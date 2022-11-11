Here’s When You Can Watch ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ at Home For Free to See T’Challa’s Farewell

If you’ve been waiting to see the sequel since the first movie came out three years ago, you may want to know how to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at home online for free and when Black Panther 2 will come to Disney Plus. (Spoiler alert: It’s expected to stream by the end of the year.)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the second movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther series and the 30th film in the franchise overall. The movie—which is the final film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—follows Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and other leaders of the Kingdom of Wakanda as they fight to protect their nation from from a threat from the undersea nation of Tlālōcān in the wake of the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman.) Boseman—who played King T’Challa / Black Panther in four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies: 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame—died of colon cancer on August 28, 2020. He was 43 years old.

In an interview with Empire magazine in 2022, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained why the studio decided to not recast T’Challa after Boseman’s death.“It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” he said. “Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And [director] Ryan [Coogler] poured that into the story.” He continued, “The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next?’ And how could the legacy of Chadwick — and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas — continue? That’s what it was all about.”

Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku in the Black Panther movies, also explained in an interview on the “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” podcast in 2022 why he agreed with Feige’s decision to not recast Boseman as T’Challa. I think for this iteration of Black Panther, it’s very hard for me to comment on something like that because I’m of the mind that this is Chadwick’s role. Chadwick created this and Black Panther wouldn’t be the same without Chadwick Boseman who stood for the things that he stood for. When you cast a person, you’re also casting their experiences, you’re casting their politics, you’re casting all these things. Black Panther was heavily defined by the actor that did it, in my opinion,” he said.

So where can fans stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s goodbye to Boseman and T’Challa? Read on for how to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at home online for free and when Black Panther 2 will come to Disney Plus.

When does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever come out?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered in theaters on November 11, 2022.

How to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at home online

How can Marvel fans watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at home online? Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be available to stream for free on Disney Plus around 45 days after its release date, which will be around December 26, 2022.

At a press conference in 2021, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings—the first Marvel movie since the current health crisis to not stream on Disney Plus Premier Access at the same time as its theatrical release—would be available to stream 45 days after its premiere in theaters. “We value flexibility in being able to make last-minute calls,” Chapek said at the time. “Certainly when we planned we didn’t anticipate the resurgence of Covid.” Despite Chapek’s 45-day announcement, it took Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings—which premiered on September 3, 2021—total of 70 days to arrive on Disney Plus on November 12, 2021. It took the next Marvel movie Eternals—which premiered on November 5, 2021—68 days to arrive on Disney Plus on January 12, 2022. While Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals took around 70 days to arrive on Disney Plus, Marvel’s more recent movies are more close to Chapek’s original 45-day timeline.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness became available to stream on Disney Plus on June 22, 2022—47 days after its theatrical premiere on May 6, 2022. Thor: Love & Thunder became available to stream on Disney Plus on September 8, 2022—62 days after its theatrical releasee on July 8, 2022.

Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves users about $16 from the monthly price.) Disney Plus is also a part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month for Hulu with ads and $19.99 per month for Hulu with no ads.) The bundle saves users about $8 per month (or 25 percent) from subscribing to each service individually. (Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, Hulu starts at $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month for a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price.) Disney Plus and ESPN Plus also come free with Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month. The deal saves users around $14.98 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

How to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at home online for free

How can fans watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Black Panther 2 at no cost once it’s available to stream on Disney Plus.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

Who’s in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast?

Who’s in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast? The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast sees the return of several cast members from 2018’s Black Panther, including Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku and Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast also introduces several new cast members including Tenoc Hurta as Namor, and Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, also known as Ironheart, who will have her own Disney Plus series in 2023. See the full Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast below.

Letitia Wright as Shuri



Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia



Danai Gurira as Okoye

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart

Florence Kasumba as Ayo

Michaela Coel as Aneka

Tenoch Huerta as Namor

Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

Angela Bassett as Ramonda

Isaach de Bankolé as the Wakanda River Tribe elder

Dorothy Steel as the Merchant Tribe elder

Danny Sapani as the Border Tribe elder

Mabel Cadena as Namora

Alex Livinalli as Attuma

María Mercedes Coroy as Namor’s mother



One main cast member from 2018’s Black Panther who isn’t in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa / Black Panther in four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies: 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Boseman died of colon cancer on August 28, 2020—around a year before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever started filming. He was 43 years old. “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled it with these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” his family wrote at the time in a statement on his social media. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wild’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

The statement continued, “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also said in a statement at the time, “Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

In an interview on the “The Ringer-Verse” podcast in 2021, producer Nate Moore explained why T’Challa was not recast after Boseman’s death. “We just couldn’t do it,” he said. “When Chad passed, it was a real conversation we had with [director Ryan] Coogler about what do we do, and it was a fast conversation,” Moore said. “I think we all feel so much of T’Challa in the MCU on the screen – not in comics – is tied to Chadwick’s performance, is what he brought to that role both on and off-screen.” He added that the most difficult challenge of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was how to tell “a story without T’Challa” He continued, “[There will be a] level of … catharsis in people coming back this universe without that guy, because that guy and that universe to me are one in the same”.

Will there be a Black Panther 3?

Will there be a Black Panther 3? In an interview with Collider in 2022, producer Nate Moore confirmed that there had been ideas “floated around” for Black Panther 3, but a third movie hadn’t been confirmed yet. “That’s a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question. We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan’s really interested to see how the film plays before we decide,” he said. “There are certainly ideas we’ve floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we’re a bit superstitious in that way. We don’t want to count our chickens, because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Moore also told Gizmodo that he would want director Ryan Coogler to return for Black Panther 3, but it depends on how fans respond to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “That’s the million-dollar question,” he said “Look, you never want to count your chickens before they hatch and the movie’s not out yet. Right now it’s like, let’s see how people respond to this film. But the hope is audiences demand that we make another one and certainly, there have been ideas thrown around. So we’ll see.”

Coogler, for his part, told Gizmodo that he hasn’t thought much about Black Panther 3. “I haven’t thought about it, to be honest,” he said. “When it comes to writing and directing, I’m not the world’s greatest multitasker. I kind of got to do what is in front of me and be singular. When it comes to producing, I’m more geared up to be able to do multiple things. And to plan things, I’ve got a great production company and fantastic collaborators that can help move things along. But when it comes to writing, and in this case, co-writing and directing, I’ve got to finish what’s in front of me and then and then think of all that is happening after that.”

Coogler also told Collider at the time that his focus at the time was on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is why there hadn’t been much progress on Black Panther 3. “I’m a husband and a dad now, so I’m trying to live a long time, you know what I’m saying? And I hope to work a long time,” he said. “And I love making movies, it fills me with a sense of joy that I hope every human can find in their life. And I hope can maintain that joy and make more things of various sizes. But truth be told, like right now, I’m just focusing on [Black Panther: Wakanda Forever] and getting this done, because it’s still a lot of work to do before this comes out to the world. And once that’s over, I’m going to sit and think about what’s next.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be available to stream on Disney Plus around December 26, 2022. Here’s how to subscribe for free.

For more about Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman, read Mia Johnson’s 2020 biography, Chadwick Boseman: Forever Our King. The book, which was published four months after Boseman’s death from colon cancer on August 28, 2020 at the age of 43, takes Marvel fans through Boseman’s career and life from how he was cast as King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther franchise to his secret diagnosis with colon cancer in 2016, two years before the premiere of the first Black Panther movie. The biography—which donates a portion of its proceeds to Fight Colorectal Cancer, an organization dedicating to researching and raising awareness around rectal cancer—also includes dozens of full-color photographs and details about Boseman’s childhood in South Carolina and his final days before his death. “If you love Chadwick Boseman, and who doesn’t, you need this book,” one reviewer wrote.

