Here’s How to Watch the Australian Open 2023 Live For Free to See Which Tennis Players Get Closer to a Grand Slam

If you follow the Grand Slam tournaments each year, you may want to know how to watch the Australian Open 2023 live online for free to see which tennis players get one step closer to the major sports achievement.

The Australian Open is an annual tennis tournament held at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. It runs for two weeks in mid-January and coincides with Australia Day. It is the first of four Grand Slam tennis tournaments and is followed by the French Open in May, Wimbledon in June and July, and the US Open in August and September. The Grand Slam is the achievement of winning all four championships in one discipline in a calendar year.

The Australian Open stated in 1905 and has since been nicknamed “The Happy Slam” for becoming the highest-attended Grand Slam event, with more than 812,000 people attending the 2020 tournament alone. The Australian Open is also the first Grand Slam tournament to feature indoor play in wet weather or extreme heat.

So where can tennis fans stream the Australian Open? Read on for how to watch the Australian Open 2023 live online for free to see which players get one step closer to a Grand Slam.

When is the Australian Open 2023?

The Australian Open 2023 runs from January 16, 2023, to January 29, 2023, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

How to watch Australian Open 2023 live online

How can tennis fans watch the Australian Open 2023 live online? The Australian Open 2023 airs on ESPN, which is available to stream on services like Sling TV, Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $69.99 per month; Sling TV starts at $40 for the first month; Hulu+ With live TV costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan comes with free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free no-ads plans of Hulu and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus.

Some Australian Open 2023 content—including all Australian Open 2023 qualifying matches—are also available to stream on ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month for a monthly plan or $99.99 per year for a yearly plan, which saves customers about 17 percent or $20 from the monthly rate.

ESPN Plus is also included in The Disney Bundle, which offers three plans: Duo Basic for $9.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu and Disney Plus; Trio Basic for $12.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus); and Trio Premium for $19.99 per month (which includes ad-free plans for Hulu, and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus). The Duo Basic saves subscribers $5.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; Trio Basic saves subscribers $12.99 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; and Trio Premium saves subscribers $15.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ no-ads plans and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plan individually.

The Australian Open 2023 is also available to stream for free on 9 Now‘s website in Australia, which viewers in the United States can watch with a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Australian Open live online for free

How can tennis fans watch the Australian Open 2023 live online for free? Read on for how to stream this year’s Australian Open at no cost.

[buy-now title=”Watch Australian Open 2023 with Fubo TV” link=”https://www.fubo.tv/welcome?irad=343747&irmp=256585&subId1=SC&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fubo.tv%2Fwelcome” price=”$0+” target=”_blank” narrativ=”exclude” button_type=”default”/]

The Australian Open 2023 airs on ESPN, which is available to stream on Fubo TV. Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Pro, Elite and Ultimate. plans. Fubo’s Pro plan includes 142 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 266 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Ultimate plan includes 306 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time. Each plan includes ESPN to watch the Australian Open 2023.

Fubo starts at $69.99 per month for its Pro plan. The next level is the Elite plan for $79.99 per month. The final level is the Ultimate plan for $99.99 per month. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, costs $32.99 per month and includes 45 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to two screens at the same time.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (which includes Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney Plus subscription (which saves you about $48.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney Plus subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for The Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN Plus subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $13.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle.

Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are free with Hulu+ With Live TV. Hulu+ With live TV costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan comes with free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free no-ads plans of Hulu and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan saves users $25.97 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus individually, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan saves users $35.97 per month.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. Along with this event, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Australian Open 2023 in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit the Australian Open 2023’s page on 9 Now’s website Start watching the Australian Open 2023!

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch the Australian Open 2023 in the US with NordVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit the Australian Open 2023’s page on 9 Now’s website Start watching the Australian Open 2023!

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch the Australian Open 2023 in the US with PureVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit the Australian Open 2023’s page on 9 Now’s website Start watching the Australian Open 2023!

Who’s playing in the Australian Open 2023?

Who’s playing in the Australian Open 2023? Australian Open 2023 players include Rafael Nadal, who was the Men’s Singles champion at the 2022 Australian Open. Ashleigh Barty, who was the Women’s Singles champion at the 2022 Australian Open, chose not to return for the Australian Open 2023 after she retired from professional tennis in March 2022. The Australian Open 2023 players also include Novak Djokovic, who became allowed to play in 2023 after his three-year ban was overturned. Djokovic was banned from the Australian Open in 2022 after he was banned from Australia due to the country’s laws that required foreigners to be vaccinated to enter the country. The ban was overturned after the vaccination requirement was lifted.

The Australian Open 2023 is available to stream on ESPN Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

