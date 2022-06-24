Here’s How to Watch ‘Elvis’ For Free to See the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s True Story

Scroll To See More Images

Now that the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll got his own biopic, fans are wondering how to watch Elvis online after its theatrical run. For everything we know about the film—including how to stream it for free once it lands on streaming services—keep on reading below.

Elvis, which premiered in theaters in June 2022, chronicles the true story of Elvis Presley’s life and career— from his early days as a Mississippi-born choir boy to his status as a bonafide rock ‘n’ roll legend. The film takes a close look at the mania surrounding his concert performances, his forays into acting and his iconic residency in Las Vegas. The Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic also considers Presley’s complicated relationships—including his marriage to Priscilla Presley, and his dealings with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who many believe manipulated the hip-thrusting superstar throughout his career and stalled his success by preventing him from performing overseas.

Austin Butler, who plays the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself, opened up about the responsibility he felt toward honoring Presley and his family in an interview published by Collider. “This is beyond the film for me because it’s honoring a man’s life and one who has been so misconstrued, and his life has been so pulled out of context and all his family’s gone through,” Butler told the site on June 20, 2022. “So doing justice to them and him, that was so much pressure. This has taught me a lot about how to manage that level of responsibility and the feeling of when you have moments of self-doubt, what do you do and all that kind of stuff.”

For Butler, one of the most nerve-wracking parts of playing the King was waiting to see how his family—in particular, Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley and daughter Lisa Marie Presley—felt about his performance in the film. “I was most scared to have Priscilla and Lisa Marie see it. That was when I was sweating,” Butler continued. “I was really nervous because they were at the core of everything for me. Once I knew how they felt about it, that relieved so much of the stress that I had felt for so long.”

Of course, Priscilla and Lisa Marie aren’t the only ones responding to the Luhrmann biopic—and fans are already searching for how to watch Elvis online to form an opinion for themselves. For everything we know about how to stream Elvis, including how to watch it for free once it arrives on streaming services, just keep on reading below.

When is Elvis coming out?

Elvis premiered in theaters on June 24, 2022. You can find tickets to a local showing here.

How to watch Elvis online

So, is there a way to watch Elvis online? Yes, soon! Elvis is expected to land on streaming services in August 2022. Assuming Elvis follows the same release pattern as other Warner Bros. films—like The Batman, Fantastic Beasts 3 and Father of the Bride—the film will arrive on HBO Max a minimum of 45 days after its theatrical release on June 24, 2022. This means fans can likely expect to see Elvis premiere on August 8, 2022, on HBO Max—and yes, there’s even a way to watch it for free on the streamer, which we’re diving into further up ahead.

HBO Max currently offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.) HBO Max’s ad-free plan is also available on Hulu for $14.99 per month.

For now, however, fans looking for how to watch Elvis should know that they can catch the film in theaters. You can find tickets to a local showing here.

How to watch Elvis online for free

Now that you know Elvis is on its way to streaming services, you may be wondering if there’s a way to watch Elvis online for free. Well, fans of the King are in luck! Keep on reading ahead for our tips for streaming Elvis for free on HBO Max.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial to watch Elvis online for free. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is more than enough time to watch Elvis for free before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to your Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription to watch Elvis online for free. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account to watch Elvis online for free! Check our these FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Who’s in the Elvis cast?

The Elvis cast is led by Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll himself, along with Tom Hanks, who plays his unruly manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Actress Olivia DeJonge, star of HBO Max’s The Staircase, plays the role of Priscilla Presley. Keep on reading ahead for the full Elvis cast.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley

Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker

Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley

Luke Bracey as Jerry Schilling

Natasha Bassett as Dixie Locke

Patrick Shearer as Dewey Phillips

David Wenham as Hank Snow

Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jimmie Rodgers Snow

Josh McConville as Sam Phillips

Kate Mulvany as Marion Keisker

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King

Xavier Samuel as Scotty Moore

Adam Dunn as Bill Black

Yola Quartey as Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Alton Mason as Little Richard

Gary Clark Jr. as Arthur Crudup

Shonka Dukureh as Willie Mae Big Mama Thornton

Anthony LaPaglia as Bernard Lansky

Dacre Montgomery as Steve Binder

