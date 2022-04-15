Here’s How to Watch Coachella For Free at Home if You Don’t Want to Spend Hundreds of Dollars

If you love music but don’t want to spend the hundreds of dollars on Coachella tickets, you may want to know how to watch Coachella online for free in the comfort of your home. Well, there is a way, and it sounds just as fun (and a lot cooler) than attending a three-day music festival in the middle of the desert.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival started in October 1999 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, as an event to highlight art and musicians from across dozens of genres, including rock, pop, indie, hip hop and electronic music. Since its first festival more than 20 years ago, Coachella has seen thousands of performers including Beyoncé, Prince, Daft Punk, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West and BLACKPINK. In 2017, the festival was attended by more than 250,000 people and grossed more than $114.6 million.

After it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the current health crisis, Coachella will return for its 21st annual music festival in April 2022 with headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd. But if you don’t have tickets (or don’t want to spend the money, you may want to know how to watch Coachella online for free from your computer and couch. Read on ahead for how to stream Coachella from the comfort of your own home and how to get tickets for way cheap if you change your mind at the last minute.

How to watch Coachella 2022 online for free

How can one watch Coachella 2022 online for free. For its 10th year, both weekends of Coachella will stream live on the music festival’s YouTube channel for free. Along with live performances, the live stream will also include artist interviews, YouTube shorts, behind-the-scenes content and sweepstakes. YouTube Premium, which costs $11.99 per month and offers a one-month free trial, will also stream Coachella pre-parties. For the first time, fans will also be able to purchase exclusive Coachella and artist merchandise online via YouTube Shopping and chat with other fans on the service’s Live Chat.

How much are Coachella 2022 tickets?

If you decide to attend Coachella 2022 in person, here’s what to know about how much tickets cost and how to buy them. Coachella tickets are divided into tiers depending on how soon fans buy tickets after they go on sale. The face value of three-day General Admission tickets for tier 1 was $495; tier 2 was $522; tier 3 was $549; and tier 4 was $599. The face value of three-day VIP tickets for for tier 1 was $1,035; tier 2 was $1,116; tier 3 was $1,179; and tier 4 was $1,249. For a full list of Coachella prices and add-ons, click here.

How to buy Coachella 2022 tickets

How can one buy Coachella 2022 tickets? Tickets are sold out on Coachella’s site, however, tickets are still available on trusted resale sites like Vivid Seats and Stubhub at or under the face value of the festival’s original tickets. Why are Coachella tickets so cheap? After Kanye West—who was the original Sunday headliner—dropped out of the festival and was replaced by The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia in early April 202, Coachella ticket prices on resale prices dropped by 32 percent, according to TickPick. According to the data site, the average resale price for Coachella tickets before the Kanye news was $685. After the news, the average price is $475 (a 32 percent decrease.) While the news was sad for Kanye fans, it was good for fans of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish or anyone else who wanted to attend Coachella at an extreme discount. Read on ahead for how to buy Coachella 2022 tickets on Stubhub and Vividseats—including how to get an additional $15 off.

How to buy Coachella 2022 tickets on Vividseats

How to buy Coachella 2022 tickets on Stubhub

When is Coachella 2022?

When is Coachella 2022? Coachella is set to occur over two weekends in April 2022. Weekend one is set for April 15 to April 17, while weekend two is set for April 22 to April 24. The music festival was first expanded to two weekends in 2011. “We had too many people who wanted to go [in 2011],” Coachella founder Paul Tollett told Billboard at the time. “We feel that [in 2012] there will be even more that want to go, so we’re trying to create more room for them. The options would be to sell more tickets on one weekend or have two weekends, and [the latter] is the option we went with.”

Where is Coachella 2022?

Where is Coachella 2022? Coachella is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The venue includes five primary stages: Coachella Stage (main stage), Outdoor Theater (small stage), Mojave (mid-size stage), Gobi (mid-size stage) and Sahara (large stage.) Additional performance areas have also been added depending on the year.

Who are the Coachella 2022 headliners?

Who are the Coachella 2022 headliners? See below for the list of Coachella 2022 headliners and which days they’re performing.

Harry Styles — Friday, April 15 & April 22

Billie Eilish — Saturday, April 16 & April 23

Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd — Sunday, April 17 & April 24

Who are the Coachella 2022 performers?

Who are the Coachella 2022 performers? See below for the list of the Coachella 2022 performers and which days they’re performing.

Friday, April 15 & April 22

Lil Baby

Daniel Caesar

Phoebe Bridgers

Big Sean

Grupo Firme

Louis the Child

Baby Keem

Still Weozy

King Glizzzard & the Lizard Wizard

City Girls

Madeon

NIKI

Lane 8

Pink Sweat$

Omar Apollo

Black Coffee

IDLES

Peggy Gou

EPIK High

The Marias

Carly Rae Jepsen

Spiritualized

Daphni and the Martinez Brothers

Bishop Briggs

MIKA

slowthai

Cordae

BADBADNOTGOOD

The Avalanches

Role Model

ARTBAT

Damian Lazarus

TOKiMONSTA

Princess Nokia

PUP

The Regrettes

Raveena

Ela Minus

Jayda G

Lost Kings

Lawrence

GG Magree

Giselle Woo & the Night Owls

SOHMI

MEUTE

DJ Lord

Dear Humans

Saturday, April 16 & April 23

Billie Eilish

Flume

Megan Thee Stallion

Diclosure

21 Savage

Danny Elfman

Stromae

Giveon

Anitta

BROCKHAMPTON

Rich Brian

girl in red

Wallows

Isaiah Rashad

Caribou

Cuco

Conan Gray

Koffee

Tchami

Dixon

Caroline Polacheck

Turnstile

100 gecs

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

Pabllo Vittar

Hot Chip

DJ Koze

Floating Points

Steve Lacy

Arlo Parks

Rina Sawayama

Japanese Breakfast

Masege

Chelsea Cutler

Nicki Nicole

Richie Hawtin

Beach Bunny

Amber Mark

Ed Maverick

Currant Joys

black midi

Molchat Doma

Chris Liebing

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Inner Wave

ANNA

Holly Humberstone

Nilufer Yanya

L’Imperatrice

Emo Nite

Alaina Castillo

Paco Osuna

Beach Goons

VNSSA

Mannequin Pussy

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Whipped Cream

DJ Holographic

Yard Act

Layla Benitez

Miane

Sunday, April 17 & April 24

Doja Cat

Joji

Jamie xx

Run the Jewels

Karol G

Maggie Rogers

Ari Lennox

Banda MS

Fatboy lim

Maneskin

J.I.D

SLANDER

Solomun

Jessie Reyez

Denzel Curry

FINNEAS

Vince Staples

Dave

Fred Again..

Duck Sauce

Chicano Batman

Duke Dumont

Kim Petras

Orville Peck

Natanael Cano

beabadoebee

Belly

Blessed Madonna

Honey Dijon

Alec Benjamin

Ali Gatie

Surf Curse

Griselda

Michael Bibi

Nathy Peluso

Maxo Kream

Bedouin

Emotional Oranges

Channel Tres

Yola

Hayden James

Crumb

Olivia O’Brien

Sampa the Great

Satori

Viagra Boys

Adam Port

Altin Gun

Skeges

Luttrell

Mariah the Scientist

AMEME

Carino

Cole Knight

Coachella 2022 tickets are still available on Vividseats.com and Stubhub.com. Use code SC15 on Vividseats for $15 off.

