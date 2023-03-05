How to Watch F1 For Free So You Don’t Miss A Second of Action on The Racetrack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love the race track, you may want to know how to watch F1 races in the US online for free to see who wins this year’s world championship.

The FIA Formula One World Championship started in 1960 as a motor racing championship for Formula One cars, open-wheel, single-seater formula racing cars sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). (The word “formula” refers to the set of rules each racing car must follow.) Each Formula One season consists of a series of races, known as Grands Prix, which are held across the world on both race circuits and closed public roads.

In an interview with Robb Report in 2022, Formula One Group Stefano Domenicali explained how Formula One races have started attracting younger fans over recent years. “That is something we are already seeing, especially with our approach through social media and e-gaming. The Netflix series Drive To Survive has captured [interest] with a huge new—and younger—audience,” he said. He continued, “We are already seeing changes that weren’t expected in the short term, such as younger fans at the Grand Prix. To cater for this new type of audience, F1 wants to make the weekends a more attractive spectacle, with music events and a more festival-like atmosphere.”

He also explained the similarities between running Formula One as a brand and running a Formula One team. “Both are hard, for sure. The magnitude of this business is challenging and the responsibility is big. I don’t want to say this job is difficult, but it is complex,” he said. “There are a lot of variables to be taken into consideration, especially making decisions from both a tactical and strategic position. There is much to manage, including the interests of the fans, the teams and the shareholders. The opportunity we have next year to link everything together is a big chance to grow the sport.”

So where can fans stream Formula One races? Read on for how to watch F1 in the US online for free, so you didn’t miss a moment of the fast-paced action.

How to watch F1 races in the US

F1 races ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC, which are available to stream on services like Sling TV, Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV. Fubo TV costs $74.99 per month and offers a seven-day free trial. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include a three-day free trial and once the trial is over, Sling Orange costs $40 per month ($20 for your first month), Sling Blue costs $45 a month ($22.50 for your first month) and both channels combined cost $60 month ($30 for your first month) if one chooses to subscribe. Both channels also offer 50 hours of DVR, however, only Sling Orange offers ESPN and ESPN 2 to watch Formula One races. Hulu+ With live TV costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan.

Some Formula One content is also available to stream on ESPN Plus, which costs $9.99 per month for a monthly plan or $99.99 per year for a yearly plan. The yearly rate saves customers about 17 percent or $20 from the monthly rate

How to watch F1 races in the US online for free

How can one watch F1 online for free? Read on for the tips and tricks to stream Formula 1 events at no cost.

The best way to watch Formula One online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream at least one Formula One race. Along with FOX, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, CNN and CBS, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $74.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.

While ESPN Plus doesn’t offer a free trial, ESPN Plus is free with Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan comes with free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free no-ads plans of Hulu and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan saves users $25.97 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus individually, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan saves users $35.97 per month.

ESPN Plus is also included in The Disney Bundle, which offers three plans: Duo Basic for $9.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu and Disney Plus; Trio Basic for $12.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus); and Trio Premium for $19.99 per month (which includes ad-free plans for Hulu, and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus). The Duo Basic saves subscribers $5.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; Trio Basic saves subscribers $12.99 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; and Trio Premium saves subscribers $15.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ no-ads plans and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plan individually.

On its own, ESPN plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, which saves users around $20 or 20 percent from the service’s monthly plan. Along with F1 content, ESPN Plus also includes access to live sports like tennis, MLB and NBA games. Subscribers can also watch college football, international soccer, PGA games and UFC matches.

Along with live events, ESPN Plus also includes original shows, such as Peyton’s Places, Detail, Stephen A’s World, Why Not Us and 30 For 30. ESPN Plus also includes select movies and game replays and is available to stream in HD on ESPN.com and through the ESPN App. Along with streamable content, ESPN Plus also includes fantasy sports tools and premium articles from sports industry experts.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free subscriptions to The Disney Bundle, which comes with ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus and saves subscribers $12.99 per month from subscribing to the bundle on its own. Verizon customers eligible for the deal are those with Get More Unlimited or Play More Unlimited Plans. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for the free Disney Bundle subscription. Verizon customers with Unlimited Plans (including Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited) can also receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Though it doesn’t include Hulu or ESPN Plus, the deal still saves subscribers around $42. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney Plus subscription.

Who are the Formula One 2023 teams?

Who are the Formula One 2023 teams? See below for the constructors and drivers competing in the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

McLaren

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

Alpine

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda

Nyck de Vries

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

Williams

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

Haas

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

What is the Formula One 2023 schedule?

What is the Formula One 2023 schedule? The 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship consists of 23 events. See below for the full schedule.

Bahrain International Circuit 5 Mar

Saudi Arabian GP Jeddah Street Circuit 19 Mar

Australian GP Albert Park 2 Apr

Azerbaijan GP Baku City Circuit 30 Apr

Miami GP Miami International Autodrome 7 May

Emilia Romagna GP Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari 21 May

Monaco GP Circuit de Monaco 28 May

Spanish GP Circuit de Catalunya 4 Jun

Canadian GP Circuit Gilles Villeneuve 18 Jun

Austrian GP Red Bull Ring 2 Jul

British GP Circuit Silverstone 9 Jul

Hungarian GP Hungaroring 23 Jul

Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps 30 Jul

Dutch GP Circuit Zandvoort 27 Aug

Italian GP Autodromo Nazionale Monza 3 Sep

Singapore GP Marina Bay Street Circuit 17 Sep

Japanese GP Suzuka Circuit 24 Sep

Qatar GP Losail International Circuit 8 Oct

United States GP Circuit of the Americas 22 Oct

Mexican GP Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 29 Oct

Brazilian GP Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos 5 Nov

Las Vegas GP Las Vegas Street Circuit 19 Nov

Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina Circuit 26 Nov

