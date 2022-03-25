Here’s How to Watch ‘Atlanta’ For Free to Catch Donald Glover’s Long-Awaited Season 3

Donald Glover’s highly anticipated series is back for its third and penultimate season, and naturally, that has fans wondering how to watch Atlanta online for free. Don’t worry; it’s not robbin’ season here, so we’ve rounded up some options for you to watch Atlanta for free below.

Atlanta, which premiered on FX in 2016, is the brainchild of Glover, who plays Princeton college dropout and music manager Earnest “Earn” Marks on the series. The show centers around Earn and his cousin, Alfred, a rapper who goes by the name of Paper Boi, as they navigate the Atlanta, Georgia rap scene. Since its debut, Atlanta has been widely praised by critics and received a handful of notable awards—including two Golden Globe Awards for Best Comedy Television Series and Best Actor in a Comedy Television Series for Glover, along with two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

After two seasons, Atlanta was renewed for a third and fourth season in 2020. The fourth season will be its last, with Glover telling Variety, “All good things end. It felt like it was time to end,” on the red carpet at the SXSW premiere of Atlanta season 3 in March 2022. “I don’t like it when people [are] 40 pretending like they’re 15 and shit. It’s annoying,” he joked. Later, he added, “We just wanted to make a Black fairytale. I remember sitting in the writers’ room and being like, ‘What do we write about?’ We just wanted to do short stories. Something I would want to watch.”

As fans surely know by now, when Glover sets his mind to do something on his own terms, it’s going to be great. So without any further ado, check out our tips for how to watch Atlanta and see the magic unfold below.

When does Atlanta Season 3 come out?

Atlanta Season 3 premieres on March 24, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET, with two episodes. “Three Slaps” airs first, with “Sinterklaas is Coming to Town” airing right after at 10:30 p.m.

Where to watch Atlanta Season 3

Atlanta Season 3 airs live on FX on Thursdays. New episodes weekly and are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch Atlanta Season 3 online

Atlanta Season 3 will air live on FX, but cable-cutters have options. If you don’t mind waiting one day after it airs live, the cheapest way to watch Atlanta season 3 online will be with Hulu. Episodes of Atlanta Season 3 will be available to stream next day with either an ad-supported plan for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (which saves users about $14 from the monthly rate, or its ad-free plan for $12.99 per month. Hulu also offers a student discount for $1.99 per month for its ad-supported plan (which saves users $5 per month or $60 per year.) Alternatively, users can also subscribe to The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu’s ad-supported plan, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month. The bundle saves users about $8 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

For those who’d rather watch Atlanta Season 3 right as it airs live, then Hulu’s live TV service, Hulu+ With Live TV, will allow you to stream FX online. The service, however, costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $75.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Comparatively, Sling TV also offers a cheaper option to watch Atlanta Season 3 online with FX. We’d recommend using Sling TV’s Blue package, which costs $35 per month and offers FX, FXX, along with over 40 other channels to choose from.

How to watch Atlanta Season 3 online for free

So, is there a way to watch Atlanta Season 3 online for free? Read up ahead for our hacks to watch Atlanta Season 3 online for free, so you don’t miss Earn and Paper Boi’s European tour.

The easiest way to watch Atlanta Season 3 online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with Atlanta Season 3—starts at $6.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. Its ad-free plan costs $12.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can binge-watch Atlanta Season 3 before committing to a subscription. Read on for instructions on how to sign up for Hulu’s free trial.

Watch Atlanta Season 3 With Verizon’s Free Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), you have another way to watch Atlanta Season 3 online for free. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch Atlanta Season 3 online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch Atlanta Season 3 online for free.

Who’s in the Atlanta Season 3 cast?

The Atlanta Season 3 cast includes Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, as Earnest “Earn” Marks. He is joined by a sparse but mighty main cast, which you can see in the list below.

Donald Glover as Earnest “Earn” Marks

Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles

LaKeith Stanfield as Darius Epps

Zazie Beetz as Vanessa “Van” Keefer

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.