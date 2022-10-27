Here’s How to Watch the Buccaneers vs. Ravens Live For Free to See Tom Brady’s Next Match Amid His Divorce

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a Tom Brady fan, you may want to know how to watch the Buccaneers vs. Ravens live online for free to see the GOAT’s next match.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens will face off on October 27, 2022, at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida—the Buccaneers’ hometown. At the time of the game, ESPN‘s Football Power Index predicted that there was a 53.7 percent chance the Buccaneers would win over the Ravens. The index predicted that the Ravens had a 45.7 percent chance of winning and that there was a 0.6 percent chance of a tie between the two teams.

At a press conference in October 2022, the Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady revealed if he plans to retire again after the 2022 NFL season following his first retirement—and unretirement—earlier this year.“I love the sport, I love the teammates, and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have,” he said at the press conference. “So, no retirement in my future.” The interview came after Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 years in an Instagram post in February 2022. “I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” he wrote at the time. “There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

He continued, “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.” Less than two months later, Brady announced he decided to unretire from the NFL and return to the Buccaneers because of “unfinished business” in his career. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG,” he tweeted. at the time. Now that Tom Brady is back the Buccaneers for good, fans may want to know how to watch his next match. Read on for how to watch the Buccaneers vs. the Ravens live online for free to see the GOAT’s game against Baltimore.

When is the Buccaneers vs. Ravens?

The Buccaneers vs. Ravens game airs on October 27, 2022, at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch the Buccaneers vs. Ravens live online

The Buccaneers vs. Ravens is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

Thursday Night Football—often abbreviated as TNF—was acquired by Amazon Prime Video in 2021 after the streaming service signed an 11-year, $13 billion deal to become the exclusive provider for the event. “Live sports continue to be a game changer for Prime members,” Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani said in a release. at the time. “The value Prime brings to members is now even better with the launch of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. With these exclusive offers and experiences, Prime members score big savings and get even greater access – all with a single membership.”

The deal makes Amazon Prime Video the first streaming service to secure an exclusive national broadcast package with the NFL. “‘Thursday Night Football’ will be our first-ever digital package and we are thrilled to exclusively partner with Amazon to bring our games to more fans on more platforms. NFL football drives passionate viewers and Amazon will enable us to continue to grow our fanbase in innovative and compelling ways,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodel said in a press release.

How to watch the Buccaneers vs. Ravens live online for free

Read on for how to watch the Buccaneers vs. Ravens online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about this season.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Plus and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Buccaneers vs. Ravens on Amazon Prime Video for free

What is the Thursday Night Football 2022 schedule?

Read on for the Thursday Night Football 2022 schedule so far, including which teams are playing in which games and when they will be.

Week 2 – Thursday, September 15, 2022

Chargers vs. Chiefs @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 3 – Thursday, September 22, 2022

Steelers vs. Browns @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 4 – Thursday, September 29, 2022

Dolphins vs. Bengals @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 5 – Thursday, October 6, 2022

Colts vs. Broncos @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 6 – Thursday, October 13, 2022

Commanders vs. Bears @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 7 – Thursday, October 20, 2022

Saints vs. Cardinals @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 8 – Thursday, October 27, 2022

Ravens vs. Buccaneers @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 9 – Thursday, November 3, 2022

Eagles vs. Texans @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 10 – Thursday, November 11, 2022

Falcons vs. Panthers @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 11 – Thursday, November 17, 2022

Titans vs. Packers @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 13 – Thursday, December 1, 2022

Bills vs. Patriots @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 14 – Thursday, December 8, 2022

Raiders vs. Rams @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 15 – Thursday, December 15, 2022

49ers vs. Seahawks @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 16 – Thursday, December 22, 2022

Jaguars vs. Jets @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

Week 17 – Thursday, December 29, 2022

Cowboys vs. Titans @ 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

For more about Tom Brady, read his book, The TB12 Method. The New York Times bestseller, which has been described as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player’s “athlete’s bible,” takes readers through Brady’s revolutionary training, conditioning and wellness system that kept him at the top of the NFL for more than two decades. The book dives into Brady’s TB12 Method, a performance lifestyle brand he co-founded in 2013, that focuses on a more natural, healthier way of exercising, training and living and how to maintain one’s own peak performance while decreasing injury risks.

