Here’s How to Watch the Bills vs. Rams Game So You Don’t Miss the Kick Off of NFL Season

If you can’t wait for the start of the 2022 NFL season, you may want to know how to watch the Bills vs. Rams game to see the kick off match of football season.

The Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams will play against each other in the National Football League kick off game on September 8, 2022. The game will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the Rams’ home stadium. The game marks the Rams’ first NFL 2022 season game after they won the Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals in February 2022. The Rams won 23 to 20.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times in 2021, the Rams’ quarterback, Matthew Stanford, who was traded from the Detroit Lions in January of that year, revealed why he asked the Lions for a trade. “It was tough. It wasn’t something that I thought about on a Friday and happened on a Saturday. It was something that I had spent some time thinking about. It started casually probably with just my wife and I. She saw everything I put into this game and that team and that city, everything I had given. She had a front-row seat for that. She would talk to me about it, we would talk to each other,” he said at the time.

He continued, “It’s one of those things in life where you’ve got to make a decision. It wasn’t something that was easy for me. It was something that frankly could have backfired in my face. I could have said, “Hey, this is what I’m thinking,” and the Lions could have said, ‘Well, we don’t really care. You’re our guy for two more years and you’re going to see us through this thing.’ I have to give them a ton of credit for their, I don’t know what the word is, open-mindedness or respect for me? It was probably a little bit of both. They were understanding to let it kind of happen or at least get the wheels turning on it.”

But back to the Bills vs. the Rams. So where can NFL fans stream the kick off game? Read on for how to watch the Bills vs. Rams game online for free to see the start of NFL season.

When is the Bills vs. Rams game?

Bills vs. Rams game airs on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. ET on September 8, 2022.

How to watch the Bills vs. Rams game online

How can fans watch the Bills vs. Rams game online? The Bills vs. Rams game airs on NBC, which is available to stream on services like Sling TV, Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV. Sling TV starts at $17.50 for the first month; Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $64.99 per month; Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and includes free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

The Bills. Vs. Rams game is also available to stream on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, which offers three plans: Peacock Free, which users can sign up for with just their email; Peacock Premium, which includes ads and costs $4.99 per month; and Peacock Premium Plus, which is ad-free and costs $9.99 per month. To watch the Bills vs. Rams game, however, users will need to sign up for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

Sling TV Sling TV offers three plans: Sling Orange, which is suited for college sports and families; Sling Blue, which is suited for professional sports and news; and Sling Orange & Blue, which includes both plans. To watch the Bills vs. Rams game on NBC, however, users will need to subscribe to Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue, which are the plans that include NBC.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue each cost $35 per month, while Sling Orange & Blue costs $50 per month and includes a combination package of both plans. However, Sling has a current deal where new subscribers can sign up for any plan for 50 percent off their first month, which cuts the price of Sling Orange and Sling Blue to $17.50 and Sling Orange & Blue to $25 for a new subscriber’s first month. The deal makes Sling the cheapest live TV streaming service on the market right now. Sling TV also has a current add-on promotion where new subscribers can receive one month of Showtime, Starz and EPIX for free. The promotion saves users $24 from subscribing to Showtime ($10 per month), Starz ($9 per month) and EPIX ($5 per month) as add-ons without the deal.

Sling Orange & Blue offers 47 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Blue offers 41 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Orange offers 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on one device. All Sling TV plans also include more than 10,000 hours of on-demand shows, movies and other content.

How to watch the Bills vs. Rams game online for free

How can fans watch the Bills vs. Rams game online for free? Read on for how to stream the match at no cost.

Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Starter, Pro and Elite plans. Fubo’s Starter plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 250 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time. The Pro plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 210 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time. Each plan includes NBC to watch the Bills vs. Rams game.

Fubo starts at $64.99 per month for its Starter plan. The next level up is the Pro plan, which costs $69.99 per month. The final level is the Elite plan, which includes $79.99 per month. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, costs $33 per month and includes 34 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time.

If you want to watch the Bills vs. Rams game online for free, there is a way, but you’ll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity account Start watching the Bills vs. Rams game

Another way to watch the Bills vs. Rams game online for free is to be a Cox subscriber or know someone who is. Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium. Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. See step-by-step instructions for how to watch the Bills vs. Rams game online for free with Cox’s free Peacock Premium subscription below.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Cox account Start watching the Bills vs. Rams game

While Hulu+ With Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial, it does come with free subscriptions to Disney Plus (a value of $7.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (a value of $6.99 per month), saving subscribers a total of $14.98 per month from subscribing to these services individually. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month. Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with more than 75 channels, including NBC to watch the Bills vs. Rams game. Hulu+ With Live TV also includes access to Hulu’s streaming library of thousands of TV shows and movies, including Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, The Dropout, Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People and The Great. Other Hulu+ With Live TV features include the ability to stream on two screens at the same time, and an unlimited DVR service that saves live TV recordings for up to nine months and allows users to fast-forward to their favorite parts.

What is the NFL 2022 Week 1 schedule?

See below for the NFL 2022 week 1 schedule.

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Bills vs. Rams – 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC & Universo

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Saints vs. Falcons – 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Browns vs. Panthers – 1 p.m. ET, CBS

49ers vs. Bears – 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Steelers vs. Bengals – 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Eagles vs. Lions – 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Colts vs. Texans – 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Patriots vs. Dolphins – 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Ravens vs. Jets – 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Jaguars vs. Commanders – 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Giants vs. Titans – 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Chiefs vs. Cardinals – 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Raiders vs. Chargers – 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Packers vs. Vikings – 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys – 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC & Universo

Monday, September 12, 2022

Broncos vs. Seahawks – 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

