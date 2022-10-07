Here’s How to Watch Bathurst 1000 in the US to See ‘The Great Race’ of Australia

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a racecar fan, you may want to know how to watch the Bathurst 1000 in the US live online for free to see the race considered as the mot important motorsport event in Australia.

The Bathurst 1000 is a 1000-kilometer car race held each year on the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia. The race runs as part of the Supercars Championship, an incarnation of the Australian Touring Car Championship. Known as The Great Race among among motorsports fans, the concept for Bathurst 1000 started in 1960 with the Armstrong 500 at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit before it was relocated to Bathurst in 1963, where it’s been hosted ever since. The race historically runs throughout Labor Day weekend in New South Wales in early October.

The winners of the Bathurst 1000 are awarded with the Peter Brock Trophy, an award introduced at the 2006 race to commemorate the death of Peter Brock, one of the most successful and influential drivers in the history of the Bathurst 1000, with 11 wins in the event. Brock also had the nickname “King of the Mountain.”

So where can Americans stream the Bathurst 1000? Read on for how to watch the Bathurst 1000 in the US live online for free to see “The Great Race” of Australia.

What is the Bathurst 1000 schedule?

The 2022 Bathurst 1000 starts on October 6, 2022 and runs for four days until October 9, 2022. See the full 2022 Bathurst 1000 schedule below, including when the races air in the US.

Thursday October 6

Supercars – Practice 1 (all drivers) 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. AEDT (Australia) 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET (US) 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. PT (US)

Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers) 3:55 p.m. – 4:55 AEDT (Australia) 12:55 a.m. – 1:55 a.m. ET (US) – October 7 9:55 p.m. – 10:55 p.m. PT (US)



Friday October 7

Supercars – Practice 3 (all drivers) 10:10 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. AEDT (Australia) 7:10 p.m. – 8:10 p.m. ET (US) 4:10 p.m. – 5:10 p.m. PT (US)

Supercars – Practice 4 (all drivers) 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. AEDT (Australia) 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET (US) 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. PT (US)

Supercars – Qualifying 4:15 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. AEDT (Australia) 1:15 a.m. – 1:55 a.m. ET (US) – October 8 10:15 a.m. – 10:55 p.m. PT (US)



Saturday October 8

Supercars – Practice 5 (co-drivers) 10:20 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. AEDT (Australia) 7:20 p.m. – 8:20 p.m. ET (US) 4:30 p.m. – 5:20 p.m. PT (US)

Supercars – Practice 6 (all drivers) 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. AEDT (Australia) 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET (US) 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. PT (US)

Top 10 Shootout 5:05 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. AEDT (Australia) 2:05 a.m. – 2:50 a.m. ET (US) – October 9 11:05 p.m. – 11:50 p.m. PT (US)



Sunday October 9

Supercars – Warm Up 8 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. AEDT (Australia) 5 p.m. – 5:20 p.m. ET (US) 3 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. ET (US)

Supercars – Bathurst 1000 11:15 a.m. AEDT (Australia) 8:15 p.m. ET (US) 5:15 p.m. PT (US)



How to watch Bathurst 1000 in the US

How can fans watch the Bathurst 1000 in the US? The 2022 Bathurst 1000 is available to stream for free on Channel 7’s website 7Plus.com.au, which streams the race live in Australia. However, to watch the show in the US, Americans will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch the Bathurst 1000 in the US.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch the Bathurst 1000 in the US with a VPN. Along with Strictly Come Dancing, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Bathurst 1000 in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit Channel 7’s website and click “Live” in the top banner Sign in or create an account Watch the Bathurst 1000 in the US live at the times listed above Tip: If you’re still not able to watch the Bathurst 1000 in the US, try disabling your ad blocker

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch the Bathurst 1000 in the US with NordVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “Australia” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit Channel 7’s website and click “Live” in the top banner Sign in or create an account Watch the Bathurst 1000 in the US live at the times listed above Tip: If you’re still not able to watch the Bathurst 1000 in the US, try disabling your ad blocker

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch the Bathurst 1000 in the US with PureVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “Australia” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit Channel 7’s website and click “Live” in the top banner Sign in or create an account Watch the Bathurst 1000 in the US live at the times listed above Tip: If you’re still not able to watch the Bathurst 1000 in the US, try disabling your ad blocker

Who are the Bathurst 1000 teams and drivers?

Who are the Bathurst 1000 teams and drivers? Read on for the 2022 Bathurst 1000 teams and drivers and what car they drive.

Walkinshaw Andretti United – #2 Drivers: Nick Percat & Warren Luff Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: Mobil 1, NTI Insurance

Blanchard Racing Team – #3 Drivers: Tim Slade & Tim Blanchard Car: Ford Mustang GT Sponsor: CoolDrive

Brad Jones Racing – #4 Drivers: Jack Smith & Jaxon Evans Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: SCT Logistics

Tickford Racing – #5 Drivers: James Courtney & Zane Goddard Car: Ford Mustang GT Sponsor: Snowy River Caravans

Tickford Racing – #6 Drivers: Cameron Waters & James Moffat Car: Ford Mustang GT Sponsor: Monster Energy

Brad Jones Racing – #8 Drivers: Andre Heimgartner & Dale Wood Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: R&J Batteries

Erebus Motorsport – #9 Drivers: Will Brown & Jack Perkins Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: Boost Mobile

Grove Racing – #10 Drivers: Lee Holdsworth & Matthew Payne Car: Ford Mustang GT Sponsor: Penrite

Brad Jones Racing – #14 Drivers: Bryce Fullwood & Dean Fiore Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: Middy’s Electrical

Dick Johnson Racing – #17 Drivers: Will Davison & Alex DAvison Car: Ford Mustang GT Sponsor: Shell V-Power

Team 18 – #18 Drivers: Mark Winterbottom & Michael Caruso Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: Irwin Tools, Bunnings

Team 18 – #20 Drivers: Scott Pye & Tyler Everingham Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: Alspec, Toyota Forklifts

PremiAir Racing – #22 Drivers: Chris Pither & Cameron Hill Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: Coca-Cola

Walkinshaw Andretti United – #25 Drivers: Chaz Mostert & Fabian Coulthard Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: Mobil 1, Optus

Grove Racing – #26 Drivers: David Reynolds & Matt Campbell Car: Ford Mustang GT Sponsor: Penrite

PremiAir Racing – #31 Drivers: James Golding & Dylan O’Keefe Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: Subway

Matt Stone Racing – #34 Drivers: Jack Le Brocq & Aaron Seton Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: Truck Assist

Matt Stone Racing – #35 Drivers: Todd Hazelwood & Jayden Ojeda Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: Truck Assist

Erebus Motorsport – #51 Drivers: Greg Murphy & Richie Stanaway Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: Boost Mobile

Tickford Racing – #55 Drivers: Thomas Randle & Zak Best Car: Ford Mustang GT Sponsor: Castrol, BP

Tickford Racing – #56 Drivers: Jake Kostecki & Kurt Kostecki Car: Ford Mustang GT Sponsor: Tradie Underwear

Triple Eight Race Engineering – #88 Drivers: Broc Feeney & Jamie Whincup Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: Red Bul, Ampol

Brad Jones Racing – #96 Drivers: Macauley Jones & Jordan Boys Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: Wet and Forget

Triple Eight Race Engineering – #97 Drivers: Shane van Gisbergen & Garth Tander Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: Red Bul, Ampol

Erebus Motorsport – #99 Drivers: Brodie Kostecki & David Russell Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: Boost Mobile

Dick Johnson Racing – #100 Drivers: Anton de Pasquale & Tony D’Alberto Car: Ford Mustang GT Sponsor: Shell V-Power

Matt Chahda Motorsport – #118 Drivers: Matt Chahda & Jaylyn Robotham Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: Caltex, Jack & Co Local Store

Triple Eight Race Engineering – #888 Drivers: Declan Fraser & Craig Lowndes Car: Holden Commodore ZB Sponsor: Supercheap Auto



