How to Watch the BAFTA Awards In the US Before This Year’s Movies Battle It Out at the Oscars

It’s one of the most prestigious awards shows in the United Kingdom. The British Academy Film Awards are Britain’s equivalent to an Academy Awards. So for folks who are across the pond, one may ask how to watch the BAFTA Awards 2023 in the US?

The 2023 BAFTAs are going to be a game-changer. Best Picture nominee All Quiet on the Western Front set a record with 14 BAFTA nominations, with other Oscar frontrunners Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin following close behind with 10 nominations.

The event will take place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in contrast to the Royal Albert Hall where the event usually takes place and it will allow the 76th iteration of the event to be the “most ambitious and accessible night yet.” For the first time in its history and departing from the original format of pre-recordings, the final four categories—best actor, best actress, best director, and best film—will be announced live on air. Read on for how to watch the BAFTA Awards in the US.

When are the BAFTA Awards 2023?

The BAFTA Awards 2023 air on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 7 p.m. GMT on BBC, which is at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. in the United States

How to watch the BAFTA Awards 2023 in the US

How can one watch The BAFTA Awards in the US? The BAFTA Awards are available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer’s website. However, to watch the awards show in the US with BBC iPlayer, Americans will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch the BAFTA Awards in the US.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $6.67 per month for a 12-month plan + 3 extra months with their current Special Deal discount ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a pay-by-the-month plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. Along with this event, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the BAFTA Awards in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “UK” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit The BAFTAs page on BBC iPlayer’s website Sign in or create an account and watch the BAFTAs in the US To watch the BAFTAs live, visit BBC One’s website and click “Watch live” at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for a two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch The Traitors UK in the US with NordVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit The BAFTAS page on BBC iPlayer’s website Sign in or create an account and watch the BAFTA Awards in in the US To watch the BAFTAs live, visit BBC One’s website and click “Watch live” at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $2.08 per month for a two-year plan + 3 free months ($49.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch The Traitor UK in the US with PureVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit The BAFTAS page on BBC iPlayer’s website Sign in or create an account and watch the BAFTA Awards 2023 in the US To watch the BAFTAs live, visit BBC One’s website and click “Watch live” at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Who is hosting the BAFTA Awards 2023?

Who is hosting the BAFTA Awards 2023? Richard E. Grant will host the ceremony, while presenter Alison Hammond would take the lead in the BAFTA Backstage Studio. Meanwhile, film critic Ali Plumb and broadcaster Vick Hope will host the red carpet show.

In an interview with WSAV in 2023, Grant opened about why he wanted to host the BAFTAs. “I’m an unabashed fan of movies and of talent and always have been. I’ve never been disingenuous or, you know, blase about that,” he said. “I probably have to restrain myself from permanently taking selfies with every nominee and winner coming up on the stage. From that point of view, I am the right fit for the job, hopefully.”

He continued, “Traditionally if you’re a comedian, your role is very clear to roast the audience. Whereas I’m an actor and, you know, even though I’m the vast vintage that I am now, I still want to work and collaborate with directors and actors and writers for the remainder of my breathing days,” he says. “So roasting them is not really an option and not something that I want to do.”

Grant also confirmed that there will be no jokes for the BAFTAs ceremony he’s hosting. “No, It’s going to be very, very serious. There’ll be no jokes and it will be … it’ll be brutally earnest,” he said.

Grant also talked about how the BAFTAs will be be streamed on BBC One’s website for the first time. “In an age where everything can be paused or fast forwarded or, you know, watched on at a later time, the thing of it being live gives it a kind of frisson and excitement and also the possibility that something can go fantastically well or really badly. And that’s always a good thing,” Grant said.

As for the ceremony itself, Grant told WSAV that he’ll be “levitating” on show day. “It is absolutely genuine,” he said. “And it’s to the annoyance of some people.” He continued, “Just surviving in show-business because it is, you know — for what it looks like from the outside — it is a profession that is has an enormous amount of rejection in built into it. So when people are recognized or succeed at what they’re doing and do it so brilliantly — I’m a great champion of that.”

The BAFTA Awards 2023 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with a VPN. Here are the best free VPNs.

