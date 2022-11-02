Here’s How to Watch ‘Below Deck Adventure’ Live to Meet Bravo’s Newest Captain & Yachties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

All aboard! If you love Captain Lee, Sandy and Glen, you may want to know how to watch Below Deck Adventure live online to see the newest captain and yachties from the Below Deck franchise.

Below Deck Adventure is the fifth show in Bravo’s Below Deck franchise after the premiere of the original Below Deck in 2013, Below Deck Mediterranean in 2015, Below Deck Sailing Yacht in 2020, and Below Deck Down Under in 2022. Like the other shows in the Below Deck franchise, Below Deck Adventure chronicles the personal and professional lives of several crew members—including a captain, a chef, stewards and deckhands—working and living aboard a superyacht during charter season.

What makes Below Deck Adventure different than other Below Deck shows are the thrilling activities the guests take part of, which are often physically demanding for its crew. Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure followed charter guests in the glacial fjords of Norway as they took part in activities like sledding, heli skiing, cold-water plunging, and fishing in the Scandinavian waters.

“It’s a totally different set of customers and guests,” Captain Kerry Titheradge told Entertainment Weekly in 2022. “The Caribbean, there’s a lot of beach parties and often people are enjoying inside of the boat, ’cause it’s so damn hot. In the Mediterranean, it’s all about pulling up at San Tropez and being seen.” He continued, We went biking down Trollstigen road, this road that has dozens of hairpin turns. They went paragliding, horseback riding. We got classy and did a fashion show in the caves.”

So where can fans stream Below Deck Adventure? Read on for how to watch Below Deck Adventure live online to not miss a moment of Bravo’s newest Below Deck show.

When does Below Deck Adventure air?

Below Deck Adventure season 1 premieres on November 1, 2022, and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT on Bravo.

How to watch Below Deck Adventure live online

How can fans watch Below Deck Adventure live online? Below Deck Adventure airs on Bravo, which is available to stream on services like like Sling TV, which offers three plans: Sling Orange, which is suited for college sports and families; Sling Blue, which is suited for professional sports and news; and Sling Orange & Blue, which includes both plans. To watch Below Deck Adventure, fans will need to subscribe to either Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue, which are the plans that offer Bravo.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue each cost $35 per month, while Sling Orange & Blue costs $50 per month. However, Sling has a current deal where new subscribers can sign up for any plan for 50 percent off their first month, which cuts the price of Sling Orange and Sling Blue to $17.50 and Sling Orange & Blue to $25 for a new subscriber’s first month. The deal makes Sling the cheapest live TV streaming service on the market right now.

Along with their half-off deal, Sling TV also has a current promotion where new subscribers can receive one month of Showtime, Starz and EPIX for free. The promotion saves users $24 from subscribing to Showtime ($10 per month), Starz ($9 per month) and EPIX ($5 per month) as add-ons without the deal. Sling Orange & Blue offers 47 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Blue offers 41 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Orange offers 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on one device.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Sling TV to watch Below Deck Adventure live online.

Visit Sling.com and click “Try Us Today” Select Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue as your service Enter your information and payment method Search for “Bravo” and watch Below Deck Adventure on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT

Who’s in the Below Deck Adventure cast?

The Below Deck Adventure season 1 cast includes nine stars: one captain, one chief stew, one chef, one bosun, two stewards, and three deckhands. See the full Below Deck Adventure cast and their roles below.

Kerry Titheradge – Captain

Jessica Condy – Chef

Lewis Lupton – Bosun

Faye Clarke – Chief Steward

Kasie Faddah – Steward

Oriana Schneps – Steward

Kyle Dickhard – Deckhand

Michael Gilman – Deckhand

Nathan Morley Deckhand

Among the charter guests for season 1 of Below Deck Adventure was The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Heather Gay. She was joined by Friend of Angie Harrington. Captain Kerry Titheradge—who appeared at Bravo Con 2022 with Below Deck captains Lee Rosbach, Sandy Yawn, Glenn Shephard and Jason Chambers—teased to Entertainment Weekly in October 2022 about Heather’s time on Below Deck Adventure. “The energy that she brought was absolutely incredible,” Captain Kerry said. “The most amazing place that we went the whole time was where their adventure was, Geiranger. You’ve got this waterfall behind the town and it kind of splits the town in two. It’s like Disneyland for adults.” He also hinted at drama between the superyacht crew at the start of the season “kind of started the show off with a bang.”

Heather also teased her guest appearance on Below Deck Adventure in an Instagram post in September 2022. All the feels! Norway has my heart ♥️ Celebrating the best kind of friendships on @bravotv and @belowdeckbravo starting November 1st 🛥🇳🇴” she captioned a slideshow of photos and videos. She also retweeted the trailer at the time with the caption, “What an adventure!!! 🇳🇴❤️”

In an interview with The Dipp in 2022, Below Deck executive producer Nadine Rajabi, who created Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure, revealed what an average day is like filming the franchise. “We are actually on the boat and we have a 24-hours-a-day shoot schedule. We split the team up in 12-hour shifts, morning and night shifts, so we have access to the cast at all times. When you’re not on shift, you take the water taxi back to the production crew’s hotel nearby, where we exchange notes with those on the other shift, to make sure nothing falls through the cracks,” she said. “We are very lucky to be on this crew and get to experience this type of travel, but this workplace is nothing but mundane, since you really live and sleep all in the same place… most of the time in a tiny, little control room on the boat.”

Below Deck Adventure airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT on Bravo. Shop our Bravo gift guide here.