Here’s How to Watch ‘Deep Water’ For Free to See the Movie Where Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Fell in Love

Over a year after Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas called it quits, the movie that kicked off their romance is finally out—and now, fans are wondering how to watch Deep Water online for free to see the film where they met and fell in love.

Ironically, Deep Water isn’t the kind of film where you’d necessarily expect two stars to fall in love with each other. The psychological thriller, which is based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 book of the same name, stars Affleck and de Armas as Vic and Melinda, a loveless couple who attempt to salvage their marriage by allowing Melinda to have relationships with other men. However, when Vic begins to grow dissatisfied with this arrangement, things begin to unravel for the worse.

For all its dark and steamy allure, Deep Water is still best known as the film where Affleck and de Armas met and started dating. The pair confirmed they were a couple on social media in April 2020, but by the following year, the Knives Out actress and the Batman V. Superman star had already called it quits. A source confirmed the news to People in January 2021, revealing, “Ben is no longer dating Ana.”

Apparently, de Armas was the one to initiate their split. “She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated,” the insider said at the time. “Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.” The Argo star has three kids—Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—each of whom he co-parents in Los Angeles with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there,” the source continued. “Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.” Since their split, Affleck has rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez. The pair first dated from 2002 to 2004 and got engaged before calling off their wedding in September 2003.

While Affleck and de Armas are no longer an item in real life, their onscreen romance in Deep Water is just getting started—and of course, fans need to know how to watch the movie first to experience it for themselves. Keep on reading ahead for what you need to know about how to watch Deep Water online for free.

When does Deep Water come out?

Deep Water premiered on Hulu on March 18, 2022.

Will Deep Water be released in theaters?

While Deep Water was originally set for theatrical release in 2020, production delays resulted in Disney pulling the film from having a theatrical release entirely. Instead, the film is available to stream on Hulu in the US exclusively and will be available to international viewers on Prime Video.

For those living outside of the US, you can find out more about how to watch Deep Water online for free with Prime Video here. Meanwhile, those in the States can keep on reading below to find out how to watch Deep Water online.

How to watch Deep Water online

Deep Water is available to stream on Hulu, which offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (which saves users about $14 from the monthly rate) and an ad-free plan for $12.99 per month. Hulu’s live TV service, Hulu+ With Live TV, costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $75.99 per month for its ad-free plan.

Hulu also offers a student discount for $1.99 per month for its ad-supported plan (which saves users $5 per month or $60 per year.) Users can also subscribe to The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu’s ad-supported plan, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month. The bundle saves users about $8 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

How to watch Deep Water online for free

So, is there a way to watch Deep Water online for free? Read up ahead for our secret hacks to watch Deep Water online for free, so you don’t miss Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in this steamy psychological thriller.

The easiest way to watch Deep Water online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with Deep Water—starts at $6.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. Its ad-free plan costs $12.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can binge-watch Deep Water before committing to a subscription. Read on for instructions on how to sign up for Hulu’s free trial.

Watch Deep Water With Verizon’s Free Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), you have another way to watch Deep Water online for free. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch Deep Water online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch Deep Water online for free.

Who’s in the Deep Water cast?

The Deep Water cast includes Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who star as the film’s leading couple. They are joined by a solid supporting cast, including Finn Wittrock, Jacob Elordi, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, and Rachel Blanchard, amongst others. See the full Deep Water cast below.

