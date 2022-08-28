Here’s How to Watch BLACKPINK’s VMAs Performance to See Their 1st Live ‘Pink Venom’ Stage

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a BLINK, you may want to know how to watch BLACKPINK’s VMAS 2022 performance to see their first live stage of “Pink Venom.”

BLACKPINK—which consists of members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé—debuted in 2016 with their first singles, “Boombayah” and “Whistle,” from their debut EP, Square One. Since then, the four-member K-pop girl group have become household names, with tens of millions of fans across the world, including celebrities like Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Cardi B, who have all collaborated with BLACKPINK. “It’s very surprising to us,” Jennie told the Grammys about BLACKPINK’s success in September 2020. “Every day we try to acknowledge how grateful we are, but more than the pressure, we are ready to give them back as much as they [their fans, BLINKs] gave us. It just gives us more motivation to go further than we ever dreamed of.” In January 2021, the band held their first virtual concert, The Show, on YouTube. The concert came after the release of their chart-topping album, The Album, in October 2020.

BLACKPINK was nominated at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time in 2019 in the Best Group and Best K-Pop categories for their single, “Kill This Love.” They were nominated again in 2020 in the Best Group and “Song of the Summer” categories for their single, “How You Like That.” They were nominated for a third time in 2021 in the Group of the Year and the Best K-Pop category for their song “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez. They were nominated for a fourth time in 2022 in the Group of the Year and the Best Metaverse Performance categories for “Blackpink: The Virtual (PUBG).”

BLACKPINK performance of “Pink Venom,” their pre-release single from their upcoming album Born Pink, at the VMAs 2022 marks their first performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. It also marks BLACKPINK’s first live performance of “Pink Venom” after its release on August 19, 2022.

So where can BLINKs stream BLACKPINK’s MTV Video Music Awards performance? Read on for how to watch BLACKPINK’s VMAs 2022 performance so you don’t miss their first live “Pink Venom” stage.

When is BLACKPINK’s VMAs 2022 performance?

BLACKPINK’s VMAs 2022 performance will be during the main show of MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The VMAs air at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on MTV. The show will also be simulcast on The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

How to watch BLACKPINK’s VMAs 2022 performance live

How can fans watch BLACKPINK’s VMAs 2022 performance live? The MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV, which is available to stream on Philo TV, Sling TV, Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV. Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $25 per month; Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $64.99 per month; Sling TV starts at $17.50 for the first month; Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and includes free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

How to watch BLACKPINK’s VMAs 2022 performance live online for free

How can fans watch BLACKPINK’s VMAs 2022 performance live online for free? Read on for how to watch “Pink Venom” at the MTV Video Music Awards at no cost.

Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $25 per month after the trial ends. Philo TV also offers seven-day free trials for its add-on channel packages: Movies & More (Cinémoi, HDNet Movies, MGM HD, Reelz and Sony Movies); Epix (Epix, Epix Hits and Epix2); and Starz (Starz, Starz Encore and Starz Kids & Family). After the trials end, subscribers can add various channel packages for between $3 to $9 per month. Movies & More (Cinémoi, HDNet Movies, MGM HD, Reelz and Sony Movies) costs $3 per month; Epix (Epix, Epix Hits and Epix2) costs $6 per month; and Starz (Starz, Starz Encore and Starz Kids & Family) cost $9 per month.

Philo offers 64 channels, including MTV to watch the VMAs 2022 , as well as a DVR service that allows subscribers to record an unlimited amount of live or upcoming content and save it for up to 12 months. Philo also allows subscribers to stream on up to three devices at the same time, and create up to 10 profiles per account.

Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Starter, Pro and Elite plans. Fubo’s Starter plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 250 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time. The Pro plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 210 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time. Each plan includes MTV to watch the VMAs 2022.

Fubo starts at $64.99 per month for its Starter plan. The next level up is the Pro plan, which costs $69.99 per month. The final level is the Elite plan, which includes $79.99 per month. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, costs $33 per month and includes 34 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time.

What is BLACKPINK’s VMAs 2022 performance?

BLACKPINK will perform their single “Pink Venom” at the VMAs 2022. Their MTV Video Music Awards performance marks the first live performance of “Pink Venom.” “Pink Venom,” which was released on August 19, 2022, is the pre-release single from BLACKPINK‘s upcoming second studio album, Born Pink, which will be released on September 16, 2022. The song is BLACKPINK’s first official single since the group’s most recent comeback, “Lovesick Girls,’ in 2020. Jennie teased the group’s 2022 comeback in an appearance on the variety show, The Game Caterers, in March 2022. “BLACKPINK is also making a comeback soon, I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but since I’m the only BLACKPINK member here, I’ll just say it please look forward to it,” she said at the time.

The group’s management company, YG Entertainment, confirmed the album in a statement in August 2022. “The name for this comeback project is Born Pink, which implies the identity of BLACKPINK, which is never ordinary and will exude a fatal aura,” the statement read. At a press conference for “Pink Venom” on August 19, 2022, BLACKPINK explained the meaning of the song and how it represents the group. “Since our album’s title is Born Pink, we wanted to relay our identity in the song as much as we could,” Jennie said at the time. “Since ‘pink’ and ‘venom’ have contradicting images, we thought they were kind of reminiscent of us… we are named BLACKPINK and contradiction is our charm — we wanted to show that. It’s pink venom, a lovely poison, it’s words that most express us.” Jennie also explained later about how the “essence” of BLACKPINK” is “confidence.” She added, “Some worry that we might stray away from our identity, but we believe it’s the most distinct and clear way to represent us.”

“It was our sixth anniversary recently, time flies,” Jisoo added. “[Our fans] Blinks have waited for our music and waited for us, so I hope we can enjoy and have fun together for a long time.” Lisa described “Pink Venom” as a way for the group to “raise expectations for the upcoming album’s release and all the good songs there.” The group continued, “I can’t give away everything, but we want to play up our strengths and show us as we are while trying new things [on the album]. Listen to ‘Pink Venom’ and you’ll get a clearer picture of our second album.” Rosé added, “[Our songwriting team] played the song in the studio for us the first time, and it sounded really new to us. There were sounds we had never attempted before so we really rapidly decided to record it and wanted to perform it for everyone soon.”

Rosé also revealed her reaction when she first heard the “Pink Venom.” “I remember the first time I listened to the song in the studio; it was really new and sounds we never attempted before,” she said. “I just really wanted to record the song right away and show our performance.” Jisoo described “Pink Venom” as a combination of modern hip-hop with traditional Korean instruments like a geomungo, which can be seen in the “Pink Venom” music video.

Lisa also discussed the “powerful” choreography in the “Pink Venom” music video, and the song’s popular “fang dance” move. “We visualized a fang with our hands which most intuitively expresses the ‘Pink Venom’ concept; Everybody can follow it easily… there’s an impactful dance break at the end [of the music video], and the set is just amazing,” Lisa said.

The group also talked about why they aren’t concerned with “breaking records.” “Rather than breaking records, we have really focused on our new songs,” Rosé said. Lisa also teased BLACKPINK’s upcoming album and why the group chose “Pink Venom” as their pre-release single. “All our songs are really good…We wanted to show this [song] first to BLINKs,” she said.

BLACKPINK is also set to start their Born Pink World Tour in the fall with dates scheduled in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. “[We’re] ready to give everything we have.” Jennie said. “It’s our first [tour] in a very long time, so we’d like to focus on our originality and include a lot of new songs.”

What are BLACKPINK’s VMAs 2022 nominations?

BLACKPINK is nominated for two awards at the VMAs 2022. BLACKPINK’s MTV Video Music Award nominations include Group of the Year and Best Metaverse Performance. See who their fellow nominees are below.

Group of the Year

Blackpink

BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink the Virtual ( PUBG )

BTS ( Minecraft )

Charli XCX ( Roblox )

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience ( Wave )

Rift Tour (featuring Ariana Grande ) ( Fortnite )

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience (Roblox)

