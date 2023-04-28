How to Watch Citadel to See Priyanka Chopra’s New James Bond-Inspired Spy Series

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love the James Bond, Mission Impossible and Jason Bourne movies, you may want to know how to watch Citadel online for free to see the new spy series subverting the action genre.

Citadel is a science-fiction action thriller that’s set eight years after the the destruction of Citadel—a global spy agency tasked with upholding the safety and security of the world—by the hands of Manticore, a powerful syndicate. The series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, former Citadel elite agents whose memories were wiped after narrowly escaping with their lives. For the past eight years, Nadia and Mason have remained hidden, unaware of their pasts and living new lives under new identities. That is, until Mason is tracked down by Bernard Orlick, another Citadel agent played by Stanley Tucci, who needs his help to stop Manticore from doing more evil.

The series—which is executive produced by the Russo brothers, the directors behind movies like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War—is one of several spin-offs set in other countries like Italy, India, Spain and Mexico. In an interview with National World in 2023, creator David Weil revealed that the inspiration for Citadel were the James Bond movies. “Bond, Mission Impossible, Bourne – I wish I could say, like, some obscure spy thriller, but the truth is I grew up on the movies that I think the world really has fallen in love with,” he said. “To me, what is so unique about Citadel is not only the opportunity to tell a story in six parts over nearly five or six hours, [but] to get to go home with the spies.”

He continued “You get to see them when they’re not at work, you get to see the flaws and depths and dimensions in a way that sometimes a two-and-a-half-hour film may not allow. But I also think, you know, you talk about Bond, Bourne, Mission Impossible, those are all white western male leads at the centre of it. What would also set Citadel apart is that we have a spy duo at the centre of this – I would say that Nadia Sinh really propels so much of the storytelling, so much of the action. To have an Indian spy and an American spy working together, it’s just so modern and it’s so different and it’s so exciting. I hope that more spy stories begin to reflect the world around us in that way.”

So where can viewers stream Citadel? Read on for how to watch Citadel online for free to see the spy show everyone is talking about.

How to watch Citadel online

Citadel is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Citadel online for free

Read on for how to watch Citadel online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about the show.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Paramount. and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Citadel on Amazon Prime Video for free

Where to buy Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel outfits

Outfits worn by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in Citadel and other items featured in the show are available on Amazon’s Citadel storefront. Shop the items below.

Priyanka Chopra’s hair care brand, Anomaly, is her secret to camera-ready hair on Citadel. Two of Anomaly’s most popular items are its Clarifying Shampoo and Bonding Treatment Mask. The Clarifying Shampoo helps remove product build-up while cleansing the scalp and locking in moisture, while the Bonding Treatment hydrates and treats damaged hair. The line’s key ingredients are charcoal and quinoa and vegetable proteins, which help protect and fortify hair.

Priyanka Chopra’s all-red look in Citadel isn’t complete without Nadia’s famous red handbag

. The bag, which is designed by Chrysansmile and retails for $16.99 on Amazon, comes in three colors: red, black and green. But of course, red is the one to buy if you want to channel Nadia.

Sergio Hudson’s red cut-out mini dress

is the exact item Nadia wears in Citadel’s train scene. The body-con item features Sergio Hudson’s signature shoulder pads, as well as intricate button trim, an open neckline and a peek of midriff.

How many episodes is Citadel?

Citadel Season 1 has six episodes.

Who’s in the Citadel cast?

The Citadel cast includes Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles of Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane. The series is executive produced by Anthony Russo and David Russo, who have directed several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. The Citadel cast also includes stars like Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. See the full Citadel cast below.

Richard Madden as Mason Kane

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh

Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick

Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer

Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence

Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy

Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje

Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy

In an interview with National World in 2023, executive producer Joe Russo explained why they wanted to cast Chopra was one of Citadel‘s leads. “This is traditionally a genre driven by a white male lead. I think what I love about the show is that Priyanka is a character that is the physical, ass-kicking engine that drives the first season,” he said. “The mission always is to surprise people in some way, to subvert it in some way. We all like watching genre because it’s comfort food for us, right? We understand the rules of it. But we love it as storytellers because the stakes are very high. It’s life and death situations.”

He continued, “The other thing that I think is really impressive about the show is the character work, and the work that both Priyanka and Richard have done in the show. These are very complicated characters: there’s a high concept at the core of it, where they lose their memories and become entirely new people–and then, if those memories were to merge at some point, how do they reconcile who they are currently? If they have a family, right, the morality of who they were in the past is going to smash into who they are today. That’s a very complicated question, and a real challenge for actors to play. I think they both did an amazing job.”

In an interview with Screenrant in 2023, Madden also revealed the locations he would like to film Citadel spin-offs in. “I’d love to do Citadel: Hawaii. We’re in a beach bar, we’ve got a cocktail, and we swim in the ocean. I just don’t know if there’s much scope for that. I’d definitely love to go to Tokyo; I’d love us to have a reason to be there and film,” he said. “Apart from that, it’d be nice to drop in on the Italian show and be in Rome.” Tucci added, “I think the Italian show needs us. It needs us.”

He also told the site about what it was like to play different versions of his character, who takes on multiple identities. “Honestly, I’m gonna give him probably far too much of a romantic answer for a spy show, but it’s love,” he said. “I think he’s had a huge lack of love in his life, and now he’s got a huge amount of love for the character of Nadia. And it’s him pushing that kind of love away that really messes up his life and his decision-making. So, at the core of this huge action spy drama thriller is the most important human thing, which is love.”

Citadel is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how to watch it for free.

