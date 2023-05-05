How to Watch King Charles’ Coronation In The US To See History In The Making

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a once-in-a-generation event and if you’re ready to witness history in the making, you’ll want to know how to watch King Charles’ coronation as he becomes the first new monarch since his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, ascended to the throne in 1953.

Moments after the Queen’s death on September 8, 2022, Charles was proclaimed Britain’s King and Head Of State. Because the British Monarchy is a constitutional monarchy, the Sovereign is Head of State but the ability to make and pass legislation resides with an elected Parliament. On September 10, 2022, the clerk of the Privy Council declared “Charles III, by the grace of god of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territory, King, head of the commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching god by whom kings and queens do reign to bless his majesty with long and happy years to reign over us. God Save the King.”

Historically, the coronation was considered a sacred ceremony between a monarch and their people in the presence of God, but Charles will do away with tradition and invite his counterparts from around the world. A source told The Mail on Sunday: “I believe the rule began because a Coronation is meant to be a monarch’s private event with God. At the Queen’s Coronation, there were no crowned monarchs, only the protectorate rulers like the Queen of Tonga. It’s been a tradition for centuries.” With that in mind, here’s who’s attending.

When is King Charles’ Coronation

King Charles’s coronation begins on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 am local time in London, which is 6 am Eastern, 3 am Central, 2 am Pacific.

When is the Coronation concert?

The Coronation Concert will be broadcast on Sunday 7 May 2023, from 8 pm local time, which is 3 pm Eastern, 12 pm Central, 11 am Pacific.

How to watch King Charles’ Coronation

In the US, King Charles’ coronation will be broadcast on several channels including ABC News, CBS, CNN, Fox News, BBC News Channel, and NBC, so tune in to any of those channels if you’re watching with cable or satellite.

How to Watch the Coronation in the US

Here’s how to watch the Coronation in the US using free trials and subscriptions.

How long will King Charles III’s coronation be?

How long will King Charles III’s coronation be? King Charles III’s coronation itself is estimated to run for about three hours—significantly shorter than Queen Elizabeth’s ceremony but celebrations will take place over three days, from Saturday, May 6, 2023, to Monday, May 8, 2023. The new King’s ceremony will only take place for just over an hour while Queen Elizabeth’s took over three hours. The ceremony itself is supposedly shortened due to the King’s age and a reflection of a more modern monarchy. The events of the three-day-long celebration are as follows:

Saturday, May 6, 2023

The coronation service will take place at Westminster Abbey on the morning of Saturday, May 6, 2023. According to a press release from Buckingham Palace, “Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as ‘The King’s Procession’. After the Service, Their Majesties will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as ‘The Coronation Procession’.

The statement continues: “Their Majesties will be joined in this procession by other Members of the Royal Family. At Buckingham Palace, The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family, will appear on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.”

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Bringing together “global music icons and contemporary stars together”, per an official statement, Sunday, May 7, 2023, will be the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle. It’ll be a public event attended by volunteers from The King and The Queen Consort’s many charity affiliations. “Alongside the stars of the concert, the show will also see an exclusive appearance from The Coronation Choir. This diverse group will be created from the nation’s keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the United Kingdom, such as Refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs.”

On this day, neighbors and communities across the UK will be invited to share food and fun together as part of the Coronation Big Lunch. Thousands are expected to come together across the kingdom, from uniting over cups of tea to street parties.

Monday, May 8, 2023

The Big Help Out takes place on Monday, May 8, 2023, with the aim to shed light on the benefits of volunteering and is being organized by The Together Coalition and a wide range of partners such as The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the United Kingdom.

“In tribute to His Majesty The King’s public service, The Big Help Out will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas. The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend,” the Palace said.

