Here’s How to Watch ‘Disenchanted’ For Free to See Giselle 10 Years After Her Happily Ever After

If you loved Enchanted, you may want to know how to watch Disenchanted online for free to see what happened to Princess Giselle 10 years after her happily ever after.

Disenchanted is a sequel to 2007’s Enchanted, which followed an archetypal Disney princess exiled from her animated world into the live-action world of New York City. The movie was both an homage and self-parody of Disney’s animated films with several references to past works. Composer Alan Menken and lyricist Stephen Schwartz—who have written songs for Disney movies like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Pocahontas—wrote and produced the songs for Enchanted. Disenchanted is set 10 years after the events of Enchanted as Giselle (Amy Adams), her husband Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and their stepdaughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) move from Manhattan to new house in the suburb of Monroeville where they meet the mysterious Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph).

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2022, Adams explains how Malvina plays into Giselle’s story in Disenchanted.”I don’t want to give too much away, but when Giselle makes the wish that the world could be a fairy tale, she still thinks she’s a younger lady, I guess, because she’s the ingenue. And she’s not anymore. She’s now the stepmother and things begin to unfold in that direction,” she said. Though Disenchanted honors past animated Disney movies like Enchanted, Adams also shut down rumors that Snow White and the Seven Dwarves were featured in the sequel. “It’s very much like the initial film where there are Easter eggs and there are definitely references to the classic Disney movies, but everything’s done in the world of Enchanted,” she said.

So where can fans watch Disenchanted? Read on for how to watch Disenchanted online for free to see what happens to Giselle, Robert and more characters in Enchanted 2.

When does Disenchanted come out?

Disenchanted premiered on November 18, 2022, at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT on Disney Plus.

How to watch Disenchanted online

Disenchanted is available to stream on Disney Plus, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves users about $16 from the monthly price.) Disney Plus is also a part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month for Hulu with ads and $19.99 per month for Hulu with no ads.) The bundle saves users about $8 per month (or 25 percent) from subscribing to each service individually. (Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, Hulu starts at $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month for a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price.) Disney Plus and ESPN Plus also come free with Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month. The deal saves users around $14.98 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

How to watch Disenchanted online for free

How can fans watch Disenchanted online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Disenchanted at no cost.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

How long is Disenchanted?

Disenchanted is two hours long.

Who’s in the Disenchanted cast?

The Disenchanted cast includes Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel who reprised their roles as Giselle Philip, Robert Philip, King Edward and Nancy Tremaine respectively from the original 2007 Enchanted movie. The Disenchanted cast also introduces new cast member Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe. See the full Disenchanted cast below.

Amy Adams as Giselle Philip

Patrick Dempsey as Robert Philip

James Marsden as King Edward

Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine

Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monro

Gabriella Baldacchino as Morgan Philip

Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen

Jayma Mays as Ruby

Kolton Stewart as Tyson Monroe

Oscar Nunez as Edgar

Griffin Newman as the voice of Pip

Mila and Lara Jackson as Sophia Philip

Alan Tudyk as the voice of the talking scroll

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in October 2022, Adams explained how the story for Disenchanted was inspired by the idea of “transition” that most of the cast was experiencing at the time. “When we were talking about doing this movie, we were all going through a lot of transition,” she said. “It was something that felt really meaningful to a lot of the people who worked on it.” In terms of her character, Adams told Entertainment Weekly that Giselle and Robert were going through a transition of their own as a married couple with a new baby. “Everything is changing, life evolved, and she has a baby now, baby Sophia. It’s not as though they’ve hit a bumpy patch, but things have just evolved between them, you know?” she said.

Adams also told Entertainment Weekly about how Disenchanted is more of a musical than Enchanted was, and how Giselle has her own songs unlike the original movie. “That was the grossest oversight, her never singing in the first one. She sings twice, and I couldn’t be happier. Yes, that’s a Wicked reference. But I’m thrilled. Her song is so beautiful,” Adams said .”It’s one of my favorite moments of the movie. She’s Idina — she’s special and has such a beautiful voice.” She continued of what it was like to sing as Giselle, “I sing all the time in life. Going back to Giselle is going to not be easy but something that felt very doable,” she said. “But I realized my voice has changed so much since I’ve gotten older that to get back into that lightness of her sound was something I really had to work toward. There’s a time where she seems in a much darker tone, which actually felt much more natural to me at this point in my life. So it was really fun to return to that lighter sound, and to find that sort of soprano quality in her voice, but it was definitely something I had to work at.”

She also told Entertainment Weekly about how it was a “little” difficult to find Giselle’s tone after not playing her for more than a decade. “Just a little. What’s fun is Giselle has such a music to her voice. She still definitely has the Giselle-isms, but when we meet her in the first movie, she’s just so of the world of Andalasia. When we meet her in this movie, she hasn’t lost her magic, but she’s definitely lived in this world now for a period of time. But she still is Giselle — and magic, it’s still there,” she said. As for what it’s like to play Giselle again, Adams told Entertainment Weekly about what the character meant to her for the past 15 years. “It was such a big part of my life. It was so important to me. I was just starting, and I was really interested in doing so many things, that I didn’t necessarily appreciate Giselle in the way she should be appreciated. Now I do,” she said. She continued of what Giselle “awakened” in her: “I’m trying to think of a way to put it. Dare I say optimism? It’s a hard thing to have sometimes, but I do love the way that she always tries to find good in a situation. That doesn’t mean that she won’t stand up for what’s right, but she always tries to do it in a way that respects and values everybody.”

Adams also told Entertainment Weekly about why she wanted Disenchanted to premiere on Disney Plus rather than in theaters like the original Enchanted. “I think there’s such an element of family and connection in this movie, and it really is about embracing the ones you love for who they are,” she said. “t’s just all love and good feelings. A big part of the reason I wanted to do it was because I really wanted to touch a little bit of Giselle’s magic again. It was something that was important to me, so I hope that it just spreads a little bit of that joy that it has brought me to be Giselle again.”

Disenchanted is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to subscribe for free.

