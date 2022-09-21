Here’s How to Watch ‘Andor’ For Free to See the New ‘Star Wars’ Show Set Years Before ‘The Mandalorian’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been waiting for the return of The Mandalorian, you may want to know how to watch Andor online for free to see the new Star Wars prequel featuring a fan-favorite character from the movies.

Andor is a prequel series to 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which introduced fans to Cassian Andor, a Rebel captain and intelligence officer. Andor follows Cassian, a thief-turned-Rebel spy, in the five years before the events of Rogue One, which, in itself, is a prequel of the first Star Wars movie, 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope. The series starts with Cassian, a “revolution-averse” cynic and a thief whose home world was destroyed by the Empire, as he becomes a Rebel spy and eventual captain.

In an interview with Collider in September 2022, Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor, explained what the show represents in the Star Wars universe. “It is a show about the people in both sides. It’s quite unfair, I mean, I understand why, but it’s quite unfair to call it Andor because it’s pretty much an ensemble piece where people matters and storylines are important,” he said. “The people you’ll meet here is just regular people surviving in very dark times of the galaxy, in both sides. In the Empire, in that bureaucratic system that doesn’t allow people to be people to be themselves, where they’re just numbers.”

He continued, “Then you have these other people surviving oppression in very hardcore moments. It’s about that need for people to unite, to articulate a reaction that involves community. It’s about the strength of community. I think it’s a pretty pertinent story, also, these days. This long format, I mean, I grew up watching film. I wanted to do film. I’ve done film all my life, but I tell you one thing, the freedom that this long format has brought to us is quite unique because we can ambition to be, yes, the action and adventure story that Star Wars wants you to be.”

So where can Star Wars fans stream Andor? Read on for how to watch Andor online for free to see the Star Wars prequel everyone is talking about.

When do Andor episodes come out

New episodes of Andor come out Wednesdays at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT on Disney Plus.

How to watch Andor online

Andor is available to stream on Disney Plus, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves users about $16 from the monthly price.) Disney Plus is also a part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month for Hulu with ads and $19.99 per month for Hulu with no ads.) The bundle saves users about $8 per month (or 25 percent) from subscribing to each service individually. (Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, Hulu starts at $6.99 per month and ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month for a total of $21.97 compared to The Disney Bundle’s $13.99 per month price.) Disney Plus and ESPN Plus also come free with Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month. The deal saves users around $14.98 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

How to watch Andor online for free

How can Star Wars fans watch Andor online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Andor at no cost.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

How many episodes is Andor?

There are 12 episodes in Andor season 1. Episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays from September 21, 2022, to November 23, 2022.

Who’s in the Andor cast?

The Andor cast includes Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, who made his debut in the Star Wars universe in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Luna is also an executive producer on Andor alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg and Michelle Rejwan. See the full Andor cast below.

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor :



Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen

Denise Gough as Dedra Meero

Kyle Soller as Syril

Fiona Shaw as Maarva

Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrer a

Anton Lesser as an Imperial officer

Kathryn Hunter as Eedy Karn

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in September 2022, Luna recalled his first day back on set as Cassian. “The first day was so weird. It felt almost like a dream,” he said. “When you have a perspective that you are living the dream, but also witnessing the moment from afar and judging yourself, that’s what happened to me. I was there and not there at the same time. I talked about it for years, literally two or three years before we started shooting, but just being there, I couldn’t believe it. I’ve dreamed about the [Rogue One] experience, because it was so unique and bizarre and interesting and different to anything I’ve done before, so being back there was a very weird feeling.”

He continued, “So it took me some time to adjust and to realize I had to deliver. I was there to work; it wasn’t just a revival. It was an actual job that I needed to execute, but it took time because a lot has happened to us in the years since. It’s been a long time since Rogue One. So I started enjoying it by the third or fourth day. At the beginning, it felt like the costume was either too big or too small. So I guess when you think and talk too much about something, it’s hard to digest when it’s actually happening, and you have to execute and be fast.”

Will there be an Andor season 2?

Will there be an Andor season 2? In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in September 2022, Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor, confirmed that the Andor‘s showrunner Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, has the series mapped out. He also confirmed that season 2 will shoot 13 episodes in four three-episode blocks, each of which represent a year of story. The season will lead into the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

“I think it’s perfect. It’s lovely. It’s almost like four different movies [via four three-episode blocks],” he said. “Three episodes will be a very strong block to explore a year, another year, and then another year and another year. There is also space in between each block where time passes, so we’re allowed to evolve and transform. But I think that’s part of season one, too.”

He continued, “When you saw episode three, you probably went, ‘I think I know the characters, the tone and what the series is going to be about,’ but then we take you where episode four goes. And you were like, ‘What!? Where are we going? What’s going on? What happened?’ So I think that’s something that this long format gives us. It’s the flexibility to literally transform and go somewhere else and meet other characters and find other planets and discover new things. It’s a fantastic format, and it’s very ambitious. It’s complete freedom. You have room, you have space, you have time, and that is lovely when you have something to say.”

Andor is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to subscribe for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.