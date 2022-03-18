Here’s How to Watch ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ For Free to See the Gabrielle Union Remake

If you’re a fan of remakes, chances are, you’re curious to know how to watch Cheaper by the Dozen online for free now that it’s streaming on Disney Plus. Luckily, we have tips for streaming this Disney+ movie for free below.

A remake of the 1950 and 2003 movies, 2022’s Cheaper by the Dozen is also inspired by the semi-autobiographical novel of the same name by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and his sister, Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Like the previous films, Disney’s new Cheaper by the Dozen follows a large family’s escapades as they juggle raising kids and running a family business. This time around, however, the Baker family looks a little different. Parents Paul and Zoe Baker have a blended multiracial family, after having both been previously married. In this edition, the pair are also counted in the titular “dozen,” as they have a total of 10 kids together. Actors Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union star as the Baker parents, making for a refreshed take on the 50s classic.

For everything there is to know about Cheaper by the Dozen—from when it premieres, to how to watch Cheaper by the Dozen for free even if you aren’t a Disney+ subscriber yet—just keep on reading up ahead.

When is Cheaper by the Dozen 2022 streaming?

Cheaper by the Dozen is available to stream on Disney Plus beginning on March 18, 2022.

How to watch Cheaper by the Dozen 2022 online

Cheaper by the Dozen is exclusively available to stream on Disney Plus, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (paying for the full year will save you around $16 compared to paying month-to-month.) You can also find Disney Plus as part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month for Hulu with commercials and $19.99 per month for Hulu without commercials. It’s a worthwhile subscription, especially when considering what you stand to save. Given that Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, Hulu starts at $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month, you’d be paying a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price. All in all, this bundle comes in at around 25 percent less than paying for each streamer individually.

How to watch Cheaper by the Dozen 2022 online for free

While a Disney+ subscription is a great investment, not everyone is interested in paying to watch Cheaper by the Dozen online. So, is there a way to watch Cheaper by the Dozen online for free? Yes! Even if you aren’t a current Disney+ user, we have some strategies for viewing Cheaper by the Dozen online for free up ahead.

Here’s one of the best hacks for watching Cheaper by the Dozen online for free: If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers a free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.)

Customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for the aforementioned Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. You can check out Verizon’s FAQ here to find out how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription and watch Cheaper by the Dozen online for free.

Another great way to watch Cheaper by the Dozen online for free is with Amazon Music’s Unlimited subscription. New subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Even better, current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus.

Don’t worry, there’s also a method to get Amazon Music Unlimited for free. Amazon Music Unlimited is available for free with a 30-day trial. After the trial, it costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—the same as Disney Plus. Not an Amazon Prime Member? No problem! Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for a cheaper price.

If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month. By bundling these free trial offers, you’ll be on your way to watching Cheaper by the Dozen for free on Disney+ in no time.

How long is Cheaper by the Dozen 2022?

Cheaper by the Dozen is one hour and 55 minutes long.

Who’s in the Cheaper by the Dozen 2022 cast?

The Cheaper by the Dozen cast stars Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union as Paul and Zoey Baker, the pair at the helm of this family of a dozen. Braff is known for his role in Scrubs, whereas Union came to fame for her role in Bring It On. The duo are joined by an expansive cast of characters, ten of which star as their children on the series. You can check out the full Cheaper by the Dozen cast list below.

Gabrielle Union as Zoey Baker

Zach Braff as Paul Baker

Erika Christensen as Kate

Timon Kyle Durrett as Dom Clayton

Journee Brown as Deja Baker

Kylie Rogers as Ella Baker

Andre Robinson as DJ Baker

Caylee Blosenski as Harley Baker

Aryan Simhadri as Haresh Baker

Leo A. Perry as Luca Baker

Mykal-Michelle Harris as Luna Baker

Christian Cote as Bailey Baker

Sebastian Cote as Bronx Baker

Luke Prael as Seth Baker

Brittany Daniel as Melanie

Cynthia Daniel as Michele

Simeon Daise as Chris

Ron Funches as Seth’s Neighbor

Lola Raie as Thalia

Abby Elliot as Tricia

June Diane Raphael as Anne

