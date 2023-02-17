Here’s When You Can Watch ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ at Home For Free to See Kang the Conquerer’s MCU Debut

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been waiting to meet the next big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you may want to know how to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at home online for free and when Ant-Man 3 will become available to stream.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Ant-Man series and the 31st film in the franchise overall. The movie—which follows 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp—stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, a petty criminal-turned-Avenger with a suit that allows him to shrink or grow in scale while increasing his strength. The third Ant-Man movie follows Scott as he and his family—Hope van Dyne / Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton)—find themselves in the Quantum Realm by accident where they come face to face with the deadly and dangerous Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors.)

“This is this is not an Avengers film. So it’s not as if Kang is going up against multiple Avengers, which we are looking forward to,” Majors told Deadline in February 2023 about how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sets up 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2026’s Avengers: Secret Wars. “He’s going up against one.This particular Avenger, Scott Lang…is, in my opinion, our most humble, our most human hero going up against essentially the biggest bad of the phase. You learn so much, and that chemistry begins to push the phase forward…so it’s quite exciting.”

So when can fans stream Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Read on for how to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at home online for free and when it will be come available to stream.

When did Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania come out?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiered in theaters on February 17, 2023.

How to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at home online

How can MCU fans watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at home online? Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to become available to stream on Disney Plus between April 5, 2023, and May 10, 2023, based on the streaming dates of the most recent MCU movies.

Disney Plus offers two plans: a Basic ad-supported plan for $7.99 per month and a Premium no-ads plan for $10.99 per month. Along with no ads, the Premium plan also allows users to download content to watch off line.

Disney Plus is also included in The Disney Bundle, which offers three plans: Duo Basic for $9.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu and Disney Plus; Trio Basic for $12.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus); and Trio Premium for $19.99 per month (which includes ad-free plans for Hulu, and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus). The Duo Basic saves subscribers $5.99 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; Trio Basic saves subscribers $12.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; and Trio Premium saves subscribers $15.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ no-ads plans and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plan individually.

The expected streaming date of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is based on the release dates of the most recent MCU movies. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness became available to stream on Disney Plus on June 22, 2022—47 days after its theatrical premiere on May 6, 2022. Thor: Love & Thunder became available to stream on Disney Plus on September 8, 2022—62 days after its theatrical release on July 8, 2022. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever became available to stream on Disney Plus on February 1, 2023—82 days after its theatrical release date.

At a press conference in 2021, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings—the first Marvel movie since the current health crisis to not stream on Disney Plus Premier Access at the same time as its theatrical release—would be available to stream 45 days after its premiere in theaters. “We value flexibility in being able to make last-minute calls,” Chapek said at the time. “Certainly when we planned we didn’t anticipate the resurgence of Covid.” Despite Chapek’s 45-day announcement, it took Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings—which premiered on September 3, 2021—total of 70 days to arrive on Disney Plus on November 12, 2021. It took the next Marvel movie Eternals—which premiered on November 5, 2021—68 days to arrive on Disney Plus on January 12, 2022. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals took around 70 days to arrive on Disney Plus.

How to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at home online for free

How can MCU fans watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at home online for free? Read on for how to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at no cost once it becomes available to stream.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN Plus subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $25.97 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are free with Hulu+ With Live TV. Hulu+ With live TV costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan comes with free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free no-ads plans of Hulu and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan saves users $25.97 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus individually, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan saves users $35.97 per month.

Who’s in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast?

Who’s in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast? The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast sees the return of Paul Rudd (who plays Scott Lang / Ant-Man) and Evangline Lilly (who plays Hope Van Dyne / Wasp) from the first two Ant-Man movies: 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast also introduces Jonathan Majors as Nathaniel Richards / Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang. See the full Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast below.

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man :



Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne / Wasp

Jonathan Majors as Nathaniel Richards / Kang the Conqueror

Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang :



David Dastmalchian as Veb

Katy O’Brian as Jentorr a

William Jackson Harper as Quaz

Bill Murray as Lord Krylar :



Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne

Corey Stoll as Darren Cross / M.O.D.O.K.

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

Jonathan Majors as Immortus , Rama-Tut , Scarlet Centurion and Victor Timely

Randall Park as Jimmy Woo

Gregg Turkington as Dale

Ruben Rabasa as a coffee shop attendant

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius

Will there be an Ant-Man and the Wasp 4 ?

Will there be an Ant-Man and the Wasp 4? Ant-Man and the Wasp 4 hasn’t been confirmed. However, Paul Rudd, who plays Scott Lang / Ant-Man in the Ant-Man movies told Yahoo in February 2023, that he wants a smaller-scale Ant-Man movie if a fourth film is made. “I can’t imagine where you [would go],” he said. “How do you get bigger? And where do you go from here? [When] I think about it, it’s like this regular guy who has no innate super ability whatsoever has now gone head-to-head with Thanos and Kang. I just feel like, cut the guy a break. Just let him sit on a beach somewhere. How much abuse can he take? How much punishment?”

He continued, “I do think this is a guy who really just wants to spend some time with his daughter. That would be nice. Maybe a nice quiet road movie. Just Scott and Cassie taking in a coastal city and just spending time [together]. Maybe like The Trip with [Steve] Coogan and just those where there’s no threat. There’s nothing wanting to kill them. I don’t know if Marvel would want to make that movie but it would be fun to shoot.”

Evangeline Lilly, who plays Hope van Dyne / Wasp, agreed with Rudd about wanting a more scaled-down Ant-Man and the Wasp 4. “I actually was so thrilled to have a version of our franchise that was a big epic story that did tie into the overall MCU mythology. It’s really cool. It feels like we’ve been invited into the inner sanctum,” she said, adding that she was excited the cast “essentially got to fight the new Thanos.” She continued, “Ant-Man, the original, is still my favourite. I think I would [dial Ant-Man 4 down] if I was the director, or the writer, or Kevin Feige.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed agreed that a scaled-down Ant-Man and the Wasp 4 was how he saw the next movie. “I think you’d have to. I think one of the things [you’d want] is ping-ponging back and forth [to and from the Quantum Realm]. It was really fun to create the Quantum Realm and all these sorts of characters, he said. “I think there’s more story to tell down there as well. But I also think that you can’t lose sight of those family dynamics and the idea of this ‘street-level’ quality of Ant-Man, of the Wasp, in the first couple of movies. “But the family dynamics, no matter where they are, that’s the key thing. And particularly, I think that Scott-Cassie relationship.”

Reed continued, “I like the idea of certainly Cassie becoming a big part of the MCU ongoing. I think there’s a lot more story to tell with these characters. This one [Quantumania], I was treating it like a trilogy; as if this were the last one. You can never presume you’re gonna get to make another one. But I think there’s a lot of story to be told with these characters. So we’ll see.”

Michael Douglas, who plays Hank Pym, also revealed to Yahoo that it’s time for the his character to be written out. “Something’s got to stop somewhere,” he said “I mean, this Marvel Universe can go on forever. I’ve enjoyed my time and loved it but I just don’t want to just peter out, you know, dwindle out. I like to go out with a bang … just a big, unexpected ‘No, no!’” Though Ant-Man and the Wasp 4 hasn’t been confirmed, Rudd hinted at Ant-Man’s role in the two upcoming Avengers movies, 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2024’s Avengers: Secret Wars. “I don’t know what advice I’d have to offer [the Avengers],” he said. “I mean, who even knows what’s gonna happen down the road? Like, will that be even an option? I don’t know.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be available to stream on Disney Plus between April and May 2023. Here’s how to watch it for free.

