Here’s How to Watch ‘Beauty and the Beast Live’ For Free to See Belle, Gaston & More Disney Characters Come to Life

If you love the animated movie, you may want to know how to watch Beauty and the Beast Live! online for free to see the 30th anniversary of the classic Disney film.

Beauty and the Beast Live! A 30th Celebration honors the 30th anniversary of Walt Disney Pictures’ animated movie, Beauty and the Beast, which premiered on December 13, 1991. The movie, which was a part of Disney‘s Renaissance period, grossed more than $331 million at the box office worldwide and was the first animated movie to be nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture at the 64th Academy Awards. The film also won the Oscar for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for its title song, “Beauty and the Beast,” as well as the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. The movie was made into a Broadway musical in 1994 and ran until 2007.

Beauty and the Beast Live! stars Grammy winners H.E.R. as Belle and Josh Groban as the Beast. The star-studded Beauty and the Beast Live! cast also includes Shania Twain, Martin Short, Joshua Henry, David Alan Grier and Rita Moreno. In an interview with Good Morning America in December 2022, H.E.R. opened up about the moment she learned she would be playing Belle in Beauty and the Beast Live! “Immediately I was like, ‘I get to wear the yellow dress!'” she said. “I have to wear the yellow dress — that’s going to be the moment … but I was so excited. I got to unlock a new thing within myself and that’s why I say the timing is so great.” She continued, “My inner Disney princess, which I think is this fearless and joyful and just strong and kind of brave thing within myself. I’m finding. It’s been a crazy, wonderful experience.”

So where can fans stream Beauty and the Beast Live! A 30th Celebration? Read on for how to watch Beauty and the Beast Live! online for free to see Belle, the Beast, Gaston and more characters come to life.

When does Beauty and the Beast Live! air?

Beauty and the Beast Live!: A 30th Celebration airs on December 15, 2022, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

How to watch Beauty and the Beast Live! online

How can fans watch Beauty and the Beast Live! online? Beauty and the Beast Live!: A 30th Celebration airs on ABC, which is available to stream on services like Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV. Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and comes with free subscriptions to Hulu and Disney Plus, while Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $69.99 per month.

Beauty and the Beast Live! is also available to stream on Disney Plus starting on December 16, 2022. Disney Plus offers two plans: a Basic ad-supported plan for $7.99 per month and a Premium no-ads plan for $10.99 per month. Along with no ads, the Premium plan also allows users to download content to watch off line.

Disney Plus is also included in The Disney Bundle, which offers three plans: Duo Basic for $9.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu and Disney Plus; Trio Basic for $12.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus); and Trio Premium for $19.99 per month (which includes ad-free plans for Hulu, and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus). The Duo Basic saves subscribers $5.99 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; Trio Basic saves subscribers $12.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; and Trio Premium saves subscribers $15.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ no-ads plans and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plan individually.

How to watch Beauty and the Beast Live! online for free

How can fans watch Beauty and the Beast Live! online for free? Read on for how to stream Beauty and the Beast Live! at no cost.

Beauty and the Beast Live! airs on ABC, which is available to stream on Fubo TV. Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Pro, Elite and Ultimate. plans. Fubo’s Pro plan includes 142 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 266 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Ultimate plan includes 306 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time. Each plan includes ABC to watch Beauty and the Beast Live!.

Fubo starts at $69.99 per month for its Pro plan. The next level is the Elite plan for $79.99 per month. The final level is the Ultimate plan for $99.99 per month. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, costs $32.99 per month and includes 45 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to two screens at the same time.

Beauty and the Beast Live! is available to stream on Disney Plus starting on December 16, 2022. If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN Plus subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $25.97 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

Watch Beauty and the Beast Live! With Hulu+ With Live TV

Beauty and the Beast Live! is available to stream on Disney Plus starting on December 16, 2022. Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are free with Hulu+ With Live TV. Hulu+ With live TV costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan comes with free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free no-ads plans of Hulu and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan saves users $25.97 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus individually, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan saves users $35.97 per month.

Who’s in the Beauty and the Beast Live! cast?

Who’s in the Beauty and the Beast Live! cast? The Beauty and the Beast Live!: 30th Anniversary cast includes H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as the Beast, and Joshua Henry as Gaston. The cast also includes cameos from Paige O’Hara (the original voice of Belle), Richard White (the original voice of Gaston) and composor Alan Menken. O’Hara, White and Menken worked on Disney’s 1991 animated Beauty and the Beast movie. Beauty and the Beast Live! is directed by Jon M. Chu, who also directed movie musicals like In the Heights and Wicked. See the full Beauty and the Beast Live! cast below.

H.E.R. as Belle

Elle Naomi as Young Belle

Josh Groban as the Beast

Joshua Henry as Gaston

Rita Moreno as the Narrator

Martin Short as Lumière

Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts

David Alan Grier as Cogsworth

Rizwan Manji as LeFou

Jon Jon Briones as Maurice

Leo Abelo Perry as Chip

Charissa Kroeger as Bimbette

Paige O’Hara as the Bookseller

Richard White as the Baker

Alan Menken as the Piano Player

In an interview on Good Morning America in December 2022, H.E.R., who also executive produces the special, explained what playing Belle in Beauty and the Beast Live means to her. “I never thought I could be a Disney princess,” she said. “Of course every little girl wants to be a Disney princess, but I’ve never seen one that looks like me—so I get to be that to little girls now.” She continued, “And that’s such a huge deal on top of being a producer on Beauty and the Beast, which is crazy,. I got to do a lot of the new arrangements and work with Alan Menken, the original arranger and producer. It’s been an amazing experience just learning so much about myself and it’s been a lot of fun honestly.” She added, “Being a Disney princess is fun!”

