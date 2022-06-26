Here’s How to Watch the BET Awards For Free to Celebrate a Night of Black Excellence in Film, Music & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love celebrating Black excellence in all its forms, you may want to know how to watch the BET Awards 2022 online for free. Luckily, we’ve got some tips to stream the ceremony online without spending a dime up ahead.

Dating back to 2001, the BET Awards were originally established by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate Black talent in music, acting, sports and other fields of entertainment. The inaugural ceremony was held at the Paris Las Vegas resort on the Las Vegas Strip. The awards, which are presented annually, are now broadcast live on BET and feature performances by artists. This year, Lizzo, Jack Harlow and Chance the Rapper are all set to take the stage during the ceremony’s star-studded lineup.

While viewership for the BET Awards has ebbed and flowed over the years, the event is still known as one of the most important ceremonies celebrating Black excellence in entertainment today. For everything there is to know about how to watch the BET Awards online—including your options to stream the ceremony for free—keep on reading below.

When are the BET Awards 2022?

The BET Awards 2022 air on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on BET.

How to watch the BET Awards 2022

The BET Awards are available to stream on Sling, Philo and Hulu+ With Live TV, each of which offers BET network. If we were to pick one service, we’d recommend Philo as the cheapest option of the three. The service starts at only $25 per month and offers over 60 channels, including BET, so that you can watch the BET Awards online as they airs live. Sling, on the other hand, costs $35 per month and currently offers two plans, Sling Blue and Sling Orange. To watch BET Awards online.

If you’re looking for more bang for your buck, Hulu+ With Live TV is also a great option to watch the BET Awards online. The service, which costs $69.99 per month, also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional cost to subscribers and will allow users to stream BET Awards online over and over again even after it airs live on Lifetime and A&E.

How to watch the BET Awards 2022 online for free

Now that we know there’s a way to how to watch BET Awards online, only one question remains: Is there a way to stream the BET Awards for free? Well, yes! Your best option is to watch the BET Awards online for free using one of the free trial offers included below, so keep on reading to check out your options.

One of your best options to watch the BET Awards online for free has to be Philo. The service is currently offering a 7-day free trial to stream BET Awards on BET. In addition to these, Philo has an impressive lineup including AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network, among others, for only $25 per month. Of course, all of this and more will be available to you for an entire week, giving you more than enough time to watch the BET Awards online for free.

Another option to watch the BET Awards 2022 online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream the BET Awards 2022. Along with BET, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, CNN and CBS, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.

Who is the BET Awards 2022 host?

The BET Awards 2022 host is Taraji P. Henson, who returns after hosting the ceremony in 2021. In an interview with Variety, Henson opened up about her partnership with the network, where she will be starring and producing in her new limited series, Queenie. “The reason why I went to BET is because that’s my community,” Henson shared. “BET has been such a great part of my career—keeping me relevant and keeping my fans in touch with me by playing movies that I’ve done over and over, like ‘Baby Boy.’”

She added, “I just want to be where I’m celebrated and not tolerated; where I have these incredible ideas and they don’t just put them on the shelf. [BET is] interested in bringing my dreams to making them a reality. They understand the messaging I’m trying to get across to our audience and they’re behind it. The support is just beyond. I’ve never had this kind of support anywhere.”

Where are the BET Awards 2022?

The BET Awards 2022 will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Microsoft Theater has served as the BET Awards’ usual venue since 2013.

The 2022 BET Awards air on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on BET.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.