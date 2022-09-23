Here’s When & How You’ll Be Able to Watch ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ For Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you, like so many others, have been swept up in the drama of Olivia Wilde’s second foray into directing, you’re probably wondering how to watch Don’t Worry Darling online and where you’ll be able to stream it for free. Don’t you worry, darling, we got you.

As mentioned, Don’t Worry Darling is Wilde’s second directorial project, while her critically acclaimed debut Booksmart was released in 2019. Don’t Worry Darling has followed a very different trajectory. There’s been a bunch of drama since September 2020 when Harry Styles replaced Shia LaBeouf as the male lead opposite Florence Pugh, and people have speculated that Wilde and Styles’ relationship may have started while she was still with Jason Sudeikis (a rumor Wilde emphatically denies) and that their affair made Pugh uncomfortable.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About the Olivia Wilde-Florence Pugh Feud

Drama aside, what about the actual film? Wilde has been active on social media saying how proud she is of the entire cast and crew. “Aaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! I’m so deeply grateful for this experience, and for the extraordinary effort of the group of artists who made it happen,” Wilde gushed on an Instagram post shared on September 23, 2022. “We got together to tell a story for you, and we hope you have fun with it.” So if you’re wondering when you’ll be able to stream Don’t Worry Darling, read on.

When does Don’t Worry Darling come out?

When does Don’t Worry Darling come out? It was released in theaters on September 23, 2022.

When is Don’t Worry Darling streaming on HBO Max?

When is Don’t Worry Darling coming to streaming on HBO Max? No official announcement of where it will be streaming has been made, but it’s a safe bet that Don’t Worry Darling will hit HBO Max 45 days after its cinematic release, making that date November 7, 2022. All Warner Bros. films were being sent to HBO Max 45 days after their release in the cinemas, but that was adjusted to be on a “case-by-case basis”, according to Decider. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said, “This idea of expensive films going direct-to-streaming, we cannot find an economic case for it… We’re making a strategic shift. As part of that, we’ve been out in the town talking about our commitment to the theatrical exhibition and the theatrical window. A number of movies will be launched with shorter windows.” Basically, it’ll depend on how well Don’t Worry Darling does at the box office to determine when it’ll come to HBO Max.

How to watch Don’t Worry Darling online

How can one watch Don’t Worry Darling online? Starting presumably on November 7, Don’t Worry Darling will become available to stream on HBO Max, which offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.) HBO Max’s ad-free plan is also available on Hulu for $14.99 per month.

How to watch Don’t Worry Darling online for free

How can one watch Don’t Worry Darling online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Don’t Worry Darling at no cost, even if you don’t have an HBO Max subscription yet.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Who’s in Don’t Worry Darling cast?

It’s an ensemble cast in the purest sense of the word.

Florence Pugh as Alice Chambers, a young housewife

Harry Styles as Jack Chambers, Alice’s workaholic husband

Olivia Wilde as Bunny, Alice’s best friend

Gemma Chan as Shelley, Frank’s wife

KiKi Layne as Margaret

Nick Kroll as Bill, Bunny’s husband

Chris Pine as Frank, Shelley’s husband, Jack’s boss, and the founder of the “Victory Project”

Sydney Chandler as Violet

Kate Berlant as Peg

Asif Ali as Peter

Douglas Smith as John

Timothy Simons as Dr. Collins

Ari’el Stachel as Kevin

Dita Von Teese as Gigi

Sagar Sujata as James

Marcello Julian Reyes as Fred

Mariah Justice as Barbara

Wilde has had nothing but great things to say about her cast, particularly Pugh who stars as Alice. “Florence is a force; we are so grateful she is able to make it tonight [to the premiere] despite being in production,” Wilde said at the Q&A following Don’t Worry Darling’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival in early September. She refused to engage with speculation that suggested there might be other reasons. “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel I need to contribute to it. It’s sufficiently well-nourished.” As for what Wilde has said about Styles, her now-boyfriend and lead actor as Jack, she told Vanity Fair: “My thing with Harry was that I knew he was fearless. I’d rather work with a non-actor who’s fearless than a trained actor who is full of hang-ups and baggage and judgment,” she said. “What I love about working with singers and dancers is they commit 100 percent because, as a dancer, if you don’t commit 100%, you get hurt. With singers, it’s the same. If they sing at 30%, that song doesn’t work. I think actors sometimes think they can get away with 30%.”

Styles even wrote an original song for the film’s musical score, which Pugh hums and sings throughout the haunting story of Jack and Alice. “In prep, Harry called me and said, ‘What’s the trigger song? Like, what’s the melody?’” Wilde told Vanity Fair. “I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m going to different writers to write it. Do you have anything in mind?’ And he said, ‘I’ll think about it.’” She continued, “Five minutes later, he sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film. He called me and said, ‘What about this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s it. And that’s really insane that you did that in five minutes.’” Styles also revealed the short process of writing the song. “I wanted something that could be both sweet and creepy, entirely dependent on the context,” he said. “I remember first playing it on the piano, and it had a sort of homemade nursery rhyme feel to it. Applied to the different moments in the film, I think it takes on a couple of different lives—I hope.” He doesn’t sing in the movie, but he dances. “’Twas I, tap-dancing,” he says. “I feel like I’ve been waiting for someone to require a 35-second tap routine from me my whole life.”

What is Don’t Worry Darling about?

What is Don’t Worry Darling about? According to the official synopsis from Warner Bros, the story goes like this: “In the 1950s, Alice and Jack live in the idealized community of Victory, an experimental company town that houses the men who work on a top-secret project. While the husbands toil away, the wives get to enjoy the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their seemingly perfect paradise. However, when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something sinister lurking below the surface, Alice can’t help but question exactly what she’s doing in Victory.” There are twists, there are turns, and an ending that has had audiences talking about it long after leaving the cinema.

Is Don’t Worry Darling good?

So, is Don’t Worry Darling good? So far, the reception of the film has been pretty mixed. The film received a spirited five-minute standing ovation at its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 5. Don’t Worry Darling has gotten a 38% critic approval on Rotten Tomatoes but audiences love it with a score of 86 percent. Despite all the controversies, people are still interested in seeing it, with Deadline noting the film grossed $3.1m in previews split between sold-out IMAX screenings on September 19 and showtimes that began at 4 p.m. on the day the movie was released, September 23.

Don’t Worry Darling is expected to stream on HBO Max on November 7, 2022. Here’s how to watch it for free once it’s streaming.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.