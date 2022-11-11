Here’s How to Watch the Falcons vs. Panthers Live For Free to See Which Teams Comes Out on Top

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t missed a game this season, you may want to know how to watch the Falcons vs. Panthers live online for free to see which team wins and moves closer to the Super Bowl.

The Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers will face off on November 10, 2022, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina—the Panthers’ hometown. At the time of the game, ESPN‘s Football Power Index predicted that there was a 64.1 percent chance the Falcons would win over the Panthers. The index predicted that the Panthers had a 35.5 percent chance of winning and that there was a 0.4 percent chance of a tie between the two teams.

So where can fans stream the Falcons vs. Panthers game? Read on ahead for how to watch the Falcons vs. Panthers live online for free to see who wins this Thursday Night Football.

When is the Falcons vs. Panthers?

The Falcons vs. Panthers game airs on November 10, 2022, at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch the Falcons vs. Panthers live online

The Falcons vs. Panthers is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

Thursday Night Football—often abbreviated as TNF—was acquired by Amazon Prime Video in 2021 after the streaming service signed an 11-year, $13 billion deal to become the exclusive provider for the event. “Live sports continue to be a game changer for Prime members,” Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani said in a release. at the time. “The value Prime brings to members is now even better with the launch of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. With these exclusive offers and experiences, Prime members score big savings and get even greater access – all with a single membership.”

The deal makes Amazon Prime Video the first streaming service to secure an exclusive national broadcast package with the NFL. “‘Thursday Night Football’ will be our first-ever digital package and we are thrilled to exclusively partner with Amazon to bring our games to more fans on more platforms. NFL football drives passionate viewers and Amazon will enable us to continue to grow our fanbase in innovative and compelling ways,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodel said in a press release.

How to watch the Falcons vs. Panthers live online for free

Read on for how to watch the Falcons vs. Panthers online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about this season.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Plus and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Falcons vs. Panthers on Amazon Prime Video for free

What is the Thursday Night Football 2022 schedule?

Read on for the Thursday Night Football 2022 schedule so far, including which teams are playing in which games and when they will be.

Week 2 – Thursday, September 15, 2022

Chargers vs. Chiefs @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 3 – Thursday, September 22, 2022

Steelers vs. Browns @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 4 – Thursday, September 29, 2022

Dolphins vs. Bengals @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 5 – Thursday, October 6, 2022

Colts vs. Broncos @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 6 – Thursday, October 13, 2022

Commanders vs. Bears @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 7 – Thursday, October 20, 2022

Saints vs. Cardinals @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 8 – Thursday, October 27, 2022

Ravens vs. Buccaneers @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 9 – Thursday, November 3, 2022

Eagles vs. Texans @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 10 – Thursday, November 11, 2022

Falcons vs. Panthers @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 11 – Thursday, November 17, 2022

Titans vs. Packers @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 13 – Thursday, December 1, 2022

Bills vs. Patriots @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 14 – Thursday, December 8, 2022

Raiders vs. Rams @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 15 – Thursday, December 15, 2022

49ers vs. Seahawks @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 16 – Thursday, December 22, 2022

Jaguars vs. Jets @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 17 – Thursday, December 29, 2022

Cowboys vs. Titans @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

