. The Netflix series Drive To Survive has captured [interest] with a huge new—and younger—audience,” he said. He continued, “We are already seeing changes that weren’t expected in the short term, such as younger fans at the grand prix. To cater for this new type of audience, F1 wants to make the weekends a more attractive spectacle, with music events and a more festival-like atmosphere.”

He also explained the similarities in running Formula One as a brand and running a Formula One team. “Both are hard, for sure. The magnitude of this business is challenging and the responsibility is big. I don’t want to say this job is difficult, but it is complex,” he said. “There are a lot of variables to be taken into consideration, especially making decisions from both a tactical and strategic position. There is much to manage, including the interests of the fans, the teams and the shareholders. The opportunity we have next year to link everything together is a big chance to grow the sport.”

So where can fans stream Formula One races? Read on for how to watch Formula One in the US online for free, so you didn’t miss a moment of the fast-paced action.

How to watch Formula One races in the US

Formula One races stream live and on-demand on F1TV, Formula One’s exclusive streaming service that offers two plans: TV Access and TV Pro. The TV Access plan allows subscribers to watch Formula One races on demand, including full race replays and highlight, as well as access to Formula One onboard cameras. The plan also allows subscribers to watch replays of Formula One, Formula Two, Formula Three and Porsche Supercup races, as well as access an archive of past historic Formula 1 races. The TV Access plan costs $2.99 per month or $26.99 per year, which saves subscribers around $10 or 28 percent from the monthly price.

The TV Pro plan allows subscribers to access everything the TV Access plan has to offer (including its on-demand library), as well as the ability to live stream every track session for all Grand Prix races, access to all driver onboard cameras and team radios, and live stream access to Formula One, Formula Two, Formula Three and Porsche Supercup races. The TV Pro plan costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, which saves users around $40 or 33 percent from the monthly price. Both plans also full access to live timing features, such as live leaderboard data, real time telemetry, live driver maps, tyre usage history and team radio clips.

Formula One races also air on ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available to stream on services like Sling TV, Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV. Sling TV costs $35 per month, Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, and Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month. With Hulu+ With Live TV, subscribers also have access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, which saves them $14.98 from subscribing to each service individually.

How to watch Formula One races in the US online for free

How can one watch Formula races online for free? Read on for the tips and tricks to stream F1 events at no cost.

Sling TV’s free trial is an excellent option to watch Formula One for cheap. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include a three-day free trial and cost $35 per month after the trial ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both channels also offer 50 hours of DVR, however, only Sling Orange offers ESPN and ESPN 2 to watch Formula One races.

The best way to watch Formula One online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream at least one Formula One race. Along with FOX, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, CNN and CBS, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.

Who are the Formula One 2022 teams?

Who are the Formula One 2022 teams? See below for the constructors and drivers competing in the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen Constructor: Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Chassis: C42 Power unit: Ferrari 066/7 Drivers: Zhou Guanyu & Valtteri Bottas

Scuderia AlphaTauri Constructor: AlphaTauri-RBPT Chassis: AT03 Power unit: Red Bull RBPTH001 Drivers: Pierre Gasly & Yuki Tsunoda

BWT Alpine F1 Team Constructor: Alpine-Renault Chassis: A522 Power unit: Renault E-Tech RE22 Drivers: Fernando Alonso & Esteban Ocon

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team Constructor: Aston Martin Aramco-Mercedes Chassis: AMR22 Power unit: Mercedes-AMG F1 M13 Drivers: Nico Hülkenberg, Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll

Scuderia Ferrari Constructor: Ferrari Chassis: F1-75 Power unit: Ferrari 066/7 Drivers: Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz Jr.

Haas F1 Team Constructor: Haas-Ferrari Chassis: VF-22 Power unit: Ferrari 066/7 Drivers: Kevin Magnussen & Mick Schumacher

McLaren F1 Team Constructor: McLaren-Mercedes Chassis: MCL36 Power unit: Mercedes-AMG F1 M13 Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo & Lando Norris

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Constructor: Mercedes Chassis: F1 W13 Power unit: Mercedes-AMG F1 M13 Drivers: Lewis Hamilton & George Russell

Oracle Red Bull Racing Constructor: Red Bull Racing-RBPT Chassis: RB18 Power unit: Red Bull RBPTH001 Drivers: Max Verstappen & Sergio Pérez

Williams Racing Constructor: Williams-Mercedes Chassis: FW44 Power unit: Mercedes-AMG F1 M13 Drivers: Nicholas Latifi & Alexander Albon



What is the Formula One 2022 schedule?

What is the Formula One 2022 schedule? The 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship consists of 23 events. See below for the full schedule.

Bahrain Grand Prix; Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir – March 20

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix; Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah – March 27

Australian Grand Prix; Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne – April 10

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix; Imola Circuit, Imola – April 24

Miami Grand Prix; Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida – May 8

Spanish Grand Prix; Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló – May 22

Monaco Grand Prix; Circuit de Monaco, Monaco – May 29

Azerbaijan Grand Prix; Baku City Circuit, Baku – June 12

Canadian Grand Prix; Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montréal – June 19

British Grand Prix; Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone – July 3

Austrian Grand Prix; Red Bull Ring, Spielberg – July 10

French Grand Prix; Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet – July 24

Hungarian Grand Prix; Hungaroring, Mogyoród – July 31

Belgian Grand Prix; Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot – August 28

Dutch Grand Prix; Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort – September 4

Italian Grand Prix; Monza Circuit, Monza – September 11

Singapore Grand Prix; Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore – October 2

Japanese Grand Prix; Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka – October 9

United States Grand Prix; Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas – October 23

Mexico City Grand Prix; Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City – October 30

São Paulo Grand Prix; Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo – November 13

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix; Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi – November 20

