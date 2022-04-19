Here’s How to Watch ‘Derry Girls’ in the US to See the Final Season of the Irish Teen Comedy

If you love Irish teen comedies, you may want to know how to watch Derry Girls in the US online for free to see season 3 of the cult-favorite TV show.

Derry Girl, which premiered on Channel 4 in 2018 and has since become the network’s most successful comedy since Father Ted, follows five teenagers—Erin Quinn, Orla McCool, Clare Devlin, Michelle Mallon and James Maguire—as they attend Our Lady Immaculate College, a fictional girls’ Catholic school, in Derry, Ireland, in the mid-1990s. The show is based on creator Lisa McGee’s own experience growing up in Derry during the final years of The Troubles, a 30-year-long political conflict in Northern Ireland also known as the “Irregular War” and the “Low-Level War.” Our Lady Immaculate College is based on the real Thornhill College, where McGee attended.

The Derry Girls cast includes Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn as the five main “Derry Girls.” (Fans may also recognize Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, a.k.a. Lady Whistledown, in Netflix’s Bridgerton.) In an interview with Digital Spy in 2022, Coughlan revealed that her role in Derry Girls season 3, the series’ final season, was reduced due to her filming schedule with Bridgerton. “We were meant to film Derry Girls in January 2021. And I was totally free and they decided to push it again,” she said. “And that caused me insane stress because I was on [what] in the industry is called first call. So it means you have to go and do the show that you’re on first call to, which was Bridgerton.”

She continued, “And I was like ‘Guys, can we just film it?’ And they were like, ‘No, we’re gonna wait.’ And I was like, ‘oh’, so [we had to make] compromises happen in the script of Derry Girls. It was devastating to me because I wanted to be in all of this. But compromises had to be made…And you know, they had to cut down my role somewhat, which was hard. Really, really hard. But I think, you know, the fans of the show are going to be happy. I think it’s a really nice sign-off for the show.”

Though Coughlan isn’t in the whole season, there’s still a lot to look forward to in Derry Girls‘ final season. So how can Americans stream Derry Girls? Read on for how to watch Derry Girls in the US online for free to see how the series ends.

When does Derry Girls air?

Derry Girls season 3 airs on Tuesdays at 9:15 p.m. GMT (5:15 ET / 2:15 PT) on Channel 4.

How to watch Derry Girls in the US

How can one watch Derry Girls in the US? Derry Girls is available to stream for free on Channel 4’s website, however, to watch the show in the US, Americans will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch Derry Girls in the US.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and there’s a reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch Derry Girls in the US with a VPN. Along with Derry Girls, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Derry Girls in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “UK” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit the Derry Girls page on Channel 4’s website Sign in or create an account and watch Derry Girls in the US To watch Derry Girls in the US live, click “Live TV” on the top and watch Derry Girls live on Tuesdays at 9:15 p.m. GMT (5:15 ET / 2:15 PT).

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Derry Girls in the US with NordVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit the Derry Girls page on Channel 4’s website Sign in or create an account and watch Derry Girls in the US To watch Derry Girls in the US live, click “Live TV” on the top and watch Derry Girls live on Tuesdays at 9:15 p.m. GMT (5:15 ET / 2:15 PT).

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Derry Girls in the US with PureVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit the Derry Girls page on Channel 4’s website Sign in or create an account and watch Derry Girls in the US To watch Derry Girls in the US live, click “Live TV” on the top and watch Derry Girls live on Tuesdays at 9:15 p.m. GMT (5:15 ET / 2:15 PT).

How many episodes is Derry Girls season 3?

Derry Girls season 3 is six episodes.

Who’s in the Derry Girls cast?

The Derry Girls cast includes Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn as Erin Quinn, Orla McCool, Clare Devlin, Michelle Mallon and James Maguire, respectively, five teenagers living in the town of Derry in Northern Ireland in the mid-1990s. See the full Derry Girls cast below.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn

Louisa Harland as Orla McCool

Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin

Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire

Tara Lynne O’Neill as Mary Quinn

Tommy Tiernan as Gerry Quinn

Kathy Kiera Clarke as Sarah McCool

Ian McElhinney as Joe McCool

Siobhán McSweeney as Sister George Michael

Ava Grace McAleese and Mya Rose McAleese as Anna Quinn

Leah O’Rourke as Jenny Joyce

Beccy Henderson as Aisling

Claire Rafferty as Miss Mooney

Amelia Crowley as Deirdre Mallon

Kevin McAleer as Colm McCool

Paul Mallon as Dennis

Philippa Dunne as Geraldine Devlin

Peter Campion as Father Peter

Jamie Beamish as Ciaran

Robert Calvert as Jim

