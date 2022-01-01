Here’s How to Watch Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper’s NYE Special For Free to See All the Drunk BFF Moments

If you love Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’s bromance, you may want to know how to watch CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” online for free to not miss second of all the drunk BFF moments.

“New Year’s Eve Live,” a New Year’s Eve TV special broadcasted on CNN, started on December 31, 2001, with CNN correspondents hosting the show from Times Square. Anderson Cooper, who hosts Anderson Cooper 360 on CNN, took over as the “New Year’s Eve Live” host in 2002. The show was also expanded from 30 minutes to 90 to 120 minutes in 2003. Though the special airs from Times Square in New York City, the show has also featured cities like Nashville, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana. In 2008, comedian Kathy Griffin joined Cooper as the co-host of “New Year’s Eve Live.” Griffin was replaced by Watch What Happens Live and Real Housewives host Andy Cohen in 2017 after she came under fire for a photo of her posing with a decapitated head of former President Donald Trump.

In an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in 2021, Cooper described “New Year’s Eve Live” as different than other New Year’s shows due to the “messy” and “sloppy” behavior he and Cohen sometimes show when they drink throughout the night. “That’s what we like about this New Year’s show is it’s sort of like everybody’s New Year’s Eve,” Cooper explained. “It’s like you think it’s gonna be one thing. It ends up going off the rails. You sort of have a good time. But sometimes it’s just messy. And sloppy,” he said. During the interview, Cohen also joked that Cooper is a “lightweight.” “The irony is I’ve become the straight guy and have to drive the bus,” he said. “Because this one is down for the count. He’s such a lightweight. If news breaks when we’re on the air, I’m going to be the guy that’s handling it.”

In a post on his Instagram Story in 2021, Cohen promised to get Cooper drunk for CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live.” “First time caller. Long time listener. If you don’t get Anderson absolutely wasted for New Year’s I will never forgive you. We have nothing else. Please hear our prayers,” a fan wrote in a question to Cohen, to which he responded, “I will get him drunk like my life depended on it. America needs #drunkanderson!”

So how can one watch CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” to see drunk Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen? Read on ahead for how to watch CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” online for free and stream the unfiltered special at no cost.

When does CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live”air?

CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” starts at 8 p.m. ET on December 31, 2021, with hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. At 12:30 a.m. ET on January 1, 2021, Don Lemon, Alisyn Camerota and Dulce Sloan will take over as hosts.

How to watch CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” online

How can one watch CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” online? “New Year’s Eve Live” airs on CNN, which is available to stream online with services like Hulu+ With Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV. Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV both cost $64.99 per month, while Sling TV has a current deal where users can subscribe for $10 for their first month. After the first month, users can continue to subscribe for $35 per month.

How to Watch CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” online for free

How can one watch CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” online for free. Read on for the tips and tricks to stream CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” at no cost.

The best way to Watch CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live.” Along with CNN, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, ABC and CBS, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.

Who are the CNN “New Year’s Eve Live” hosts?

The CNN “New Year’s Eve Live” hosts are news anchor Anderson Cooper (who has hosted the special since 2011), and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen (who has hosted the special since 2017). CNN’s other “New Year’s Eve Live” hosts include CNN anchors Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota and comedian Dulce Sloan, who will host the special from the Central Time Zone in New Orleans. Other CNN correspondents include Stephanie Elam from Las Vegas, Randi Kaye from Key West, Richard Quest from a New York City skyscraper, Chloe Melas from Times Square, Gary Tuchman and Lindsay Tuchman from Puerto Rico, Coy Wire from Minneapolis and Donie O’Sullivan from a New York City Irish bar.

Who are the CNN “New Year’s Eve Live” performers?

Who are the CNN “New Year’s Eve Live” performers? Katy Perry will headline “New Year’s Eve” from her Las Vegas Residency “Play” at the Reorts World in Las Vegas. Other special guest stars include William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan and Cheri Oteri.

CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” starts at 8 p.m. ET on CNN. Watch it for free with Fubo TV’s free trial.

