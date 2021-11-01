Here’s How to Watch ‘Big Brother VIP’ in the US to See Meghan Markle’s Brother & More as Contestants

If you’re an American Big Brother superfan, you may want to know how to watch Big Brother VIP in the US to see Caitlyn Jenner, Meghan Markle’s brother and more as celebrity contestants.

Big Brother VIP, a spinoff of the Dutch reality TV series Big Brother, premiered in 2002 under the title Celebrity Big Brother. The show follows the same format as other versions of Big Brother, where 12 or so contestants live in a house together with no communication with the outside world as they compete for a cash prize. On Big Brother VIP, that prize is $100,000 for a charity of their choice. While in the house, the contestants—who are called “Houseguests”—are filmed 24/7 as viewers can watch at home. The contestants compete in challenges for power and safety as they vote out each other one by one until three houseguests remain. Unlike the American version of Big Brother, where eliminated contestants vote on the winner, the Australian public votes between the three finalists for which contestant should win the season and the grand prize.

So how can one watch Big Brother VIP Australia in the US? Read on for how to stream one of the most wild seasons of Celebrity Big Brother yet to see Meghan Markle’s brother, Caitlyn Jenner and more stars compete for power.

When does Big Brother VIP Australia 2021 air?

Big Brother VIP Australia airs on Sundays through Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. Australia time on Channel 7 and 7 Plus. In the US, Big Brother VIP Australia airs at 4:30 a.m. ET and 1:30 a.m. PT.

How to watch Big Brother VIP Australia 2021 in the US

So how can Americans watch Big Brother VIP Australia in the US? Read on for our tips and tricks for how to watch Big Brother VIP Australia in the US to not miss Caitlyn Jenner, Meghan Markle’s brother and more celebrity contestants.

The best way to watch Big Brother VIP Australia in the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. Big Brother VIP Australia airs live and is available to stream for free on 7Plus’ website, 7plus.com.au. To watch the show, however, Americans will need a VPN. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial.

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 30-day free trial, ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Of course, users can do more than watch Big Brother VIP Australia in the US with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, which have different content than in the US, as well as access international streaming services like Hayu, which has almost ever reality TV show out there, like the whole Real Housewives franchise and other Bravo shows. Users can also watch shows like Bachelor in Paradise Canada and Love Island Australia.

So how can you watch Big Brother VIP Australia in the US? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the “Australia” Visit Big Brother VIP Australia‘s page on 7plus.com.au Create an account and login Start watching Big Brother VIP Australia in the US! To watch past episodes, visit Big Brother VIP Australia‘s 7plus page. To watch Big Brother VIP Australia live, visit 7plus’ website and click “Live”

Who is in the Big Brother VIP Australia cast?

The Big Brother VIP Australia cast includes Caitlyn Jenner; Meghan Markle’s brother, Thomas Markle Jr.; and Omarosa. See below for the full Big Brother VIP Australia cast.

Bernard Curry (actor)

Caitlyn Jenner (Olympic medalist and former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star)

Daniel “Danny” Hayes (former Big Brother contestant)

Dayne Beams (former AFL captain)

Ellie Gonsalves (actress and model)

Imogen Anthony (fashion designer and model)

Jessika Power (Married at First Sight star)

Josh Carroll (model)

Luke Toki (former Australian Survivor contestant)

Matt Cooper (former NRL player)

Omarosa (political aide and former Apprentice contestant)

Thomas Markle Jr. (Meghan Markle’s brother)

Who is the Big Brother VIP Australia host?

The Big Brother VIP Australia host is media personality Sonia Kruger, who also hosts Big Brother Australia, Love Island Australia and The Voice Australia.

