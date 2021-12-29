Here’s How to Watch ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ For Free to See the Highly-Anticipated ‘Mandalorian’ Spinoff

Ever since The Mandalorian’s second season came to a close, fans have eagerly awaited the premiere of its new Disney+ spinoff. Now, it’s finally time to find out how to watch The Book of Boba Fett for free.

The Book of Boba Fett was first announced in late 2020. The show, which is billed as a Disney+ spinoff of The Mandalorian, will follow one character central to the Star Wars universe: acclaimed bounty hunter, Boba Fett. Prior to the events of The Mandalorian, Boba Fett was presumed to be dead as far as Star Wars canon is concerned. The bounty hunter met his death in Return of the Jedi after he was eaten by the Sarlaac, a gaping-mouthed beast on Tattooine that slowly digests its prey over the course of a thousand years. While The Mandalorian never revealed how Boba Fett made it out alive, he clearly escaped—and after helping Mando out in season two of the original Disney+ series, he’s off to have some adventures of his very own.

For everything we know about The Book of Boba Fett—from its release date, to how to watch The Book of Boba Fett for free on Disney+, just keep on reading below.

When does The Book of Boba Fett come out?

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Wednesday, December 29 on Disney Plus. Episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays for a total of seven episodes in The Book of Boba Fett Season 1.

What time does The Book of Boba Fett come out?

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett will be available to stream on Disney+ on December 29, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett online

If you’re wondering how to watch The Book of Boba Fett online, look no further than Disney Plus. The service, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year has over 7,000 episodes and 500 movies from networks like Disney Channel and Freeform, as well as franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar. Disney Plus also has its own original content that includes Marvel shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki; Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch; Pixar shows like Monsters at Work; and Disney shows like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

While Disney Plus ended its free trial in 2020, there’s still a way to watch The Book of Boba Fett online for free. Keep on reading below to find out some of our hacks for free Disney Plus in 2021.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett online for free

So, is there a way for one to watch The Book of Boba Fett online for free? Yes! Just keep on reading for our tips on how to stream The Book of Boba Fett at no cost.

While Disney Plus doesn’t have a free trial, there is a way to subscribe for free. If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers a free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for a cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month. Click here for more on how to sign up for Amazon Music’s Disney Plus deal.

What is The Book of Boba Fett about?

The Book of Boba Fett is set directly after the events of The Mandalorian season two. After winning his armor back and helping Mando retrieve The Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, fans witnessed Boba Fett take the throne at Jabba the Hutt’s palace. He is now off to forge his own clan of fellow bounty hunters with the help of The Mandalorian’s elite mercenary, Fennec Shand. While it’s unclear why Fett is focused on building his own crew, it appears that he’s willing to work within the criminal community—and do anything—to accomplish his goal.

Is there a Book of Boba Fett trailer?

Yes! Disney+ has released an official trailer, along with a handful of teaser trailers ahead of the series’ premiere in December 2021. You can check out The Book of Boba Fett trailer below.

Who is in The Book of Boba Fett cast?

The Book of Boba Fett cast includes The Mandalorian’s Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, a bounty hunter and the clone son of Jango Fett. Ming-Na Wen joins him in a starring role as Fennec Shand, a trained assassin working in Fett’s service. The Book of Boba Fett cast also includes Jennifer Beals and David Pasquesi as Twi’leks, a humanoid species known for their neon skin and fleshy tendrils growing from their skulls, among others.

The Book of Boba Fett is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to get Disney+ for free.

