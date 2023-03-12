How to Watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ to See Why It’s Sweeping Awards Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s experienced universal acclaim and perhaps no film in history has been so heavily favorited to sweep Awards season. In case you haven’t seen it, you might be wondering how to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once.

From acclaimed and slightly eccentric film studio A24 that brought us the other Oscar-nominated The Whale and horrifying thriller Midsomma, Everything Everywhere was released in March 20223. It “is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes,” per the official synopsis. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jenny Slate, the film cleaned up at the 2022/2023 awards season.

Yeoh particularly has broken records everywhere she goes, becoming the first Asian woman to win Best Actress at the Screen Actors Guild awards in February 2023. “I think if I speak my heart will explode,” an emotional Yeoh said on stage while accepting her award. “SAG- AFTRA, to get this from you who understand what it is to get here… everyone of, you know, the journey, the roller coaster ride, the ups and downs. But most importantly we never give up. I thank you… This is not just for me, this is for every little girl who looks like me.” So to see the film everyone is talking about, here’s how to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once.

How to Watch Everything Everywhere All at Once

Read on to find out how to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Hulu offers a seven-day free trial of Showtime’s streaming service, in addition to its own 30-day free trial. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies—starts at $6.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. Meanwhile, its ad-free plan costs $11.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial of Hulu, with the option to add a Showtime free trial for seven days.

Hulu also offers a live-tv plan, Hulu+ With Live TV, which has access to Hulu’s library of movies and TV shows, along with more than 75 live channels and 50 hours of DVR. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month and also comes with free subscriptions to Disney Plus (a value of $7.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (a value of $6.99 per month)

Amazon Prime Video offers a seven-day free trial of Showtime’s streaming service as a channel to its own streaming service. To sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s Showtime free trial, users will need to be Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer.

Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

How much does Showtime cost?

Without any current deals, Showtime costs $10.99 per month or $99 per year (which saves users about $32 from the monthly rate.) Showtime also offers a bundle deal with Paramount Plus for $11.99 per month. Paramount Plus costs $4.99 per month for its ad-supported plan, Paramount Premium, and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan, Paramount Essential. (The bundle includes Paramount Premium.) Given the price of Showtime and Paramount Plus, the bundle saves users about $4 per month.

Who is in Everything Everywhere All At Once?

As mentioned, Michelle Yeoh is the star of the Everything Everywhere All At Once cast but there are so many others. Ke Huy Quan, for example, has spoken at length about how this film gave him a second lease on his career; having barely gotten any acting work since Indianna Jones and The Last Crusade in 1989 and The Goonies in 1985. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2023 Oscars. “When I heard my name announced, I jumped and I screamed so loud. It was very similar to the day when I got that call from my agent and they told me that I get to play the role of Waymond. I just cannot believe it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2023.

• Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang, a dissatisfied and overwhelmed laundromat owner

• Stephanie Hsu as Joy Wang, Evelyn’s daughter

• Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang, Evelyn’s meek and goofy husband

• James Hong as Gong Gong

• Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre Beaubeirdre, an IRS inspector; and as several other versions of Deirdre in alternate universes.

• Jenny Slate as Debbie the Dog Mom, a laundromat customer.

• Harry Shum Jr. as Chad, a teppanyaki chef

Is Everything Everywhere All At Once good?

The reviews for Everything Everywhere All At Once have been universally positive. It has a 95 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 8/10 on IMDB.com. The New York Times called it “an exuberant swirl of genre anarchy directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The filmmakers — who work under the name Daniels and who are best known for the wonderfully unclassifiable Swiss Army Man (starring Daniel Radcliffe as a flatulent corpse) — are happy to defy the laws of probability, plausibility and coherence. This movie’s plot is as full of twists and kinks as the pot of noodles that appears in an early scene. Spoiling it would be impossible. Summarizing it would take forever — literally!”

Roger Ebert, meanwhile, said “In this love letter to genre cinema, Michelle Yeoh gives a virtuoso performance as Evelyn Wang, a weary owner of a laundromat under IRS audit. We first meet her enjoying a happy moment with her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) and their daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu). We see their smiling faces reflected in a mirror on their living room wall. As the camera literally zooms through the mirror, Evelyn’s smile fades, now seated at a table awash with business receipts. She’s preparing for a meeting with an auditor while simultaneously trying to cook food for a Chinese New Year party that will live up to the high standards of her visiting father Gong Gong (James Hong, wiley as ever).”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.