Here’s How to Watch ‘Candy’ For Free to See Jessica Biel’s True Crime Show About a Housewife-Turned-Ax Murderer

If you love true crime shows, you may want to know how to watch Candy online for free to see Jessica Biel’s based-on-true-events series about a housewife-turned-ax murderer.

Candy is based on the real-life case of Candy Montomgery, a housewife who was accused of murdering her friend, Betty Gore, in Wylie, Texas, on June 13, 1980, after having an extramarital affair with Betty’s husband, Allan Gore. Candy—who lived by the Gores with her husband, Pat Montgomery, and their two children—was accused of assaulting Betty 41 times with a three-foot ax. Candy, whose was born as Candice Wheeler, and Betty, a middle school teacher, met at a service at the First United Methodist Church of Lucas in Collin County, Texas, and became close friends. On the day of Betty’s murder, Allan was out of town. When he couldn’t reach his wife by telephone, he asked the neighbors to check in on her. After they forced their way into the home, they discovered Betty’s dead body, as Betty and Allan’s baby daughter, Bethany, who had been sleeping in her crib in another room at the time of the murder, was crying and awake.

In an interview with Pop Culture, Biel, who also executive produces Candy, reveals why she wanted to play the character. “[Candy is] such a fascinating person, and the story is just too crazy to be real almost, is what it feels like to me,” Biel said. “But I just love the pathology of a character like that. And I’m just interested in humans, and why they do the things that they do. I always think like, ‘Wow, we’re all capable of anything.'” She continued, “I like to put myself right at the edge there and look over and [ask], ‘Am I capable of this?’ Those are the questions that I’m always asking myself specifically with a project like this.”

Biel also explained to E! News about how she can relate to Candy, despite her character’s alleged crimes. “As we started to get into it and started to really understand who these characters are, just the pathology of what it was like to be a woman back then in the ’80s, I think I was really able to empathize with these women,” she said. “I could see myself struggling with some of the same issues that they’re struggling with.” She continued, “The pressure of being a woman and trying to do it all with a smile on your face, family pressures and work pressures and everything. I feel that.”

So where can true-crime fans stream Candy? Read on for how to watch Candy online for free to see Biel’s true-crime series about a real-life housewife-turned-ax murderer.

When does Candy premiere?

Candy premiered at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET on May 9, 2022, on Hulu.

How to watch Candy online

Candy is available to stream on Hulu, which offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (which saves users about $14 from the monthly rate) and an ad-free plan for $12.99 per month. Hulu’s live TV service, Hulu+ With Live TV, costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $75.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Both Hulu+ With Live TV plans also come with Disney+ and ESPN+.

Hulu also offers a student discount for $1.99 per month for its ad-supported plan (which saves users $5 per month or $60 per year.) Users can also subscribe to The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu’s ad-supported plan, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month. The bundle saves users about $8 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

How to watch Candy online for free

So how can one watch Candy online for free? Read on for the tips and tricks to stream Jessica Biel’s true-crime show at no cost.

The easiest way to watch Candy online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with Spencer—starts at $6.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. It’s ad-fee plan costs $12.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can watch Spencer before committing to a subscription. Read on for instructions on how to sign up for Hulu’s free trial.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch Candy online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch Candy online for free.

How many episodes is Candy?

There are five episodes of Candy.

When are new Candy episodes released?

New episodes of Candy are released everyday from May 9, 2022, to May 13, 2022. See below for when each Candy episode is released.

Episode 1: “Friday the 13th” – May 9, 2022

Episode 2: “Happy Wife, Happy Life” – May 10, 2022

Episode 3: “Overkill” – May 11, 2022

Episode 4: “Cover Girl” – May 12, 2022

Episode 5: “The Fight” – May 13, 2022

Who’s in the Candy cast?

The Candy cast includes Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery, a housewife in the 1980s, who is accused of murdering her friend Betty Gore (played by Melanie Lynsky) after having an affair with her husband, Allan Gore (played by Pablo Schreiber.) See the full Candy cast below.

Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery

Melanie Lynskey as Betty Gore

Pablo Schreiber as Allan Gore

Timothy Simons as Pat Montgomery

In an interview with Pop Culture, Lynskey explained how she wanted to do Betty justice with her performance in Candy. “I loved all the little moments where they just show the mundanity of the suburban life that these women were leading and how much was placed on their shoulders – how much they had to do every single day, how exhausted they both were and how [we] slowly get to know both of them,” she said. “Then, it all culminates at the end of the show in this way that’s so shocking.”

She continued, “I wanted to make sure her story was told in the fullest way possible. That you got an understanding of the fact that she was a woman who was really struggling and had absolutely no help in any respect and just the loneliness of that – of being somebody who needed help and was getting it from nowhere in the time when everyone was supposed to just be like, ‘Ooh, I got married, so that’s the rest of my life set.'”

Candy is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how else to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.