How to Watch the Billboard Women in Music Awards to See SZA, TWICE & More Perform—Live Stream

A year in the making. If you love strong and talented women in the arts, here’s how to watch the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

What are the Billboard Women in Music Awards? Each year Billboard’s Women in Music event recognizes music’s rising artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the industry and community. This year, SZA is the 2023 Billboard Woman of the Year. Epic Records’ Sylvia Rhone, the first Black woman both to run a record label and hold the dual title of chairman/CEO at a major, leads this year’s list of high-achieving women from every sector of the industry. Becky G will be honored with the Impact Award presented by American Express, Doechii with the Rising Star Award presented by Honda, Ivy Queen with the Icon Award, Kim Petras with the Chartbreaker Award, Latto with the Powerhouse Award, Lainey Wilson with the Rulebreaker Award, Lana Del Rey with the Visionary Award, Rosalía with the Producer of the Year Award and TWICE with the Breakthrough Award.

What time is the Billboard Women in Music Awards?

What time is the Billboard Women in Music Awards? The Billboard Women in Music Awards will air on March 1, 2023, 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

How to watch Billboard Women in Music Awards

The 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards will livestream here on and Billboard’s YouTube account. You can also watch right here on STYLECASTER, above.

Where are the Billboard Women in Music Awards?

The Billboard Women in Music Awards are held at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. To attend in person, you can buy tickets to the event at billboardwomeninmusic.com . Ticket prices range from $85 to $275, not including taxes. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. PT, while the red carpet opens at 5:00 p.m. PT.

For those not attending in person, the event will be live-streamed by Billboard and STYLECASTER’s parent company Penske Media Corporation, via the company’s in-house platform Harmony. Fans can watch the livestream on Billboard and IndieWire, as well as Variety, WWD, The Hollywood Reporter, Soaps, Robb Report, She Knows, Stylecaster, FN, and Vibe. The official pre-show to the event, sponsored by Nationwide, will stream exclusively on Billboard, beginning at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. Watch here:

Who is hosting the Billboard Women in Music Awards?

Who is hosting the Billboard Women in Music Awards? Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson. Presenters will include Dove Cameron, Sabrina Carpenter, Chloe Bailey, Coi Leray and Wondagurl.

Who will be awarded during the Billboard Women in Music Awards?

Here is a list of all the recipients of the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023:

SZA (Woman of the Year) Becky G (Impact Award presented by American Express) Doechii (Rising Star Award presented by Honda) Ivy Queen (Icon Award) Kim Petras (Chartbreaker Award) Latto (Powerhouse Award) Lainey Wilson (Rulebreaker Award) Lana Del Rey (Visionary Award) Rosalía (Producer of the Year Award) TWICE (Breakthrough Award)

On how she feels about being Billboard’s Woman of the Year, SZA told the site, “It really scares me. But I really want to do something with my time in the sun right now. There’s so much I want to do for other people. I need to do something to deserve that in a way that has nothing to do with me, something that’s selfless and uplifts other women, people, period. It makes me feel more responsible than I was before. I feel like I owe everyone so much more than just smiling and getting onstage and waving. Part of it I know is just letting God use me and be myself and letting that be part of the work. But I know that there’s something more that I have to do.”

Kim Petras also discussed how the music industry changed its attitude towards trans artists, saying that it changed “A lot. When I tried to sign to [labels] in the beginning of my career, it was like, “What is the fan base going to be? How do we market this? There isn’t a place for you.” Then I went to gay clubs and built a solid fan base and showed everyone it’s possible. Now they have to accept it. I’m happy there are more trans artists now that are being taken seriously. I just don’t want to be the last.”

Breakthrough award winner and K-Pop group TWICE talked about how they want their impact to be made in the west. “I think it’s the songs of ours that carry TWICE’s color rather than the language in which the song is sung,” member Jihyo says. “I don’t think the language is that relevant in carrying out TWICE’s [identity].”

Meanwhile, Rising Star Award winner Doechii revealed that 2023 IS her year. “Y’all are going to get it this year. It’s my pop era. Usually I’m alone [in the studio], but these days I’ve been inviting people in. Usually I like people to send me beats and I’ll just listen through, but recently I’ve been working with producers like J White in person, which is cool. So my vibe is kind of changing; it’s a lot of energy. It feels like a party.”

Becky G talked about changing the industry itself. “It’s not about what you identify as but who you are and how you treat other people and the change you want to make after you become the change. Someone told me the other day, “This contract looks like industry standard,” and I really challenged them. I said, “To be honest, that’s offensive because industry standard wasn’t made with people like me in mind.” It wasn’t made for young, brown women who are Latinas; who identify as a boss; who have ideas; who speak two languages. It’s about time that the industry starts to reflect that. And not just in how we’re represented but how we’re treated, how we’re paid, how we’re invited into those spaces. Changing those things is hard and I can’t do that alone, so I’m grateful I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with so many women.”

Rosalia also talked about the way of representation of women producers in the music business. “I became a songwriter and producer because I cared way too much. I did research when I was younger of women who were producing, and it was hard to find them, but they taught me that this was possible. Björk, Delia Derbyshire, Kate Bush — they’ve done this, and we don’t talk about it enough. I know I’m not the only one because there’s a new generation of women producing like Caroline Polachek, PinkPantheress — there are literally so many. It would be great if more people knew about them outside of the industry.”

