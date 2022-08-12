Here’s How to Watch ‘Cosmic Love’ For Free to See the New ‘Bachelor’-Meets-Astrology Dating Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you know everything there is to know about your zodiac sign (and your significant other’s), you may want to know how to watch Cosmic Love online for free to see the dating show that combines love with astrology.

Cosmic Love is a reality TV dating show where four main contestants—each of whom represent one of the four elements in astrology: fire, earth, air and water—are matched with singles based on their zodiac signs and astrology compatibility. The contestants are guided by a mystical and mysterious being known as the Astro Chamber. Astrologers and bestselling authors, Ophira and Tali Edut (also known as The AstroTwins to their tens of thousands of readers), serve as the matchmakers for the singles who date various astrological matches in hopes of finding The One.

So where can viewers watch Cosmic Love to see if the elements find love or if they leave the experience single. Read on for how to watch Cosmic Love online for free to find out if love is truly written in the stars. (For more about Cosmic Love, visit the Astro Twins’ website, where Ophira and Tali Edut give more behind-the-scenes details about the show.)

When does Cosmic Love come out?

Cosmic Love premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET.

How to watch Cosmic Love online

Cosmic Love is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Cosmic Love online for free

Read on for how to watch Cosmic Love online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about the show.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Cosmic Love on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you’re a student, the Amazon Prime’s free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. After the free trial ends, students can sign up for Amazon Prime for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price fo the regular subscription. Like Amazon Prime, Student Prime also comes with a free Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prime Student is Amazon Prime for students, and includes the same benefits as Prime memberships. Those benefits include Prime Delivery (which includes free one-day delivery, free same-day delivery and free two-hour grocery delivery), as well as free Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Video accounts. Prime Student also includes other benefits like two free months of Kindle Unlimited, 99 cents per month for Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as 99-cent-per-month subscriptions to Prime Video channels like Showtime, Lifetime, Shudder and History. Other benefits include free food delivery with Grubhub+, up to 10 percent off of flights and hotels with Student Universe, one free month of Course Hero, a homework help service, and three free months of Calm, a meditation app.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Student’s free trial.

Visit Prime Student’s website Click “Try Prime Student“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Cosmic Love on Amazon Prime Video for free

Who are the Cosmic Love contestants?

The Cosmic Love contestants are divided into two categories: elements and singles. The elements are the four main contestants who have each been matched with four singles based on their astrological compatibility. Each element also represents one of the four elements in astrology: fire, earth, air and water. See below for a full list of the Cosmic Love contestants.

Cosmic Love Elements

Noel Allen (Water)

Phoebe Davis (Fire)

Maria Rodriguez (Earth)

Connor Shennan (Air)

Cosmic Love Singles

Javier McIntosh

Christopher J. Essex

David Christopher

Danae DeSpain

Darren Hopes

Christopher Jones

Caleb McDonnell

Ana Miranda

Phillip Newhard

Yana Orlova

Jazmin Potts

Chris Ragusa

Morgan Raphael

Adrianna Raphaela

Jasmine Rudulfo

Theresa Vongkhamchanh

Who is the Cosmic Love host?

There is no Cosmic Love host, however, the Astro Chamber acts as a guide for the contestants. The Astro Chamber is voiced by actress Cree Summer. The AstroTwins, astrologers and authors Ophira and Tali Edut, serve as the experts for the Astro Chamber.

How many episodes is Cosmic Love?

Cosmic Love season 1 has 10 episodes.

How does Cosmic Love work?

How does Cosmic Love work? Cosmic Love is a reality TV dating show that matches contestants based on their astrological compatibility. The series starts with four main contestants—also known as Elements—who represent the four elements in astrology: fire, earth, air, water. Each element—two men and two women—are matched with four contestants from a pool of 16 contestants who are determined to be a perfect fit for them based on their zodiac signs. The issue is the contestants don’t know who is their astrological match and who isn’t. Throughout the show, the elements also receive guidance from the Astro Chamber, an astrological expert who analyzes their sun, moon and rising signs to find out which contestants are the best matches for them.

