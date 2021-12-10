Here’s When You Can Watch ‘Being the Ricardos’ For Free to See Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball

If you were a fan of I Love Lucy, you may want to know how to watch Being the Ricardos online for free to see what happened behind the scenes of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s relationship.

Being the Ricardos, which was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the real-life couple who starred in the lead roles of I Love Lucy. The movie follows Ball and Arnaz’s relationship while filming the sitcom, which ran for six years on CBS from 1951 to 1957. According to Amazon Studios‘ official description of the film, Being the Ricardos provides a “revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship” and “takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week” of I Love Lucy.

The movie also stars J. K. Simmons and Nina Arianda as Ball and Arnaz’s co-stars on I Love Lucy, and Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy as writers on the sitcom. In an interview with Extra in December 2021, Kidman opened up about why she wanted to play Ball. “That is something that Javier and I want to honor,” she said. “But at the same time, you want it to be a true depiction of who they are so that people watching it go, ‘Oh, OK…’ Aaron’s really gone in there, he’s done them proud, but at the same time he has been very true to their spirits… They’re compelling, fascinating… people and at the same time—they are human.”

If you want to see Kidman and Bardem as the stars of one of the greatest American sitcoms of all time, you may want to know how to watch Being the Ricardos online for free. Read on for our tips and tricks to do that.

When does Being the Ricardos come out?

Being the Ricardos premieres in theaters on December 10, 2021. The movie becomes available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on December 21, 2021.

How to watch Being the Ricardos online

Being the Ricardos is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on December 21, 2021, which costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $6.49 per month, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Being the Ricardos online for free

Here’s how to Being the Ricardos online for free. Lucky for you, Amazon Prime Video offers a free trial, which is more than enough time to watch Being the Ricardos online for free. Read on for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial ahead.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Being the Ricardos on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you’re a student, the Amazon Prime’s free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. After the free trial ends, students can sign up for Amazon Prime for $6.49 per month, which is half the price fo the regular subscription. Like Amazon Prime, Student Prime also comes with a free Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prime Student is Amazon Prime for students, and includes the same benefits as Prime memberships. Those benefits include Prime Delivery (which includes free one-day delivery, free same-day delivery and free two-hour grocery delivery), as well as free Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Video accounts. Prime Student also includes other benefits like two free months of Kindle Unlimited, 99 cents per month for Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as 99-cent-per-month subscriptions to Prime Video channels like Showtime, Lifetime, Shudder and History. Other benefits include free food delivery with Grubhub+, up to 10 percent off of flights and hotels with Student Universe, one free month of Course Hero, a homework help service, and three free months of Calm, a meditation app.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Student’s free trial.

Visit Prime Student’s website Click “Try Prime Student“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Being the Ricardos on Amazon Prime Video for free

Who’s in the Being the Ricardos cast?

The Being the Ricardos cast includes Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in the lead roles of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz respectively. See the full Being the Ricardos cast below.

Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball

Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz

J. K. Simmons as William Frawley

Nina Arianda as Vivian Vance

Tony Hale as Jess Oppenheimer

Alia Shawkat as Madelyn Pugh

Jake Lacy as Bob Carroll Jr.

Clark Gregg as Howard Wenke

Nelson Franklin as Joe Strickland

Christopher Denham as Donald Glass

How long is Being the Ricardos?

Being the Ricardos is two hours and 11 minutes long.

