How to Watch F1 For Free So You Don’t Miss A Second of Action on The Racetrack

If you love the race track, you may want to know how to watch F1 races in the US online for free to see who wins this year’s world championship.
The FIA Formula One World Championship started in 1960 as a motor racing championship for Formula One cars, open-wheel, single-seater formula racing cars sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). (The word “formula” refers to the set of rules each racing car must follow.) Each Formula One season consists of a series of races, known as Grands Prix, which are held across the world on both race circuits and closed public roads.
In an interview with Robb Report in 2022, Formula One Group Stefano Domenicali explained how Formula One races have started attracting younger fans over recent years. “That is something we are already seeing, especially with our approach through social media and e-gaming. The Netflix series Drive To Survive has captured [interest] with a huge new—and younger—audience,” he said. He continued, “We are already seeing changes that weren’t expected in the short term, such as younger fans at the Grand Prix. To cater for this new type of audience, F1 wants to make the weekends a more attractive spectacle, with music events and a more festival-like atmosphere.”
He also explained the similarities between running Formula One as a brand and running a Formula One team. “Both are hard, for sure. The magnitude of this business is challenging and the responsibility is big. I don’t want to say this job is difficult, but it is complex,” he said. “There are a lot of variables to be taken into consideration, especially making decisions from both a tactical and strategic position. There is much to manage, including the interests of the fans, the teams and the shareholders. The opportunity we have next year to link everything together is a big chance to grow the sport.”
So where can fans stream Formula One races? Read on for how to watch F1 in the US online for free, so you didn’t miss a moment of the fast-paced action.
How to watch F1 races in the US
F1 races stream live and on-demand on F1TV, Formula One’s exclusive streaming service that offers two plans: TV Access and TV Pro. The TV Access plan allows subscribers to watch Formula One races on demand, including full race replays and highlight, as well as access to Formula One onboard cameras. The plan also allows subscribers to watch replays of Formula One, Formula Two, Formula Three and Porsche Supercup races, as well as access an archive of past historic Formula 1 races. The TV Access plan costs $2.99 per month or $26.99 per year, which saves subscribers around $10 or 28 percent off the monthly price.
The TV Pro plan allows subscribers to access everything the TV Access plan has to offer (including its on-demand library), as well as the ability to live stream every track session for all Grand Prix races, access to all driver onboard cameras and team radios, and live stream access to Formula One, Formula Two, Formula Three and Porsche Supercup races. The TV Pro plan costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, which saves users around $40 or 33 percent from the monthly price. Both plans also full access to live timing features, such as live leaderboard data, real time telemetry, live driver maps, tyre usage history and team radio clips.
F1 races ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC, which are available to stream on services like Sling TV, Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV. Fubo TV costs $74.99 per month and offers a seven-day free trial. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include a three-day free trial and once the trial is over, Sling Orange costs $40 per month ($20 for your first month), Sling Blue costs $45 a month ($22.50 for your first month) and both channels combined cost $60 month ($30 for your first month) if one chooses to subscribe. Both channels also offer 50 hours of DVR, however, only Sling Orange offers ESPN and ESPN 2 to watch Formula One races. Hulu+ With live TV costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan.
Some Formula One content is also available to stream on ESPN Plus, which costs $9.99 per month for a monthly plan or $99.99 per year for a yearly plan. The yearly rate saves customers about 17 percent or $20 from the monthly rate
How to watch F1 races in the US online for free
How can one watch F1 online for free? Read on for the tips and tricks to stream Formula 1 events at no cost.
Watch F1 With Fubo TV’s Free Trial
The best way to watch Formula One online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream at least one Formula One race. Along with FOX, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, CNN and CBS, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $74.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.
Watch F1 With Hulu+ With Live TV’s free ESPN Plus Subscription
While ESPN Plus doesn’t offer a free trial, ESPN Plus is free with Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan comes with free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free no-ads plans of Hulu and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan saves users $25.97 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus individually, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan saves users $35.97 per month.
ESPN Plus is also included in The Disney Bundle, which offers three plans: Duo Basic for $9.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu and Disney Plus; Trio Basic for $12.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus); and Trio Premium for $19.99 per month (which includes ad-free plans for Hulu, and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus). The Duo Basic saves subscribers $5.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; Trio Basic saves subscribers $12.99 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; and Trio Premium saves subscribers $15.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ no-ads plans and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plan individually.
On its own, ESPN plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, which saves users around $20 or 20 percent from the service’s monthly plan. Along with F1 content, ESPN Plus also includes access to live sports like tennis, MLB and NBA games. Subscribers can also watch college football, international soccer, PGA games and UFC matches.
Along with live events, ESPN Plus also includes original shows, such as Peyton’s Places, Detail, Stephen A’s World, Why Not Us and 30 For 30. ESPN Plus also includes select movies and game replays and is available to stream in HD on ESPN.com and through the ESPN App. Along with streamable content, ESPN Plus also includes fantasy sports tools and premium articles from sports industry experts.
Watch F1 With Verizon’s Free ESPN Plus Subscription
If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free subscriptions to The Disney Bundle, which comes with ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus and saves subscribers $12.99 per month from subscribing to the bundle on its own. Verizon customers eligible for the deal are those with Get More Unlimited or Play More Unlimited Plans. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for the free Disney Bundle subscription. Verizon customers with Unlimited Plans (including Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited) can also receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Though it doesn’t include Hulu or ESPN Plus, the deal still saves subscribers around $42. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney Plus subscription.
Who are the Formula One 2023 teams?
Who are the Formula One 2023 teams? See below for the constructors and drivers competing in the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship.
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
Red Bull
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz
McLaren
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
Alpine
Esteban Ocon
Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri
Yuki Tsunoda
Nyck de Vries
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
Alfa Romeo
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
Williams
Alex Albon
Logan Sargeant
Haas
Kevin Magnussen
Nico Hulkenberg
What is the Formula One 2023 schedule?
What is the Formula One 2023 schedule? The 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship consists of 23 events. See below for the full schedule.
- Bahrain International Circuit 5 Mar
- Saudi Arabian GP Jeddah Street Circuit 19 Mar
- Australian GP Albert Park 2 Apr
- Azerbaijan GP Baku City Circuit 30 Apr
- Miami GP Miami International Autodrome 7 May
- Emilia Romagna GP Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari 21 May
- Monaco GP Circuit de Monaco 28 May
- Spanish GP Circuit de Catalunya 4 Jun
- Canadian GP Circuit Gilles Villeneuve 18 Jun
- Austrian GP Red Bull Ring 2 Jul
- British GP Circuit Silverstone 9 Jul
- Hungarian GP Hungaroring 23 Jul
- Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps 30 Jul
- Dutch GP Circuit Zandvoort 27 Aug
- Italian GP Autodromo Nazionale Monza 3 Sep
- Singapore GP Marina Bay Street Circuit 17 Sep
- Japanese GP Suzuka Circuit 24 Sep
- Qatar GP Losail International Circuit 8 Oct
- United States GP Circuit of the Americas 22 Oct
- Mexican GP Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 29 Oct
- Brazilian GP Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos 5 Nov
- Las Vegas GP Las Vegas Street Circuit 19 Nov
- Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina Circuit 26 Nov
