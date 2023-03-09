How to Watch ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Australia in the US After Diving into the American Version—It’s ‘The Bachelor’ Meets ‘Yellowstone’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

With the American version launching on March 8, 2023, viewers might be curious about how to watch Farmer Wants a Wife Australia in the US before diving into the local version that critics say is The Bachelor meets Yellowstone.

The hit reality dating show first debuted in the UK in 2001. The premise is that farmers—who find it difficult to find spouses because of their isolating professions—are introduced to women from the city as potential life partners. Since its debut, the “most successful dating show in the world” (per FOX) has aired in 32 countries and resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children. “In a trend that’s been sweeping America over the last few years, there’s been a migration from city centers to suburban and rural locales, and with that, love follows,” a press release from FOX reads.

So before sinking your teeth into the American version, here’s how to Farmer Wants a Wife Australia in the US.

How to watch Farmer Wants a Wife Australia in the US?

Here’s how to watch Farmer Wants a Wife Australia in the US. Farmer Wants a Wife has been broadcast in Australia since season one in 2007. The first eight seasons, until 2016, were hosted by Sam McClymont and broadcast on the Nine Network. The series was dropped by Nine and picked up by the Seven Network in 2015 and the show was revived for seasons nine, 10, 11 and 12. The show was renewed in October 2022 for a 13th, which aired in 2023.

How to watch Farmer Wants a Wife Australia seasons 10 to 12 in US

Here’s how to watch Farmer Wants a Wife Australia seasons 10 to 12 in the US. The most recent seasons of the Farmer Wants a Wife—seasons 10 to 12—are available on 7Plus for free. However, to watch the show in the US, Americans will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch Farmer Wants a Wife Australia in the US.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. Along with this event, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Farmer Wants a Wife Australia in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit the Farmer Wants a Wife page on 7Plus Sign in or create an account and watch Farmer Wants a Wife Australia in the US

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Farmer Wants a Wife Australia in the US with NordVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit the Farmer Wants a Wife page on 7Plus Sign in or create an account and watch Farmer Wants a Wife Australia in the US

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Farmer Wants a Wife in the US with PureVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “Australia” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit the Farmer Wants a Wife page on 7Plus Sign in or create an account and watch Farmer Wants a Wife Australia in the US

If you want to go further back into the Aussie Farmer Wants a Wife catalog, seasons 7 through 10 are available to stream on Hulu. Hulu offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves users about $16 from the monthly rate) and an ad-free plan for $14.99 per month. Hulu’s live television service, Hulu+ With Live TV, costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan comes with free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free no-ads plans of Hulu and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan saves users $25.97 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus individually, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan saves users $35.97 per month.

Hulu also offers a student discount for $1.99 per month for its ad-supported plan (which saves users $6 per month or $72 per year.) Hulu is also included in The Disney Bundle, which offers three plans: Duo Basic for $9.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu and Disney Plus; Trio Basic for $12.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus); and Trio Premium for $19.99 per month (which includes ad-free plans for Hulu, and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus). The Duo Basic saves subscribers $5.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; Trio Basic saves subscribers $12.99 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; and Trio Premium saves subscribers $15.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ no-ads plans and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plan individually.

How does Farmer Wants a Wife work?

How does Farmer Wants a Wife work? The press release from FOX, who will be airing the US version, describes the premise as: “Four farmers from across the country embark on an adventure of a lifetime in the hopes of finding their future spouse. Women will leave behind dating apps and the pursuit of love in ‘the big city’ in favor of classic American courtship. The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do—from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay. For the daters, the realities of this lifestyle may beg the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love?”

In Australia, the farmers are located across the country. The synopsis reads: “Five farmers who own land in Australia choose 3-4 women to bring back to live on their farm and date for a short period before they must choose just one to continue dating at the end in hopes to find love.” Natalie Gruzlewski is the show’s current host.

Farmer Wants a Wife Australia is available to stream in the US with a VPN. Here are the best free VPNs.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.