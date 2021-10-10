Here’s How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise Canada’ in the US to See How Well the Canadians Get on With the Americans

If you’re a member of Bachelor Nation America, you may want to know how to watch Bachelor in Paradise Canada in the US to see which Canadians and Americans will exchange roses.

Bachelor in Paradise Canada—which includes a mix of former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Canada, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette US, and Canadian Bachelor Nation members—follows the same format as the American version of the Bachelor Nation spinoff: Past contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are invited to a resort with the hopes finding love. At the end of each week, either the men or the women give out roses. Contestants who don’t receive a rose are sent home. The next week, more Bachelor and Bachelorette alums arrive, and the gender who didn’t give out roses the previous week now have a chance to hand out roses to the contestants they’ve formed the strongest relationship with.

At the end of the season, the contestants are offered a chance to have an overnight date with no cameras or microphones (much like Fantasy Suites on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.) After the overnight dates is the finale, where contestants either choose to break up or get engaged. Like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise also has an “After the Final Rose” special, where contestants reunite to hash out drama and update viewers on their relationship. Unlike the American version of Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor in Paradise Canada also includes Bachelor Nation members, who are a part of the cast, along with Bachelor and Bachelorette alums. So how can one watch Bachelor in Paradise Canada in the US? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Bachelor in Paradise Canada if you’re in America.

When does Bachelor in Paradise Canada start?

Bachelor in Paradise Canada season 1 premieres Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET an PT on CityTV.

When does Bachelor in Paradise Canada air?

Bachelor in Paradise Canada season 1 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and PT on CityTV.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise Canada in the US

So how can Americans watch Bachelor in Paradise Canada in the US? Read on for our tips and tricks for how to watch Bachelor in Paradise Canada in the US to not miss a moment of the international Bachelor Nation crossover.

The best way to watch Bachelor in Paradise Canada in the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. Bachelor in Paradise Canada airs live and is available to stream for free on CityTV’s website. To watch the show, however, Americans will need a VPN. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial.

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 30-day free trial, ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Of course, users can do more than watch Bachelor in Paradise Canada in the US with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, which have different content than in the US, as well as access international streaming services like Hayu, which has almost ever reality TV show out there, like the whole Real Housewives franchise and other Bravo shows.

So how can you watch Bachelor in Paradise Canada in the US? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the “Canada” Visit CityTV’s website On CityTv’s website, viewers can either watch past episodes of Bachelor in Paradise Canada by clicking “Full Episodes” or watch Bachelor in Paradise Canada live by clicking “Live TV” and turning in at 8 p.m. ET, which is the time the show airs. Start watching Bachelor in Paradise Canada in the US!

Who is in the Bachelor in Paradise Canada cast?

The Bachelor in Paradise Canada season 1 cast includes a mix of contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Canada; The Bachelor and The Bachelor US, and Bachelor Nation fans from Canada. See below for the Bachelor in Paradise Canada cast so far.

Bianka Kamber (The Bachelor Canada season 1, Brad Smith)

Chris Kotelmach (The Bachelorette Canada season 1, Jasmine Lorimer)

David Pinard (The Bachelorette Canada season 1, Jasmine Lorimer)

Lisa Mancini (The Bachelor Canada season 3, Chris Leroux)

Mike Ogilvie (The Bachelorette Canada season 1, Jasmine Lorimer)

Stacy Johnson (The Bachelor Canada season 3, Chris Leroux)

Alex Bordyukov (The Bachelorette US season 13, Rachel Lindsay)

Angela Amezcua (The Bachelor US season 21, Nick Viall & Bachelor in Paradise US season 5)

Brendan Scanzano (The Bachelorette US season 17, Katie Thurston)

Caitlin Clemmens (The Bachelor US season 23, Colton Underwood & Bachelor in Paradise US season 6)

Illeana Pennetto (The Bachelor US season 25, Matt James)

Kamil Nicalek (The Bachelorette US season 14, Becca Kufrin & Bachelor in Paradise US season 6)

Adam Kunder (Bachelor Nation)

Alice Li (Bachelor Nation)

Ana Cruz (Bachelor Nation)

Brendan Morgan (Bachelor Nation)

Connor Rogers (Bachelor Nation)

Iva Mikulic (Bachelor Nation)

Jeremy Lohier (Bachelor Nation)

Joey Kirchner (Bachelor Nation)

Josh Guvi (Bachelor Nation)

Karn Karla (Bachelor Nation)

Kit Blaiklock (Bachelor Nation)

Nicole Cregg (Bachelor Nation)

Sasanet Iassu (Bachelor Nation)

Veronique Paquette (Bachelor Nation)

Who is the Bachelor in Paradise Canada host?

The Bachelor in Paradise season 1 host is Jesse Jones. Jesse is the creator, executive producer and host of his own talk show, The Drive, which is available to stream on his YouTube channel, IamJesseJones. He’s also the host of the spin-off, Conversations Whild Park’d and is the founder of his own brand, Jones & Jones Group.

Who is the Bachelor in Paradise Canada bartender?

The Bachelor in Paradise season 1 bartender is Kevin Wendt. Kevin won The Bachelorette Canada season 1 and got engaged to Jasmine Lorimer. They broke up five months after the finale. Kevin was then on Bachelor Winter Games, where he dated Ashley Iaconetti. They split soon after the “After the Final Rose” special. Kevin was also on Bachelor in Paradise season 5, where he met Astrid Loch. Kevin and Ashley broke up before the finale, however, they reunited before the “After the Final Rose” special. They got engaged in August 2019 and announced they were expecting their first child together in May 2021.

Where is Bachelor in Paradise Canada filmed?

Bachelor in Paradise Canada season 1 was filmed at a secluded lake resort, which was nicknamed the “Love-nest,” in Ontario, according to Fresherslive. However, the exact location isn’t known.

