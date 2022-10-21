Here’s When You Can Watch ‘Black Adam’ For Free to See The Rock’s 1st Superhero Movie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re Team DC, you may want to know how to watch Black Adam at home online for free to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his first superhero movie.

Black Adam, which is the 11th movie in the DC Extended Universe and a spinoff of 2019’s Shazam!, stars The Rock as DC Comics character Teth-Adam, also known as Black Adam, an antihero from the fictional country of Kahndaq who was imprisoned for 5,000 years. Similar to his rival, Shazam, Black Adam had the powers of various Egyptian gods bestowed upon him from an ancient wizard also by the name of Shazam.

Though The Rock voiced Krypto / Bark Kent / Superdog, a Kryptonian labrador and Superman’s dog, in DC League of Super-Pets, Black Adam is his first on-screen superhero movie. “We also wanted to build out the DC Universe. I’ve been a fan of DC, again as a little boy I was a fan. I loved Superman, he was my favorite growing up. But I didn’t know until I saw my first Black Adam comic, when I saw the Black Adam comic, he was intense, he looked badass, he had brown skin. And I thought, ‘Wait a second, that’s me. I want to be that guy,'” The Rock said in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October 2022.

So where can fans stream Black Adam? Read on for when viewers can watch Black Adam at home online for free to see The Rock as one of DC Comics’ most iconic characters.

When does Black Adam come out?

Black Adam premieres on October 21, 2022, in theaters.

When is Black Adam streaming on HBO Max?

How can fans watch Black Adam at home online? Black Adam is expected to stream on HBO Max around 45 days after its release, which is the same timeline followed by other DC Comics movies by Warner Bros. Pictures, such as The Batman. Given that Black Adam premiered in theaters on October 21, 2022, Black Adam is expected to stream on HBO Max by December 5, 2022. The Batman became available to stream on HBO Max on April 18, 2022, which was 46 days after its theatrical release on March 4, 2022.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar confirmed in an interview with Recode in December 2021 that many of Warner Bros. Pictures DC comics movies—including The Batman, Black Adam and The Flash—will have a 45-day theatrical release before they’re available to stream on HBO Max, Warner Bros.’ exclusive streaming service. “Think about when movies would show up on HBO, which is eight to nine months after theatrical premiere. The Batman is going to show up on day 46 on HBO Max,” Kilar said at the time. “That is a huge change from where things were in 2018, 2017, 2016.” The Flash premieres in theaters on June 23, 2023, which means it’ll be available to stream on HBO Max on August 27 ,2022. The movie stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, a police forensic investigator from Central City and a member of the Justice League who can move at superhuman speed using the Speed Force.

How to watch Black Adam at home online

How can one watch Black Adam online? Black Adam is expected to stream HBO Max on December 5, 2022. HBO Max offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.) HBO Max’s ad-free plan is also available on Hulu for $14.99 per month.

How to watch Black Adam at home online for free

How can one watch Black Adam online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Black Adam at no cost, once it’s available to stream on HBO Max.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Who’s in the Black Adam cast?

The Black Adam cast includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Teth-Adam, also known as Black Adam, an antihero from Kahndaq who was imprisoned for 5,000 years and was bestowed upon the powers of various Egyptian gods by an ancient wizard named Shazam, who also gave powers to the superhero of the same name. Johnson also played Black Adam in a cameo in 2019’s Shazam! and voiced the character in a post-credits scene in 2022’s DC League of Super-Pets. Johnson also voiced the role of Krypto in the movie, as well as Black Adam’s dog, Anubis. See the full Black Adam cast below.

Dwayne Johnson as Teth-Adam / Black Adam

Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall / Hawkman

Noah Centineo as Albert “Al” Rothstein / Atom Smasher

Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz

Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael Gregor / Sabbac

Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone

Bodhi Sabongui as Amon Tomaz

Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate

Jalon Christian and Uli Latukefu as Hurut / Teth-Adam

Mohammed Amer as Karim

James Cusati-Moyer as Samir

Djimon Hounsou as Shazam

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

Henry Cavill as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman

Henry Winkler as Al Pratt

In an interview with Polygon in 2022, The Rock explained how Black Adam was originally set to debut in 2019’s Shazam! before Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics decided to give the character his own movie. “The movie that was finally delivered after years and years of deliberation, of conversation, of fighting, was Shazam and Black Adam, in one movie, trying to tell both origin stories within 100 minutes,” he said. “And it felt like it was just thrown together. It didn’t feel like it had the priority and respect that both characters and both origin stories needed.”

He continued, “I said, ‘I think we really have to go in another direction. I think we should split this up and make two movies.'” [The script] was funnier, and that made it really tricky. The Black Adam that we saw on our side, the Seven Bucks [Johnson’s production company] side, was that Black Adam was brutal and was intense and was really fucking pissed. He lost his family, wiped away. That’s his rage. And that was hard when we’re trying to establish that [tone] and we have a whole other thing here — and with a lot of kids!”

Black Adam is expected to stream on HBO Max on December 5, 2022. Here’s how to watch it for free.

