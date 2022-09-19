Here’s How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ For Free Now That It’s Moved Networks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Since its move from ABC, fans have wondered how to watch Dancing With the Stars live online for free and where to stream DWTS season 31 for cheap.

Dancing With the Stars—or DWTS for short—is a reality TV dance competition based on the United Kingdom series, Strictly Come Dancing. DWTS—which premiered on ABC in 2005 and has run for more than 30 seasons—pairs celebrities with professional dancers. Each week, the couples perform predetermined dances and compete against each other for judges’ points and audience votes. The couple with the lowest combined total of judges’ points and audience votes is eliminated each week until only one pair remains. That couple is named the winner and is awarded with the Mirrorball Trophy.

Walt Disney Studios announced in April 2022 that DWTS would move from ABC to Disney Plus for seasons 31 and 32, making it the first live series to stream on Disney Plus. “’Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, in a statement at the time. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television added, “Dancing with the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers. As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”

But if you don’t have a Disney Plus subscription yet, you may be wondering how much the service costs and if there’s a way to watch Dancing With the Stars live online for free. Read on for how to watch Dancing With the Stars for no cost now that it’s online.

When does Dancing With the Stars 2022 air?

Dancing With the Stars season 31 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney Plus.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars 2022 live online

Dancing With the Stars is available to stream on Disney Plus, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves users about $16 from the monthly price.) Disney Plus is also a part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month for Hulu with ads and $19.99 per month for Hulu with no ads.) The bundle saves users about $8 per month (or 25 percent) from subscribing to each service individually. (Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, Hulu starts at $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month for a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price.) Disney Plus and ESPN Plus also come free with Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month. The deal saves users around $14.98 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars 2022 live online for free

How can fans watch Dancing With the Stars online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Dancing With the Stars at no cost.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

Who’s in the Dancing With the Stars 2022 cast?

Who’s in the Dancing With the Stars season 31 cast? The Dancing With the Stars 2022 contestants include TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, singer Jordin Sparks and reality TV personality Teresa Giudice. See the full Dancing With the Stars 2022 cast below.

Joseph Baena – Professional bodybuilder & actor

Selma Blair – Film & television actress

Wayne Brady – Comedian, actor & television personality

Sam Champion – Good Morning America meteorologist

Charli D’Amelio – Social media personality & dancer

Heidi D’Amelio – Social media personality

Jessie James Decker – Country music singer

Trevor Donovan – Actor & model

Daniel Durant – Film & television actor

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey star

Vinny Guadagnino – Jersey Shore star

Cheryl Ladd – Actress & author

Shangela – Drag queen & RuPaul’s Drag Race star

Jordin Sparks – Singer-songwriter & actress

Gabby Windey – The Bachelorette star

Who are the Dancing With the Stars 2022 professional dancers?

Who are the Dancing with the Stars season 31 professional dancers? Dancing With the Stars 2022 marks the return of former pros Mark Ballas, Peta Murgatroyd Sasha Farber. Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson and Lindsay Arnold exited as professional dancers after season 30. New pro Koko Iwasaki joins the cast. See below for the full list of Dancing With the Stars 2022 professional dancers and which stars they’re coupled with.

Daniella Karagach – Joseph Baena

Sasha Farber – Selma Blair

Witney Carson – Wayne Brady

Cheryk Burke – Sam Champion

Mark Ballas – Charli D’Amelio

Artem Chigvintsev – Heidi D’Amelio

Alan Bersten – Jessie James Decker

Emma Slater – Trevor Donovan

Britt Stewart – Daniel Durant

Pasha Pashkov – Teresa Giudice

Koko Iwasaki – Vinny Guadagnino

Louis van Amstel – Cheryl Ladd

Peta Murgatroyd – Jason Lewis

Gleb Savchenko – Shangela

Brandon Armstrong – Jordin Sparks

Val Chmerkovskiy – Gabby Windey=

Who are the Dancing With the Stars 2022 hosts?

Who are the Dancing With the Stars season 31 hosts? Tyra Banks returns as the host of Dancing With the Stars 31, while season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro joins as a co-host.

Who are the Dancing With the Stars 2022 judges?

Who are the Dancing With the Stars season 31 judges? The Dancing With the Stars 2022 judges are Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2022, Hough revealed his reaction when he heard Dancing With the Stars had moved to Disney Plus. “At first, I was like, ‘Wha? What does that mean?!’ But within 10 seconds, I was very, very excited about it,” Hough said. “I think that’s where a lot of things are moving toward.” He continued, “Dancing With the Stars has always been a trailblazer, they’ve always been the first to do things. So to move into this area is very bold, very brave, and I’m very excited about it, to be a part of that new phase in television!” Hough also discussed the possibilities for the show to expand now there aren’t any commercial breaks. “Its more opportunity for more performances, more dances, more creativity… so I’m excited about that too,” he said.

Dancing With the Stars is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to subscribe for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.