Here’s How to Watch ‘Big Brother Canada’ in the US to See Which Canadian Houseguest Wins

If you’re a BB superfan, you may want to know how to watch Big Brother Canada in the US to see the version that’s considered one of the best Big Brother shows in the world.

Big Brother Canada, a spinoff of the Dutch reality TV series Big Brother, premiered in 2013 on the Canadian network Slice before it moved to Global TV in season three. The show follows the same format as other versions of Big Brother, where around 15 contestants live in a house together with no communication with the outside world as they compete for a cash prize. On Big Brother Canada, that prize is $100,000. While in the house, the contestants—who are called “Houseguests”—are filmed 24/7 as viewers can watch at home on a live feed. The contestants compete in challenges for power and safety as they vote out each other one by one until two Houseguests remain. The eliminated Houseguests, who form a jury, vote between the two finalists for the winner of that Big Brother season.

In an interview with Mike’s Bloggity Blog in 2013, Big Brother Canada host Arisa Cox revealed what the show often looks for in contestants they want to cast. “We saw such diverse personalities in the house, I don’t think you should try to be like anyone else. Just be yourself. I spoke with the casting director who does a lot of the U.S shows and she said it was so refreshing that in Canada not everyone is trying to be an actor,” she said. “Our people have actual jobs and just love the game. So I think they want to see people more like that, a dentist, a firefighter. I think that’s what they want.

When does Big Brother Canada air?

Big Brother Canada season 10 airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on Global and GlobalTV.com. Past episodes are available to stream for free on GlobalTV.com and BigBrotherCanada.ca. The Big Brother Canada live feed is also available to stream for free on BigBrotherCanada.ca.

How to watch Big Brother Canada in the US

The best way to watch Big Brother Canada in the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. Big Brother Canada airs live and is available to stream for free on BigBrotherCanada.ca and GlobalTV.com. To watch the show, however, Americans will need a VPN. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 90 days for free. (Yup—that’s three months at no cost.)

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the free 90 days, ExpressVPN costs $6.67 per month for a 12-month plan ($80.04 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. ExpressVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you subscribe and change your mind. Of course, users can do more than watch Big Brother Canada in the US with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max, which have different content than in the US, as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “Canada” To watch Big Brother Canada episodes for free, visit BigBrotherCanada.ca and click “Full Episodes” or visit GlobalTV.com and click “Shows” and “Big Brother Canada.” To watch Big Brother Canada live, visit GlobalTV.com and click “Sign in” and log in with your TV provider.

Who’s the Big Brother Canada host?

The Big Brother Canada season 10 host is Arisa Cox, who has hosted the show since season one and also executive produces the series. Cox, who is from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, has also worked at E! News Weekend on E! Canada, CBC News Network, CHBN-FM, CTV Ottawa and A-Channel Ottawa. She’s also acted in shows and movies like Instant Star, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, The Smart Woman Survival Guide and Guns.

Cox told Carter Matt in 2019 that she tries not to heavily research the Big Brother Canada cast before the show starts filming. “You may not know this but going into season 1, I made it my policy to not find out anything about the cast until the cast is released to the public. Think about the restraint to do that!” she said. “I sort of compare it to not knowing if you’re having a girl or a boy and then letting yourself be surprised. It’s a surprise whenever you find out, but there’s still something exciting about waiting until the big day to see these bios and watch the videos alongside everyone else. That adds so much to the experience for me and it makes me go into the game giving everyone their shot rather than having early favorites. I’ve got on my eye on each and every one of them because there has not been a year when I was not surprised by multiple people in the cast.”

