Here’s How to Watch ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ to See the Untold Story of Dumbledore

Back to the Wizarding World we go! Now that the latest installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise is here, Potterheads might be curious to know how to watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore online after its theatrical run. For everything we know about the film—including how to stream it for free—keep reading below.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which premiered in theaters in April 2022, is the third installment in the Fantastic Beasts film series and the 11th film in the Harry Potter universe, which is based on the series of the books of the same name by J.K. Rowling. Fantastic Beasts 3 follows 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which is set several years before the events of its sequel. In this iteration, the film follows Albus Dumbledore charging Newt Scamander and his team with a task that puts them in the crosshairs of wizard Gellert Grindelwald’s dark army. Grindelwald was previously portrayed by actor Johnny Depp, who was initially set to reprise his role in the third Fantastic Beasts film but pulled out of the role after he lost a libel suit against British newspaper, The Sun, for calling him a “wife-beater” amid his divorce from Aquaman star Amber Heard. Actor Mads Mikkelsen signed on to replace Depp in 2020.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mikkelsen opened up about stepping into the role of Grindelwald after Depp’s impressive start in the role. “You don’t want to copy anything [Depp was] doing — that would be creative suicide,” he told the publication. “Even if [a role has] been done to perfection, you want to make it your own. But you still have to build some sort of bridge between what came before.”

Fantastic Beasts 3 director David Yates addressed Mikkelson’s take on the role of Grindelwald, praising the actor’s abilities as he made the part his own. “Mads has an extraordinary range, he can be terrifying as well as vulnerable, and he’s sexy,” Yates, who directed the last seven films in the Wizarding World franchise, told the site. “I wanted Mads to explore a version of Grindelwald that suited his strengths as an actor — and that inevitably meant a departure from what Johnny brought to the role.”

Aside from Depp’s replacement, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will see many changes to the story of Dumbledore that Potterheads know so far—and the only way to experience it is, of course, by watching the film yourself! Read on up ahead for details on how to watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore—including where to watch it for free once it’s streaming.

Where to stream Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fantastic Beasts 3 will be available to stream on HBO Max—but not at the same time as its early theatrical run. After releasing a slate of films on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously throughout 2020 and 2021, Warner Bros. has opted to give new releases an exclusive theatrical release for a minimum of 45 days before landing on streaming services.

When will Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore be on HBO Max?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is expected to arrive on HBO Max on Monday, May 30, 2022—which is 45 days after the film first opened in theaters on April 15, 2022. This follows the same release pattern as The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, which opened in theaters on March 4, 2022 and lands on HBO Max on Monday, April 18.

How to watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore online

At the time of writing, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is only available to watch in theaters following its opening on Friday, April 15, 2022. You can find tickets to a local showing here. Following its release in theaters, Fantastic Beasts 3 will be available to stream on May 30, 2022, on HBO Max, which offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.) HBO Max’s ad-free plan is also available on Hulu for $14.99 per month.

How to watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore online for free

You may be wondering if there’s a way to watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore online for free once it’s streaming on HBO Max. Well, Potterheads are in luck! Keep on reading ahead for our tips for streaming Fantastic Beasts 3 for free on HBO Max.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Who’s in the Fantastic Beasts 3 cast?

The Fantastic Beasts 3 cast includes Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as the titular Dumbledore and an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol and many more. Keep on reading ahead for the full Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore cast.

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander

Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore

Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone / Aurelius Dumbledore

Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski

Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein

Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander

Jessica Williams as Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks

Katherine Waterston as Porpentina “Tina” Goldstein

Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama

Victoria Yeates as Bunty Broadacre

Poppy Corby-Tuech as Vinda Rosier

Richard Coyle as Aberforth Dumbledore

Oliver Masucci as Anton Vogel

Maria Fernanda Cândido as Vicência Santos

Dave Wong as Liu Tao

Fiona Glascott as Minerva McGonagall

Aleksandr Kuznetsov as Helmut

Valerie Pachner as Henrietta Fischer

Maja Bloom as Carrow

Paul Low-Hang as Zabini

Ramona Kunze-Libnow as Edith

Matthias Brenner as Otto

Peter Simonischek as Warder

Hebe Beardsall as Ariana Dumbledore

