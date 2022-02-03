Here’s How to Watch ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ For Free, So You Don’t Miss the House Guest Drama

After a long hiatus, this star-studded edition of Big Brother is finally back—which means it’s time to figure out how to watch Celebrity Big Brother online for free in time for the new season.

Like the main edition of Big Brother, the series is a game show in which a group of participants called House Guests move into a custom-built set known as the Big Brother House, which is constantly monitored by cameras. In this instance, the House Guests are all celebrities. Each contestant agrees to be completely secluded from the outside world while in the house, which means no access to cell phones, television, the internet and zero communication with individuals who are not staying there.

The show mainly functions as a social experiment, since it forces House Guests to engage with people who have opposing values, opinions and biases. Obviously, this makes things more complicated when House Guests are the ones deciding who gets “evicted” from the house each week. House Guests are also permitted to leave the game themselves, but they will not be allowed to return and compete for the prize money if they choose to quit. Speaking of which: Celebrity Big Brother contestants are competing for a whopping grand prize of $250,000, whereas the runner-up of the series is awarded $50,000. Prior to the live finale, viewers at home also vote for their favorite House Guest of the season, who is eligible to win a cash prize of $25,000.

But who gets to win it all this year? Without any further ado, let’s dive into how to watch Celebrity Big Brother online for free, so that you can find out which star takes home this year’s grand prize.

When does Celebrity Big Brother air?

Celebrity Big Brother season 3 premieres on February 2, 2022, and airs at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Season 3 will be 15 episodes long, with episodes airing multiple times per week until the season finale on February 23, 2022.

Who is the host of Celebrity Big Brother?

The host of Celebrity Big Brother is reporter Julie Chen, who reprises her role as host from Big Brother on this series. Chen has hosted CBB since its first season in 2018.

How to watch Celebrity Big Brother online for free

So, how can you watch Celebrity Big Brother online for free? Ahead are various free trials to watch Celebrity Big Brother season 3 at little to no cost.

Paramount+ is one of the best ways to stream Celebrity Big Brother. The site, which is CBS’ exclusive streaming service, allows users both to watch Celebrity Big Brother episodes live on CBS as they air and stream new episodes after they air on TV. Paramount+ is also the only place to watch Celebrity Big Brother‘s live feed, which allows users to watch the House Guests 24/7.

The good news is, Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial on its site, as well as on Amazon to watch Celebrity Big Brother online for free. After the trial, the service costs $4.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students are also eligible to receive a 25 percent discount, which means they pay just $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. With prices like that, not only will you be able to watch Celebrity Big Brother, but fans can stream over 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot as long as they’re subscribed.

Fubo’s 7-day free trial is another way to watch Celebrity Big Brother online for free. The live TV service is one of the most expansive with more than 100 channels, including CBS to stream Celebrity Big Brother. Fubo also offers between 250 to 1,000 hours of DVR storage so subscribers can record their favorite shows and watch them later if they can’t catch them live. While the service typically costs $64.99 per month, new subscribers can watch Celebrity Big Brother online for free with its seven-day free trial without paying a dime.

Another way to watch Celebrity Big Brother is with Sling. The live TV service allows users to watch episodes of Celebrity Big Brother live as they air on CBS. Along with CBS, Sling also offers more than 30 channels including FX, CNN and AMC, as well as 50 hours of DVR storage. Prices for Sling start at $35 per month, but right now, the streamer is offering a 3-day free trial which allows you to catch at least one week of Celebrity Big Brother online for free.

How to watch Celebrity Big Brother US in the UK

For the Brits looking for how to watch Celebrity Big Brother in the UK, don’t worry; you have options! Read on for how to watch Celebrity Big Brother in the UK so you don’t miss Lamar Odom, Shanna Moakler and other celebrity contestants this season.

The best way to watch Celebrity Big Brother US in the UK is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. In America, Celebrity Big Brother airs live on CBS and is available to stream for on Paramount Plus. The issue for UK audiences is that CBS and Paramount+ are only available in the States, and attempting to access from the UK will result in an error message. To watch the show, UK viewers will need a VPN. We’d recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial.

After the 30-day free trial, ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Of course, users can do more than watch Celebrity Big Brother in the UK with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, which have different content than in the UK, as well as access international streaming services like Hayu, which has almost every reality TV show out there, like the whole Real Housewives franchise and other Bravo shows. Users can also watch shows like Bachelor in Paradise Canada and Love Island Australia.

So how can you watch Celebrity Big Brother in the UK? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN , enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the United States Visit Celebrity Big Brother ‘s page on Paramount+ Create an account and log in Start watching Celebrity Big Brother in the UK!

Who is in the Celebrity Big Brother season 3 cast?

The Celebrity Big Brother season 3 cast includes NBA star Lamar Odom, former Miss Universe contestant Shanna Moakler and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, among others. Check out the full Celebrity Big Brother cast list below.

Cynthia Bailey

Todd Bridges

Todrick Hall

Chris Kattan

Chris Kirkpatrick

Carson Kressley

Teddi Mellencamp

Shanna Moakler



Mirai Nagasu



Lamar Odom



Miesha Tate

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Celebrity Big Brother airs from February 2, 2022 through February 23, 2022, on CBS.

