How to Watch Charles’ Coronation Concert To See Katy Perry & Lionel Richie Live

If you’re a diehard royal fan and want to absorb as many of the festivities, as you can, you’ll probably be keen to know how to watch the Coronation concert to see performers from all over the world celebrate the new reigning monarch of the British empire.

King Charles’ Coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, but celebrations will take place for three days following the regal moment. According to Buckingham Palace, the day following the coronation, the palace will bring together “global music icons and contemporary stars together”, per an official statement, Sunday, May 7, 2023, will be the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle. It’ll be a public event attended by volunteers from The King and The Queen Consort’s many charity affiliations. “Alongside the stars of the concert, the show will also see an exclusive appearance from The Coronation Choir. This diverse group will be created from the nation’s keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the United Kingdom, such as Refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs.”

When is King Charles’ Coronation concert?

King Charles’ Coronation concert will take place on Sunday 7 May 2023 the day after the coronation, from 8 pm local London time, which is 3 pm Eastern, 12 pm Central, 11 am Pacific.

How to watch King Charles’ coronation concert in the US

How can one watch King Charles’ coronation concert in the US? King Charles’ coronation concert is available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer’s website, which has all the episodes from the first season. However, to watch the show in the US, Americans will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch King Charles’ Coronation concert in the US for free.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $6.67 per month for a 12-month plan + 3 extra months with their current Special Deal discount ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a pay-by-the-month plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. Along with this event, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch King Charles’ coronation concert in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “UK” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and select the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit the live programming page on BBC iPlayer‘s website Sign in or create an account and watch King Charles’ coronation concert in the US

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for a two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch King Charles’ coronation concert in the US with NordVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit the live programming page on BBC iPlayer‘s website Sign in or create an account and watch King Charles’ coronation concert in the US

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $2.08 per month for a two-year plan + 3 free months ($49.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch King Charles’ coronation concert in the US with PureVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit the live programming page on BBC iPlayer‘s website Sign in or create an account and watch King Charles’ coronation concert in the US

Who is performing at King Charles’ coronation?

Who is performing at King Charles’ coronation? British band Take That, Kylie and Dannii Minogue, musical theater giant Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lionel Richie are scheduled to perform, as is Katy Perry. British musician and The X Factor alumnus Olly Murs is also expected to join the lineup but this is yet to be confirmed. Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on more people who will perform at King Charles’ coronation.

For the Platinum Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II that was held in June 2022, Queen + Adam Lambert, Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, Elton John, Craig David, Elbow, Sir Rod Stewart, Celeste, and other big names performed before the Queen died in September 2022.

