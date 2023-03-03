Here’s How to Watch ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ For Free to See Taylor Jenkins Reid’s BookTok Bestseller Come to Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you loved the novel, you may be wondering how to watch Daisy Jones and the Six online for free to see Taylor Jenkins Reid BookTok bestseller come to life.

Daisy Jones and the Six is a miniseries based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 New York Times bestselling novel of the same title. The show follows a musical group called Daisy Jones and the Six, a rock band in the 1970s from their rise in the LA music scene to becoming one of the most famous bands in the world and explores the reason behind their split at the height of their success.”

In an interview with Marie Claire in 2019, Reid explained the inspiration for Daisy Jones and the Six and revealed that the book was based on several “complicated” throughout music history, including Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac. “It was a lot of things. First, I was really taken with how often in culture there are these men and women who write incredible songs together, but also have somewhat complicated personal relationships,” she said. “The most obvious example is Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham in Fleetwood Mac, but there’s a lot of them—The Civil Wars, who broke up in 2014, and other group bands who have had difficulty in their relationships and broke up very abruptly. Take Beyoncé and Jay-Z for example (even though it’s hip-hop and not rock), who have this incredible relationship. They take their personal life and make art from it. I’m fascinated by it, so I wanted to create a band to explore that further.”

She also told the magazine about what it was like to create the show with executive producer Reese Witherspoon.”Who doesn’t want to see their world come to life in three dimensions? It’s incredibly exciting anytime you think your book is going to become a TV show,” she said. “The thing about this project that got me even more excited? On top of the fact that they’re going to cast all of the characters and create this world, they’re also going to create an album. The Aurora album is going to be a big part of this show—the music that I’ve created in my head and that hopefully feels real to you as you’re reading the book is going to become real music. Reese Witherspoon is so good at understanding how to tell women’s stories. I’m thrilled about the TV show—not just because of the actual show, but because she’s paying attention to the right things. I feel very confident that I’m handing over a book to someone who’s going to make it truly great.”

So where can fans stream Daisy Jones and the Six? Read on for how to watch Daisy Jones and the Six online for free to see Taylor Jenkins Reid’s BookTok-famous novel come to life.

When does Daisy Jones and the Six come out?

Daisy Jones and the Six premieres on March 3, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Daisy Jones and the Six online

Daisy Jones and the Six is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Daisy Jones and the Six online for free

Read on for how to watch Daisy Jones and the Six online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about the show.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Paramount. and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Daisy Jones and the Six on Amazon Prime Video for free

How many episodes is Daisy Jones and the Six?

Daisy Jones and the Six has 10 episodes.

Who’s in the Daisy Jones and the Six cast?

The Daisy Jones and the Six cast includes Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Camila Morrone as the three main characters: Daisy Jones, Billy Dunne and Camila Dunne. See the full Daisy Jones and the Six cast below.

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne

Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko

Will Harrison as Graham Dunne

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas

Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson

Tom Wright as Teddy Price

Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes

Jacqueline Obradors as Lucia

Ayesha Harris as Bernie

Ross Partridge as Don Midleton

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2023, Riley Keough, who plays Daisy Jones and is also Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, explained how her family’s musical background helped her with her performance. “My whole family are musicians, so I certainly have a lot of experience around musicians,” she said. “I dated a few musicians. I’ve grown up with a lot of that in my life. So, I’m very familiar with musicians, but I’m also very not familiar with singing or playing guitar. Like at all.” She continued, “It was an interesting thing coming to work and telling my guitar teacher that I’ve never picked up a guita. He was like, ‘What? That sounds crazy to me.’ And it is kind of crazy. But I always have been more interested in films. So, me and Sam had to start from the bottom and learn everything.”

Despite who her family was, Daisy Jones and the Six‘s showrunner Scott Neustadter told Entertainment Weekly that Keough’s grandfather “never came up” in conversation. “It never came up,” he said. “The Southern California seventies sound that we were doing is so different and so removed from Elvis that we never really thought about it at [all]. That so had nothing to do with why she was there that she never brought it up, and we never did either.”

Taylor Jenkins Reid, who wrote Daisy Jones and the Six, told Today in 2023 that she knew Keough was the actress to play Daisy Jones from her first audition. “Riley came on really early,” she said. “I think we all thought it was going to be really hard to find Daisy Jones because she’s this really larger-than-life character. And then Riley showed up and immediately (we were) like, ‘Oh, there she is. She is Daisy Jones.’” She continued, “I might have written the book for her and not have known it.”

While she cast Keough early, Reid told Today that it “took a while” to cast her love interest, Billy Dunne. “It took a little while to find that person. And I firmly believe that the reason for that was that we were just waiting for Sam Claflin,” she said. Reid also told Today that she was surprised by the immediate chemistry among the cast. “I didn’t see that coming. Not because I didn’t think that it was possible, but because I don’t think I’ve seen chemistry quite like this before,” she said. “It’s really beyond what I could have imagined.”

She also explained how she hopes readers of Daisy Jones and the Six book respond to the TV show. “We deserve a fun TV show to watch. That’s what this is. I think regardless of whether you like ‘70s rock or you read the book, it’s a fun ride,” she said. She also told Today that she wants viewers to ask themselves the same questions she asked herself while writing Daisy Jones and the Six. “We know that things have changed since this period of time. Have they just taken a different form? Have some of the hurdles that we put up for women, people of color, and other people just gone underground?” she said. “I want to ask the question of: Yes, things have changed. But how much?”

Camila Morrone, who plays Camila Dunne, told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 about how she was cast in Daisy Jones and the Six. “I heard from one of my best friends that this book was going to be casting. She had read it and thought the character, who was coincidentally named Camila, was something I would be so right for,” she said. ” I was able to get an audition, and I originally picked up the book with the intention to get an idea of what it was about, so that I could go into the audition pretending like I’d read the whole book. (Laughs.) But then I binged the entire thing. They liked me in that first round with the casting director, and then they brought me back for a chemistry read with Riley [Keough] and the writers and producer. I felt like I had an instant chemistry with Riley, and a comfortability with her that would play in my favor in winning them over.”

She also told The Hollywood Reporter about the similarities between her and Camila. “Something I saw in Camila that I also see in myself is this kind of unconditional love. There are very few people in my life who I would say are like family to me, but those that are, I give an unwavering and devout love to,” she said. “I think all my other attributes are a work in progress, but that is really one of my strengths. She also taught me a lot — I think what I learned while making this show is that nothing is black and white. We as a society have a tendency to think about love and partnership and marriage as, it’s forever and relentless and has to be perfect, but I think that’s unrealistic.”

Daisy Jones and the Six is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how to watch it for free.

