How to Watch ‘Australian Survivor’ 2023 in US Online Free: Where to Stream

If you’re an American, you may want to know how to watch Australian Survivor in the US online for free to see all 10 seasons.

Australian Survivor is a reality TV show and an adaptation of the international Survivor format. It first premiered in 2002 and then took a break but picked back up in 2006 with a celebrity version. These first two seasons earned low ratings, which led to the show not returning until 2016. Australian Survivor has improved its ratings and aired a season every year since then. The series follows a similar format as the American version of Survivor, which sees dozens of contestants (referred to as “castaways”) compete for the title of “Sole Survivor” and a check for $500,000. Each week, players live together in tribes on a desert island and compete in challenges. Additionally, contestants vote each other off of the show.

So where can fans stream Australian Survivor if they’re watching in America? Read on for how to watch Australian Survivor in the US online for free to see who competes and wins in each of the 10 seasons.

When does Australian Survivor air?

The most recent season of Australian Survivor, Heroes v Villains (season 10), aired Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The series’ previous release dates and times have varied based on how long the season lasts (how many days the contestants live on the island for). The seasons that ran for 25 to 39 days aired once a week, while seasons that ran for up to 55 days aired two to three times a week.

How to watch Australian Survivor in the US

How can one watch Australian Survivor in the US? Australian Survivor is available to stream for free on Network 10’s website, 10Play.com, which has new episodes from the most recent season—season 10—as well as episodes from the past nine seasons. However, to watch the show in the US, Americans will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch Australian Survivor in the US.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend the most of any VPN service we’ve tried. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. Along with this event, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Australian Survivor in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and select the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit the Australian Survivor‘s page on 10Play.com, Sign in or create an account and watch Australian Survivor in the US To watch Australian Survivor in the US live, click “Live TV” on the top

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Australian Survivor in the US with NordVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit Australian Survivor‘s page on 10Play.com, Sign in or create an account and watch Australian Survivor in the US To watch Australian Survivor in the US live, click “Live TV” on the top

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Australian Survivor in the US with PureVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit Australian Survivor‘s page on 10Play.com, Sign in or create an account and watch Australian Survivor in the US To watch Australian Survivor in the US live, click “Live TV” on the top

Who hosts Australian Survivor?

Lincoln Howes hosted the first season, while Ian Dickson hosted the second season. Jonathan LaPaglia has hosted every season since, including the most recent one, Heroes v Villains (season 10). LaPaglia is an Australian actor and television personality. He’s known for his acting in the television series, Seven Days, The District and New York Undercover.

Who’s in Australian Survivor‘s 2023 cast?

Who was in Australian Survivor’s 2023 cast? The Australian Survivor season 10 cast had 24 contestants. See the full Australian Survivor 2023 cast below:

Jackie Glazier, 49, Melbourne, Victoria — Australian Survivor Champions vs. Contenders (2018) Anjali Rao, 48, Melbourne, Victoria — news anchor Michael Warren, 44, Sydney, New South Wales — journalist Mimi Tang, 30, Melbourne, Victoria — luxury car PR owner Rogue Rubin, 35, Melbourne, Victoria — animal activist Sarah Marschke, 23, Sydney, New South Wales — former Miss World Australia Fraser Lack, 25, Melbourne, Victoria — real estate manager Sharni Vinson, 39, Sydney, New South Wales — actress Paige Donald, 26, Tambo, Queensland — Australian Survivor Jillaroo Jordie Hansen, 26, Melbourne, Victoria — Australian Survivor Blood v Water Benjamin Law, 40, Nambour, Queensland — author Steve “Stevie” Khouw, 62, Sydney — Australian Survivor Champions vs. Contenders (2018) David Zaharakis, 32, Melbourne, Victoria — former AFL player Felicity “Flick” Palmateer, 30, Margaret River, Western Australia — Australian Survivor Brains v Brawn Sam Webb, 34, Sydney, New South Wales — Australian Survivor (2016) Shonee Bowtell, 30, Noosa Heads, Queensland — Australian Survivor Champions vs. Contenders (2018) and All Stars Shaun Hampson, 34, Melbourne, Victoria — Australian Survivor Champions vs. Contenders (2019) Hayley Leake, 32, Adelaide, South Australian — Australian Survivor Brains v Brawn Alanna “Nina” Twine, 25, Fayetteville, North Carolina, United States — Australian Survivor Blood v Water George Mladenov, 32, Bankstown, New South Wales — Australian Survivor Brains v Brawn Gerry Geltch, 62, Fraser Island, Queensland — tourism pilot Matt Sharp, 25, Gold Coast, Queensland — lifeguard Elizaveta “Liz” Parnov, 28 — Olympic pole vaulter

Australian Survivor 2023 is available to stream on 10Play.com with a VPN. Here are the best free VPNs.

