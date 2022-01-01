Here’s How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve For Free to Ring in 2022

Knowing how to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest is key to ringing in the new year—and we have tips to watch it for free and enjoy this New Year’s tradition below.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special has been broadcast annually since 1972 from New York City’s Times Square. The special, which features the New Year’s Eve ball drop and guest performances, was originally hosted by its namesake Dick Clark until he had a stroke in 2004. American Idol alum Ryan Seacrest joined the special in 2005 and hosted with Clark until the famed radio personality’s death in 2012. Since then, the special has transformed into Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, who continues to bring the holiday cheer and amp up the millions watching at home and in-person at Times Square.

This year will mark the 50th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and will feature Rockin’ Eve’s first-ever Spanish language countdown set in Puerto Rico. The show, which is produced by MRC Live and Alternative, will continue to see Seacrest hosting alongside special guests and performers. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Seacrest revealed that he’s “grateful” to ring in another new year in Times Square.

“It’s been a privilege to spend the last 17 years ringing in the new year on Times Square with friends in person and at home,” Seacrest shared. “I’m looking forward to continuing the traditions and making new memories as we go into this next chapter. I’m grateful I get to do what I love every year and collaborate with the best-in-class teams at MRC and ABC on this annual event.”

We know Seacrest is excited—and so are we. Find out how to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve below to officially say goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022!

When does Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve air?

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest starts airing live at 8 p.m. ET on December 31, 2021, on ABC.

How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve online

Don’t worry, cord-cutters—there’s a way to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve online. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve airs on ABC, which is available to stream online with services like Hulu+ With Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV. Keep on reading up ahead to find out the best option for you.

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Hulu+ With Live TV

Hulu+ With Live TV is one of the best ways to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month, also offers more than 75 live channels, 50 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies not available on Hulu’s base plan.

Not to mention, Hulu+ With Live TV now comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost to subscribers, saving users around $14.99 per month than if they paid for those services separately. This means that in addition to being able to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, you’ll also be able to stream Disney+ exclusive content like Hawkeye, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the new Mandalorian spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, along with plenty of live sports events.

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Fubo TV

Another way to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is on Fubo TV, which costs $65 per month, and offers more than 100 channels, 250 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies, including Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, in its streaming library.

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Sling TV

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is also available on Sling TV, which has a current deal that offers users one month for just $10. (The service costs $35 per month after the deal ends.) Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include the $10 first-month deal and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and local channels like NBC, ABC and CBS.

If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on their devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

How to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve online for free

Not looking to spend any money? No problem. Here’s how to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve online for free using a free trial offer.

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Fubo TV’s Free Trial

The best way to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve online for free this year is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve as it airs live on ABC. Remember—the service costs $65 per month after the free trial ends, so be sure to cancel your subscription if you don’t want to stick with the service in the new year.

Who is hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve?

As always, returning host Ryan Seacrest is on board for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this year. He will be joined by other co-hosts across America, including internet personality Liza Koshy in Times Square in New York City, Billy Porter in New Orleans, Ciara in Los Angeles and, for the first time ever, Roselyn Sanchez in Puerto Rico—the special’s inaugural destination for its first Spanish-language countdown.

DJ D-Nice will also join the show from Los Angeles, while country artist Jessie James Decker returns as the show’s Powerball correspondent.

Who is performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve?

This year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performers include Chlöe, Journey and Karol G live from Times Square in New York City. Across the country in Los Angeles, fans will catch performances by AJR and duo Daisy The Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi with singer Sleepy Brown, Don Omar with Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis with singer Windser, Mäneskin, Mae Muller with Polo G, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic and Walker Hayes. New Orleans co-host Billy Porter will also perform his new single, whereas Puerto Rico’s Daddy Yankee is set to take the stage in his hometown.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve airs live at 8 p.m. ET on December 31, 2021, on ABC.

