How to Watch ‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ in the US for Free to Goku’s Son Take Over the Mantle

If you can’t get enough of your favorite anime series, you might be wondering how to watch Dragon Ball Heroes in the US, given that they weren’t released on television. Don’t worry, we got you.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a video game that uses a turn-based card game battle system. In support of this release, Dragon Ball Heroes is a promotional, non-televised web series, which was first live-streamed on the official Dragon Ball website in July, 2018. Events of the series take place after the events of the Universe Survival Saga in which features Goku and his youngest son, Goten.

Dragon Ball Heroes are seven-minute-long episodes that intertwine many of the Dragon Ball universes, exploring several alternate scenarios and are full of fanservice, so they’re super fun and entertaining. Because they aren’t televised, they don’t have English subtitles, but viewers can still very much enjoy them if they don’t speak or understand Japanese. Here’s everything we know about how to watch Dragon Ball Heroes in the US for free.

How to watch Dragon Ball Heroes in the US

How can one watch Dragon Ball Heroes in the US? Dragon Ball Heroes is available to stream for free on the show’s official website. However, to watch the show in the US, Americans will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch Dragon Ball Heroes in the US.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. Along with this event, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Dragon Ball Heroes in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “Japan” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit the Dragon Ball Heroes website Sign in or create an account and watch Dragon Ball Heroes in the US

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Dragon Ball Heroes with NordVPN‘s free trial.

Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to “Japan” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit the Dragon Ball Heroes website Sign in or create an account and watch Dragon Ball Heroes in the US

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Dragon Ball Heroes in the US with PureVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to “Japan” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit the Dragon Ball Heroes website Sign in or create an account and watch Dragon Ball Heroes in the US

What is Super Dragon Ball Heroes?

As we mentioned above, Dragon Ball Heroes is a promotional miniseries to support the release of the tactical digital card game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which you can play on Nintendo Switch. It was produced by Toei Animation without the involvement of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama.

A translation of the synopsis provided on the official website states: “Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

